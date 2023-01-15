Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Painted Burro - Somerville, MA

review star

No reviews yet

219 Elm Street

Somerville, MA 02144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
Nachos
Gulf Shrimp "Diablo" Taco

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

corn tortilla chips and oven-roasted tomato salsa

Chips & Guacamole

$13.00

avocados, cilantro, sea salt & white onion served with a side of corn tortilla chips

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

pork charro beans, cabbage & jalapeño slaw, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, tres quesos, guacamole, baja & chipotle mayo

Chipotle Queso Dip

$13.00

warm tres quesos + monterey pepper jack cheese, spicy pork chorizo, pico de gallo, cilantro, served with corn tortilla chips

Cholo Corn

Cholo Corn

$11.00

avocado dressing, chipotle mayo, cotija, cayenne

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

bacon, herbs, pickled red onions, crema mexicana, orange + cholula vinaigrette

Dos Empanadas

$13.00

fried corn masa, tres quesos, beef, spinach, smoked tomato salsa, crema mexicana, radish & frisée salad, cotija

Papas Bravas

$12.00

crispy potatoes, togarashi, aji amarillo aioli

Shrimp Al Ajillo

Shrimp Al Ajillo

$15.00

garlic, mezcal, chipotle butter, tres quesos, stone ground corn

Tuna Ceviche

$16.00

leche de tigre, watermelon + mango + avocado, sweet chile, crispy plantain chips

Charred Octopus

Charred Octopus

$16.00

toasted almond & apricot mole, roasted grapes, chili oil, radish & frisée salad

Quart of House Salsa

$16.00

over roasted tomato salsa (does not include tortilla chips)

Salads

Chicharron Salad

$13.00

Burro Salad

$16.00

grilled chicken, romaine, cherry tomato, roasted corn, tres quesos, black beans, tortilla strips, tomatillo vinaigrette

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00

tuscan kale, arugula, apple + pear, carrot, corn nuts, cotija, pomegranate seeds, cheesy whole grain mustard dressing

Tortas

mexican pressed sandwiches served with a side of pork charro beans and dressed greens

Carnitas Cubano

$15.00

pork carnitas, sliced ham, swiss cheese, jicama + apple slaw, pork charro beans, salsa "mil islas", cilantro

Chicken Milanesa

$14.00

crispy chicken breast, tres quesos, avocado, pork charro beans, tomato, roasted garlic + chipotle aioli

Entrées

Burro Rice Bowl

$21.00

fried rice, roasted shiitake mushrooms, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, sauteed kale, guacamole, chipotle aioli, tortilla chips

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$24.00

smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$24.00

staffed flour tortilla, chicken tinga, rice, black beans, corn, tres queso, ranchero mole, avocado dressing, crema mexicana, chipotle mayo

Fajitas

Fajitas

$28.00

roasted garlic mojo, sautéed peppers + onions, cabbage, tomatillo jalapeño salsa, avocado, tres quesos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream + homemade flour tortillas

Paella

Paella

$33.00

fried calamari, mussels, shrimp, adobo chicken, saffron rice, sofrito, seafood stew, avocado, aji amarillo aioli

Pork Carnitas Enchiladas

Pork Carnitas Enchiladas

$24.00

red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro

Street Cart Chicken

Street Cart Chicken

$28.00

roasted half chicken, achiote-citrus marinade, kale & fried plantain, creamy poblano rice, tamarind butter

Winter Vegetable Enchiladas

$22.00

roasted butternut squash + brussels sprout, shiitake mushrooms, apple + poblano mole, tres quesos, mexican crema, pickled onion + apple + arugula salad, cotija, spiced pepitas

Extra Corn Tortillas

$3.00

three additional warm corn tortillas

Extra Flour Tortillas

$3.00

three additional warm flour tortillas

Tacos

unless noted otherwise, all tacos are an individual 6inch corn tortilla served with a side of our pork charro beans
Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$8.50

adobo grilled corn tortilla, tres quesos, adobo braised beef, cilantro, red onions, radish, birria sauce

Crispy Calamari Taco

$8.50

pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, pickle red onions, jalapeño + cilantro aioli

Chorizo Taco

$7.50
Buffalo Cauliflower Taco

Buffalo Cauliflower Taco

$7.50

roasted cauliflower, buffalo sauce, avocado crema,, celery slaw, cotija, pepitas

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$8.50

crunchy + soft tortillas, melted tres quesos, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

Marinated Grilled Chicken Taco

Marinated Grilled Chicken Taco

$7.50

marinated grilled chicken, crispy queso skirt, guacamole, pico de gallo, valentina crema, cotija

Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco

Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco

$8.00

fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro

Gulf Shrimp "Diablo" Taco

Gulf Shrimp "Diablo" Taco

$7.50

spicy grilled shrimp, guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion

Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco

Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco

$8.50

crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija

Pork Carnitas Taco

Pork Carnitas Taco

$8.00

tomatillo salsa verde, pineapple salsa, mexican crema, cotija, flour tortilla

Sweet Potato Taco

$7.50

apple puree, butternut squash, poblano pepper, onions, pumpkin seeds, mexican crema

Make It A Meal!

Make It A Meal!

$5.00

add rice + beans to your choice of tacos for $5

Sides

Quart of House Salsa

$16.00

over roasted tomato salsa (does not include tortilla chips)

Side of Flour Tortillas

$3.00

three warm flour tortillas

Side of Creamy Rice

$5.00

creamy yellow rice, poblano peppers + onions, cotija

Side of Grits

$4.00

stone ground corn grits, tres quesos

Side of Kale + Plantains

$7.00

sautéed kale, white onions, crispy plantains

Side of Mexican Rice

$5.00

mexican red rice

Side of Cabbage Slaw

$4.00

jalapeño cabbage slaw, pickled carrots, scallions

Side Pork Charro Beans

$5.00

pinto + black pork charro beans

Side Vegetarian Beans

$4.00

refried vegetarian beans

Side Plantain Chips

$6.00

housemade plantain chips

Kids

two corn tortillas, tres quesos, and choice of pork, chicken or black beans

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

griddled flour tortilla with tres quesos and your choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga or vegetarian refried beans

Kids Dos Tacos

$8.00

two soft corn tortillas with tres quesos and your choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga or vegetarian refried beans

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

griddled hot dog, bun, and side of ketchup

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Davis Square's Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar serving up inspired tacos, loaded nachos, tasty margaritas and more!

Website

Location

219 Elm Street, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Gallery
Painted Burro image
Painted Burro image
Painted Burro image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Burren
orange star4.0 • 1,602
247 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
orange starNo Reviews
400 Highland Avenue Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Foundry On Elm
orange star4.0 • 1,786
255 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Orleans Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 482
65 Holland St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Spoke Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 150
89 Holland St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Somerville

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Foundry On Elm
orange star4.0 • 1,786
255 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
The Burren
orange star4.0 • 1,602
247 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
DakZen
orange star4.6 • 1,397
195 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,219
381 Summer Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston