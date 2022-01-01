Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Asian Fusion
Latin American

Neighborhood Kitchen

369 Reviews

$$

84 spring st

Medford, MA 02155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

Pupu Platter

$15.00

2 rangoons, 2 spring rolls, 2 salmon wontons, 2 sweet plantains, 4 Korean wings

Side Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Starter size of the Mac and Cheese

Vegetable Rangoon

$7.00

Six fried vegetable rangoons

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$15.00

Eight jumbo shrimp sauteed with red and green peppers and onion in a spicy lemon pepper sauce

Honey Fried Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Eight jumbo shrump tossed in a honey-walnut sauce

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$7.00

5 fried chicken spring rolls

Salmon Cake

$12.00

Fresh Salmon Rolls

$12.00

Steak Rolls

$7.00

Entrees

Wings

$12.00

May substitute wings for tenders

Waffles

$8.00

Choose your style!

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

Your choice of chicken and waffle

Impossible California Burger

$15.00

Impossible patty grilled to perfection with LTO and avocado on a brioche bun

Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Cheesy and delicious

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled blackened salmon with LTOP, avocado, chipotle mayo on a brioche bun, served with a side of sweet potato fries

Neighborhood Burger

$13.00

Grilled Beef Patty, Chipotle Mayo, LTOP, Cheddar Cheese on Brioche Bun

Caribbean Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Haddock Filet, pikliz and chipotle mayo on toasted brioche bread and side of fries,

H-Milly Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Breast, LTOP, chipotle mayo, american cheese on brioche bun and side of fries

Spring Street Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Breast, Chipotle mayo, pickles, bacon jam on Brioche bun and side of fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Haitian Spaghetti

$15.00

Spaghetti tossed with onions and peppers in a secret tomato sauce. Comes with hard boiled eggs.

Plantain Lasagna

$13.00

Layers of plaintains, meat sauce and cheese

Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice

$24.00

Mixed vegetables and salmon tossed with our homemade fried rice sauce and egg

Tuscan Tortellini Pasta

$13.00

NK Lo Mein

$10.00

$14 Special

$14.00

$8 Special

$8.00

$20 Special

$20.00

$18 Special

$18.00

$22 Special

$22.00

$25 Special

$25.00

$10 Special

Dine-out Boston

$25.00

NK Plates

NK Plates-Griot

$16.00

Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.

NK Plates-Creole Chicken

$13.00

Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.

NK Plates-Steak Tips

$22.00

Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.

NK Plates-Chicken Breast

$13.00

Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.

NK Plates-Salmon

$22.00

Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.

NK Plates-Lobster

$28.00

Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.

NK Plates-Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.

NK Plates-Chicken Wings

$17.00

Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.

NK Plates-Soft Shell Crab

$24.00

Served with Pikliz**, sweet plantains, and your choice of Djon Djon Rice**, Brown Rice and Beans, or Coconut Rice.

NK Plates-Tofu

$18.00

NK Plates - Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes with a side of french dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce and Parmasean cheese with a side of Caesar dressing

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays Only!

Soup Joumou

$10.00

Haitian Chicken Patty

$4.00

Haitian Beef Patty

$3.00

Haitian Fish Patty

$5.00

Pad Thai

$12.00

Our house-made sauce, served with chicken and shrimp. Can be made vegetarian.

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Tostones and Pikliz

$7.00

Mexican Street Corn Salad

$7.00

Sautéed Veggies

$7.00

Add Ons

Side Coconut Rice

$7.00

Side Djon Djon Rice

$7.00

Side Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.00

8 Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Side Steak Tips

$13.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$13.00

1 Side Lobster Tail

$13.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Fried Tofu

$7.00

Side Rice & Beans

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Kids Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Kids Mac and Cheese and Fries

$13.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$13.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Sundae

$7.00

Fried Dough

$7.00

Served with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Hazelnut Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Crepe Cake

$9.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Limeade

$5.00

Limeade with Berry

$5.00

Caribbean Ice Coffee

$4.00

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

Southern Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottled Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Juice Champagne

$3.00

NK Signatures

Pikliz

Pick your size

Epis

Pick your size

NK Sauces-1 pint

$12.00

1 pint

Maple Cream Cheese Syrup-1/2 quart

$10.00

1/2 quart

Maple Cream Cheese Syrup-1 quart

$20.00

1 quart

Korean Sauce

Ginger Scallion Sauce

Garlic Hot Oil

Specials

Fritay

$20.00

Vegan Legume

$18.00

Lobster Legume

$28.00

Dine Out Boston

$22.00

Brunch Entrees

NK Breakfast

$10.00

Eggs, bacon, hashbrown and multigrain toast

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Grilled beef patty, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese, and fried egg. Served with tater tots

Steak Frites

$24.00

Grilled BBQ Steak Tips and French Fries

Cremas Pancakes

$12.00

Seasonal Frittata

$11.00

Canoli Stuffed French Toast

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Creole Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Add Ons

Maple Bacon

$5.00

Eggs

$5.00

Coconut Rice

$7.00

Djon Djon Rice

$7.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp (8)

$12.00

Steak Tips

$13.00

Salmon

$13.00

Lobster Tail

$13.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Impossible Sausage

$8.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Desserts

NK Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Sundae

$7.00

Fried Dough

$7.00

Served with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Hazelnut Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Fresh Squeezed Limeade

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Limeade with Berry

$5.00

Caribbean Ice Coffee

$4.00

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

NK Southern Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottled Juice

$3.00

Nantucket Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Juice Champagne

$3.00

NK Signatures

Pikliz

1 pint

Epis

1 pint

NK Sauces-1 pint

$12.00

1 pint

Maple Cream Cheese Syrup-1/2 quart

$10.00

1/2 quart

Maple Cream Cheese Syrup-1 quart

$20.00

1 quart

Specials

Special 1

Special 2

Special 3

Special 4

Special 5

Special 6

Breakfast

Waffles

Small serves 10-15, large 20-25. Served with syrup.

Pancakes

French Toast

Crunchy French Toast Sticks

16 Oz Maple Cream Cheese Syrup

$20.00

House-made, perfect compliment to our waffles!

Scrambled Eggs

Small serves 10-15, large 20-25

Maple Bacon-thick cut

Three pieces, min 30

Turkey Bacon

Three pieces, min 30

Pork Sausage

Three pieces, min 30

Chicken Sausage

Three pieces, min 30

Sm Around The Block

$59.00

Salt and pepper shrimp, 4 Waffle flavors, 4 chicken flavors

Lg Around The Block

$125.00

Sm Snack Pack

$49.00

Lg Snack Pack

$120.00

Super Platter

$158.00

Slider Sample 24 Pcs

$96.00

Anniversary Platter

$145.00

Oatmeal

Tater Tots

Breakfast Potato

Granola Parfait

Grits

Breakfast Wraps

Bagels and Assorted Pastries

Biscuits & Gravy

Steak Frites

Fritata

Cinnamon Bun

Over Easy Eggs

Mini Quiche

Shakshouka

Omelette

Breakfast Sliders

$4.00

Impossible Breakfast Patti

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Hot Entrees

Sliced Cajun Turkey Breast

$55.00+

Grilled Ribeye

$115.00+

Jerk Chicken

$80.00+

Flexx Mac & Cheese

$65.00+

Haitian Mac

$65.00+

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$95.00+

Plantain Lasagna

$65.00+

Sliced Maple Baked Ham

$65.00+

Oxtails

$105.00+

Shrimp and Crab Legume

$135.00+

Steak Tips

$75.00+

Teriyaki Salmon

Small 8, 6oz pieces, Large 16, 6oz pieces

Thai Curry Crab

$10.00

$10 per pound, min 10 lbs

NK Wings

$60.00+

Small 40 pieces, Large 80, your choice of sauce/seasoning

Salmon Fried Rice

$80.00+

Haitian Spaghetti

$65.00+

Lobster Tails

Pepper Onion Beef

$70.00+

Beef & Broccoli

$70.00+

Griot

$75.00+

Gen Flexx Chicken

$70.00+

BBQ Chicken

$70.00+

Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice

$80.00+

Vegetable Lo Mein

$50.00+

Chicken Lo Mein

$60.00+

Creole Chicken

$70.00+

Southern Fried Chicken

$70.00+

Jerk Shrimp & Grits

$70.00+

Creole Shrimp & Grits

$70.00+

Pulled BBQ Pork

$75.00+

Pulled BBQ Chicken

$75.00+

Tasso

$80.00+

Fried Goat

$80.00+

Grilled Chicken Breast

$80.00+

Classic Lasagna

$50.00+

Shrimp Tortellini

$70.00+

Chicken Rasta Pasta

$55.00+

Sandwiches or Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich or Wrap

$13.00

Min 12

Shrimp Sandwich or Wrap

$15.00

Min 12

Spring Street Chicken Sandwich or Wrap

$15.00

Min 12

Vegetarian Hummus Sandwich or Wrap

$12.00

Min 12

Teriyaki Steak Sandwich or Wrap

$15.00

Min 12

Salmon Sandwich or Wrap

$15.00

Min 12

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich or Wrap

$13.00

Min 12

Cajun Chix Caesar Sandwich or Wrap

$13.00

Min 12

Curry Crab Salad Sandwich or Wrap

$15.00

Min 12

Pesto Shrimp Mozz Sundried Tom Sand or Wrap

$15.00

Min 12

Honey BBQ Chicken Sand or Wrap

$13.00

Min 12

Salmon BLAT Sand or Wrap

$14.00

Min 12

Tuna Salad Sand or Wrap

$13.00

Min 12

Fried Korean Chix Sand or Wrap

$13.00

Min 12

Sides

NK Stuffing

$55.00+

Sweet Plantains

$45.00+

Green Plantains

$45.00+

Candied Brussel Sprouts w Bacon

$75.00+

Parmesan Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$75.00+

Sautéed Garlicky Green Beans

$45.00+

Scalloped Potatoes

$85.00+

Candied Yams

$65.00+

Collard Greens

$55.00+

Salads

Autumn Butternut Squash Salad

Farro Salad

Caesar Salad

Green Salad

Cobb Salad

Potato Beet Salad

Pasta Egg Salad

Watermelon Feta

Shrimp Salad

Kale Salad

Blackberry Goat Cheese Salad

Tomato Salad

Simple Butter Lettuce

Classic Pasta Salad

Cucumber Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

Chicken Waldorf Salad

Shaved Brussel Sprouts w/maple dressing

Red Cabbage w/ apple slaw

Asian Slaw w/ sriracha dressing

Rice

Spicy Vegetable Basil Fried Rice

$65.00+

Vegetable Fried Rice

$65.00+

Djon Djon Rice

$65.00+

Rice and Beans

$55.00+

Coconut White Rice

$50.00+

Diri Jaune

$65.00+

NK Signatures

Pikliz

1/2 pint $4, 1 pint $7, 1 quart $12

Epis

1/2 pint $4, 1 pint $7, 1 quart $12

Bacon Jam

$12.00

1 pint

Garlic Hot Oil

$12.00

1 pint

Ginger Scallion Sauce

$12.00

1 pint

Korean Sauce

$12.00

1 pint

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Min 12-Caprese, Breakfast, Mex, Cobb

Soup

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Broccoli Cheddar

$7.00

Joumou

$7.00

Lobster Bisque

$11.00

Chicken Noodle

$9.00

Vietnamese Pho

$10.00

Ministrone

$7.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Beef Chilli

$9.00

Vegetable Chili

$7.00

Italian Wedding Soup

$9.00

Butternut Squash Bisque

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Min 12

Limeade-Haitian

$3.00

Min 12

Limeade-Berry

$3.00

Min 12

Thai Ice Tea

$3.00

Min 12

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Min 12

Mango Juice

$3.00

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Min 12

Fruit and Cheese

Fruit and Cheese Tray

Small 12 ppl, Large 20-25 ppl

Combo Plates

Combo Plates

$20.00

Choose Two Proteins, Rice, Salad. Comes with Pikliz and Sweet Plantains

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Comfort food with Haitian and Asian flavors.

Website

Location

84 spring st, Medford, MA 02155

Directions

Gallery
Neighborhood Kitchen image
Neighborhood Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant - 858 Broadway,
orange starNo Reviews
858 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Grainmaker - Somerville
orange star4.6 • 618
248 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Assembly
orange star4.4 • 1,855
320 Canal Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Alfredo's Italian Kitchen - Everett
orange starNo Reviews
336 Ferry Street Everett, MA 02149
View restaurantnext
Mix It Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1678 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Medford

Semolina Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.9 • 1,931
572 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
orange star4.5 • 1,027
175 River's Edge Dr Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Pikaichi
orange star4.9 • 537
123-125 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Goldilox Bagels
orange star4.8 • 362
186 Winthrop St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Fioritaly Trattoria
orange star4.8 • 354
417 Salem St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Snappy Pattys - 454 High Street, Medford MA
orange star4.0 • 264
454 High Street Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medford
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston