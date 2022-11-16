Spoke Wine Bar

Pipette #1

$26.00

Focused more on capturing the mood of the places it visits, people’s characters and the journey of its writers, and the winemakers or chefs they meet, instead of the usual highly technical details and the notion of wine scoring. Pipette, the French word which means “wine thief”, is the instrument used to pull samples of wine from a barrel for tasting.The first issue brings us stories from different corners of the globe, from Austria where a sister duet makes a name for natural wine, from Toronto where grape witches seem to have put some sort of spell on the local wine scene, from a garage winery in Melbourne, from California, from Paris and from Copenhagen, Pipette offers a proper immersive experience for the wine nerd.