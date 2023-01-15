Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Painted Burro - Somerville, MA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Davis Square's Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar serving up inspired tacos, loaded nachos, tasty margaritas and more!
Location
219 Elm Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurant