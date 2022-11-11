Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant 858 Broadway,
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tu Y Yo Mexican Restaurant uses family recipes handed down through generations to prepare authentic Mexican food
Location
858 Broadway,, Somerville, MA 02144
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Somerville
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant