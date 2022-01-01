Neighborhood Kitchen
Starters
Pupu Platter
2 rangoons, 2 spring rolls, 2 salmon wontons, 2 sweet plantains, 4 Korean wings
Side Mac and Cheese
Starter size of the Mac and Cheese
Vegetable Rangoon
Six fried vegetable rangoons
Salt and Pepper Shrimp
Eight jumbo shrimp sauteed with red and green peppers and onion in a spicy lemon pepper sauce
Honey Fried Garlic Shrimp
Eight jumbo shrump tossed in a honey-walnut sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls
5 fried chicken spring rolls
Salmon Cake
Fresh Salmon Rolls
Steak Rolls
Entrees
Wings
May substitute wings for tenders
Waffles
Choose your style!
Chicken and Waffles
Your choice of chicken and waffle
Impossible California Burger
Impossible patty grilled to perfection with LTO and avocado on a brioche bun
Mac and Cheese
Cheesy and delicious
Salmon Sandwich
Grilled blackened salmon with LTOP, avocado, chipotle mayo on a brioche bun, served with a side of sweet potato fries
Neighborhood Burger
Grilled Beef Patty, Chipotle Mayo, LTOP, Cheddar Cheese on Brioche Bun
Caribbean Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried Haddock Filet, pikliz and chipotle mayo on toasted brioche bread and side of fries,
H-Milly Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast, LTOP, chipotle mayo, american cheese on brioche bun and side of fries
Spring Street Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Fried Chicken Breast, Chipotle mayo, pickles, bacon jam on Brioche bun and side of fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich
Haitian Spaghetti
Spaghetti tossed with onions and peppers in a secret tomato sauce. Comes with hard boiled eggs.
Plantain Lasagna
Layers of plaintains, meat sauce and cheese
Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice
Mixed vegetables and salmon tossed with our homemade fried rice sauce and egg
Tuscan Tortellini Pasta
NK Lo Mein
$14 Special
$8 Special
$20 Special
$18 Special
$22 Special
$25 Special
$10 Special
Dine-out Boston
NK Plates
NK Plates-Griot
Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.
NK Plates-Creole Chicken
Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.
NK Plates-Steak Tips
Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.
NK Plates-Chicken Breast
Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.
NK Plates-Salmon
Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.
NK Plates-Lobster
Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.
NK Plates-Grilled Shrimp
Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.
NK Plates-Chicken Wings
Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.
NK Plates-Soft Shell Crab
Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.
NK Plates-Tofu
NK Plates - Jerk Chicken
Salad
Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Only!
Sides
Add Ons
Kids Menu
Desserts
Drinks
NK Signatures
Brunch Entrees
NK Breakfast
Eggs, bacon, hashbrown and multigrain toast
Breakfast Burger
Grilled beef patty, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese, and fried egg. Served with tater tots
Steak Frites
Grilled BBQ Steak Tips and French Fries
Cremas Pancakes
Seasonal Frittata
Canoli Stuffed French Toast
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Creole Shrimp & Grits
Add Ons
Desserts
Drinks
NK Signatures
Breakfast
Waffles
Small serves 10-15, large 20-25. Served with syrup.
Pancakes
French Toast
Crunchy French Toast Sticks
16 Oz Maple Cream Cheese Syrup
House-made, perfect compliment to our waffles!
Scrambled Eggs
Small serves 10-15, large 20-25
Maple Bacon-thick cut
Three pieces, min 30
Turkey Bacon
Three pieces, min 30
Pork Sausage
Three pieces, min 30
Chicken Sausage
Three pieces, min 30
Sm Around The Block
Salt and pepper shrimp, 4 Waffle flavors, 4 chicken flavors
Lg Around The Block
Sm Snack Pack
Lg Snack Pack
Super Platter
Slider Sample 24 Pcs
Anniversary Platter
Oatmeal
Tater Tots
Breakfast Potato
Granola Parfait
Grits
Breakfast Wraps
Bagels and Assorted Pastries
Biscuits & Gravy
Steak Frites
Fritata
Cinnamon Bun
Over Easy Eggs
Mini Quiche
Shakshouka
Omelette
Breakfast Sliders
Impossible Breakfast Patti
Avocado Toast
Hot Entrees
Sliced Cajun Turkey Breast
Grilled Ribeye
Jerk Chicken
Flexx Mac & Cheese
Haitian Mac
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Plantain Lasagna
Sliced Maple Baked Ham
Oxtails
Shrimp and Crab Legume
Steak Tips
Teriyaki Salmon
Small 8, 6oz pieces, Large 16, 6oz pieces
Thai Curry Crab
$10 per pound, min 10 lbs
NK Wings
Small 40 pieces, Large 80, your choice of sauce/seasoning
Salmon Fried Rice
Haitian Spaghetti
Lobster Tails
Pepper Onion Beef
Beef & Broccoli
Griot
Gen Flexx Chicken
BBQ Chicken
Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice
Vegetable Lo Mein
Chicken Lo Mein
Creole Chicken
Southern Fried Chicken
Jerk Shrimp & Grits
Creole Shrimp & Grits
Pulled BBQ Pork
Pulled BBQ Chicken
Tasso
Fried Goat
Grilled Chicken Breast
Classic Lasagna
Shrimp Tortellini
Chicken Rasta Pasta
Sandwiches or Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich or Wrap
Min 12
Shrimp Sandwich or Wrap
Min 12
Spring Street Chicken Sandwich or Wrap
Min 12
Vegetarian Hummus Sandwich or Wrap
Min 12
Teriyaki Steak Sandwich or Wrap
Min 12
Salmon Sandwich or Wrap
Min 12
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich or Wrap
Min 12
Cajun Chix Caesar Sandwich or Wrap
Min 12
Curry Crab Salad Sandwich or Wrap
Min 12
Pesto Shrimp Mozz Sundried Tom Sand or Wrap
Min 12
Honey BBQ Chicken Sand or Wrap
Min 12
Salmon BLAT Sand or Wrap
Min 12
Tuna Salad Sand or Wrap
Min 12
Fried Korean Chix Sand or Wrap
Min 12
Sides
Salads
Autumn Butternut Squash Salad
Farro Salad
Caesar Salad
Green Salad
Cobb Salad
Potato Beet Salad
Pasta Egg Salad
Watermelon Feta
Shrimp Salad
Kale Salad
Blackberry Goat Cheese Salad
Tomato Salad
Simple Butter Lettuce
Classic Pasta Salad
Cucumber Salad
Curry Chicken Salad
Chicken Waldorf Salad
Shaved Brussel Sprouts w/maple dressing
Red Cabbage w/ apple slaw
Asian Slaw w/ sriracha dressing
Rice
NK Signatures
Soup
Drinks
Chips
Fruit and Cheese
