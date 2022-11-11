Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant 858 Broadway,

review star

No reviews yet

858 Broadway,

Somerville, MA 02144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TACOS DE BIRRIA
ENCHILADAS (Dinner)
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

APPETIZERS

CHIPS 8 OZ

$4.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.00

ELOTES - MEXICAN STREET

$7.00

Cotija cheese, cilantro and lime

EMPANADAS DE PLATANO MACHO Y QUESO

EMPANADAS DE PLATANO MACHO Y QUESO

$8.95

Plantain turnovers filled with cheese

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$7.95

Three Crispy tacos stuffed with shredded chicken, and topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream and cheese

FRIED AVOCADOS

FRIED AVOCADOS

$9.95

Crispy panko fried avocado with pico de gallo on an aioli sauce

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$9.95

Fresh avocados, cilantro, salt, lime and white onions

JALAPENOS MARIA LUISA

JALAPENOS MARIA LUISA

$8.95

Breaded Jalapeno peppers filled with shredded chicken and served over a bed of red sauce

MEXICAN TOSTADAS (2 PER ORDER)

MEXICAN TOSTADAS (2 PER ORDER)

$8.00

Two crispy tortillas served with, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and your choice of: Chicken Tinga, Beef Tinga or Vegetables

NACHOS

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with chile con carne, beans, pico de gallo and melted cheese

PLATANOS FRITOS

$5.50

Ripe fried plantains

QUESADILLAS (1 PER ORDER)

$4.25

Small corn turnover filled with cheese and your choice of : Shredded beef, Quitlacoche 'Mexican truffle', Squash blossom

SOPES (1 PER ORDER)

SOPES (1 PER ORDER)

$3.75

Small, hand-stretched corn dough topped with black beans, queso fresco, onions, lettuce and your choice of : Mexican sausage, Steak, Zucchini, Mushrooms

TACOS DE CHAPULINES (GRASSHOPPER TACOS)

TACOS DE CHAPULINES (GRASSHOPPER TACOS)

$13.50

Wonderful crunchy mini tacos stuffed with grasshoppers and chiles

TAMALES

TAMALES

$11.95

Five Wrapped and steamed in banana and corn leaves, an assortment of 5 corn dough mini tamales: chicken, fish, pork, coconut and corn

TAMALES (12 PER ORDER)

TAMALES (12 PER ORDER)

$22.50
TAMALES VEGETARIANOS

TAMALES VEGETARIANOS

$11.95

Five Wrapped and steamed in banana and corn leaves, an assortment of 5 corn dough mini tamales: Mexican truffle, rajas, mixed vegetables, coconut and corn

SOUP & SALADS, BIRRIA AND SPICY SANDWICH

CALDO TLALPEÑO

CALDO TLALPEÑO

$8.95+

Chicken soup made with chipotle pepper, chickpeas, rice, cheese, herbs, spices and topped with avocado slices

ENSALADA DE NOPAL

ENSALADA DE NOPAL

$8.95

Cooked chopped cactus, onions, cilantro, and tomatoes in a vinegar and olive oil dressing. Topped with queso fresco and amaranth seeds

TU Y YO SALAD

TU Y YO SALAD

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, green and red peppers, queso fresco served with our homemade cilantro dressing

TU Y YO SALAD WITH SPICY HABANERO CHICKEN

$16.50

Spicy Habanero Chicken (made with our homemade Habanero sauce), lettuce, tomatoes, green and red peppers, queso fresco served with our homemade cilantro dressing

TU Y YO SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

$15.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, green and red peppers, queso fresco served with our homemade cilantro dressing

TACOS DE BIRRIA

TACOS DE BIRRIA

$14.99

Three Beef Birria on a crispy red flavorful tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with Consome, perfect for dipping your Tacos de Birria. Toppings : Cilantro, Pickled Onion and Lime

SPICY HABANERO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

Spicy Habanero Chicken (made with our homemade Habanero sauce) on a Brioche bun, lettuce, tomatoes and Chipotle sauce

DINNER

ARRACHERA MEXICANA

$19.95

Thin marinated steak topped with fried onions and poblano pepper strips, served with black beans and red chilaquiles

BISTECES "MAMA EVELIA"

$19.95

Diced Angus beef cooked gently in an onion and tomatillo-chipotle sauce

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$21.00

Sautéed shrimp in a garlic sauce

CARNITAS

$18.95

Slow-cooked pork, simmered in spices. Accompanied with salsa and tortillas. Choice of: regular or spicy

CHILE RELLENO DE VEGETALES

$16.95

Poblano pepper stuffed with vegetables and cheese covered in creamy guajillo and red bell pepper sauce. Accompanied with a side of spinach

CHILE RELLENO EN NOGADA

CHILE RELLENO EN NOGADA

$19.95

Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, almonds, raisins and peaches; and covered in a walnut and cinnamon sauce topped with pomegranate seeds and cilantro

COCHINITA PIBIL

$18.95

Shredded boneless pork loin, marinated in a sauce made with achiote, orange, garlic, onions and spices

CREPA DE CUITLACOCHE ('MEXICAN TRUFFLE' CREPE)

CREPA DE CUITLACOCHE ('MEXICAN TRUFFLE' CREPE)

$19.95

Thin crepe filled with cuitlacoche ('Mexican truffle'), onions, corn and cheese, covered with a delicious poblano pepper sauce

MEXICAN TOSTADAS

$16.95

Two crispy tortillas served with, rice, black beans lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and your choice of: Chicken Tinga, Beef Tinga or Vegetables

MOLE COLORADO TLAXCATECA

$19.95

Chicken breast in a homemade red mole sauce

MOLE SUAVE

$19.95

Chicken breast and longaniza served in a homemade red mole sauce

NOPALES CON CERDO

$18.95

Chopped pork tenderloin sautéed with fresh cactus in a smoky sauce of green tomatoes, vinegar, ancho, mulato and papilla peppers

NOPALES EN MOLE VERDE

NOPALES EN MOLE VERDE

$17.95

Chopped cactus smothered in a green mole sauce made with poblano pepper, pumpkin seeds and tomatillo

PECHUGAS EN SALSA DE CHILE POBLANO

$19.95

Boneless chicken breast covered in a poblano pepper sauce, made with poblano peppers, squash blossom, corn, cheese, and cream

PIPIAN PASKAL

PIPIAN PASKAL

$16.95

Chayote squash sautéed in a traditional pipian sauce made with roasted pumpkin seeds, peanuts, ancho and guajillo chiles, cilantro and herbs

PUERCO EN SALSA DE CACAHUATES

PUERCO EN SALSA DE CACAHUATES

$18.95

Chopped pork tenderloin sautéed in a sauce made with peanuts, tomatoes, costeños and jalapeños

SALMON CRIOLLA

$22.00

Fresh pan-fried Atlantic salmon set on a creamy Mexican pepper sauce. Accompanied with a chipotle-potato cake and a shrimp cake

TACOS DE AGUACATE (Dinner)

$14.95

Three tacos with crispy panko fried avocado with pico de gallo on an aioli sauce

TACOS DE CAMARONES (Dinner)

$20.00

Four soft corn tortillas served with sautéed shrimp cooked with Chardonnay wine, onions and tomatoes tossed in a chipotle sauce

TACOS DE PESCADO (Dinner)

$16.50

Three tacos with crispy tilapia fish served on warm corn tortillas and topped with a mild chipotle butter, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo and a side of black beans

TINGA

$18.95

Tender Angus sirloin shredded and slow-cooked in assorted Mexican peppers

TINGA POBLANA

$17.95

Shredded chicken breast cooked in a sweet sauce made with chipotle peppers, orange juice, and tomatoes

ENCHILADAS (Dinner)

$17.50

Your choice of Chicken, Shredded beef or Vegetables wrapped in corn tortillas. They are served on a bed of our homemade sauces: Red, Green or Mole, accompanied with Mexican rice, black beans and garnished with cheese

KIDS

KIDS QUESADILLAS

$4.50

Corn tortillas filled with melted cheese

POLLO AL GRILL

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, served with rice and black beans

KIDS TACOS DE CARNE

$8.50

Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

POLLO FRITO

$9.00

Breaded chicken breast strips, served with rice and black beans

KIDS TACOS DE POLLO

$8.50

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

SIDES

MEXICAN RICE

$2.75

TORTILLAS (3 PER ORDER)

$1.25

BLACK BEANS

$2.75

GUACAMOLE

$1.50

QUESO FRESCO

$3.50

CHIPS

$2.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.25

CILANTRO DRESSING

$2.25

Hot sauce 3.5oz

$2.50

Green sauce 3.5oz

$2.50

Fried egg

$1.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$5.95

A Mexican fried-dough pastry filled with caramel sauce

FLAN

FLAN

$6.95

Homemade caramel custard on a cinnamon cream sauce and topped with a blueberry coulis

IMPOSIBLE

IMPOSIBLE

$6.95

Half caramel custard, half chocolate cake, served with a caramel/tequila sa

AVOCADO CHEESECAKE

AVOCADO CHEESECAKE

$6.95

We use fresh avocados to make our creamy homemade avocado cheesecake and we topped with crushed pistachios

STORE

HABANERO HOT SAUCE

$6.50

Our Habanero sauce is spicy with a subtle smoky taste. Add it to everything, Huevos Rancheros, Burritos, etc. Ingredients: Habanero peppers, salt, garlic, onions, oregano, black pepper, oil, tomatoes, water. 5 fl oz

CHILE DE ARBOL HOT SAUCE

$6.50

Chile de Arbol gives our sauce a well balance natural, grassy flavor with a hint of nuttiness. It goes great with everything from Quesadillas to your favorite dish. Ingredients: Chile de Arbol, salt, garlic, onions, oregano, black pepper, oil, tomatoes, water 5 fl oz

SALSA, MEDUIM

$5.25

Our Salsa is made in small batches using Chipotle peppers. Its goes great with your favorite chips or use it for cooking. Ingredients: Chipotle, tomatoes, onions, oregano, pepper and salt. 12 fl oz

Beverages

HORCHATA

HORCHATA

$4.50

Mexican drink made with rice and flavored with cinnamon and sugar (Almond based)

CAFÉ AMERICANO

$1.95
CAFÉ DE OLLA

CAFÉ DE OLLA

$3.25

Mexican style coffee with cinnamon, spices and piloncillo

MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.25

Oaxacan style (water-based)

TEA

$1.95
LIMONADA

LIMONADA

$3.50

SOFT DRINKS

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$3.00Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

SPARKING WATER

$2.95

TEPACHITO

$3.50

Mexican pineapple cider soda

JUGO DE TAMARINDO

JUGO DE TAMARINDO

$4.50
AGUA DE JAMAICA

AGUA DE JAMAICA

$2.50

Hibiscus iced tea

JUGO DE NOPAL

JUGO DE NOPAL

$4.50

Cactus juice

JARRITOS

$3.50

All-natural, fruit-flavoreed sodas from Mexico

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

SANGRIA NON-ALCOHOLIC

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE

$6.95

RED BULL

$5.95

Pineapple juice

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tu Y Yo Mexican Restaurant uses family recipes handed down through generations to prepare authentic Mexican food

Location

858 Broadway,, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Gallery
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
orange starNo Reviews
400 Highland Avenue Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Grounder Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
394B Main Street Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Colette Wine Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1924 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Revival Cafe - Davis
orange starNo Reviews
197 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Painted Burro - Somerville, MA
orange starNo Reviews
219 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Somerville

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Sarma Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 5,849
249 Pearl Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
celeste - union square
orange star5.0 • 3,061
21 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
orange star4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Southern Kin Cookhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,968
500 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Somerville
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston