American
Bars & Lounges

Spoke Wine Bar

150 Reviews

$$$

89 Holland St

Somerville, MA 02144

Totes

Women In Wine Tote

Women In Wine Tote

$16.00

Want to strut around town with a sweet bag? You can highlight several all female own businesses and support women's reproductive rights at the same time! 100% of tote sales will go to the National Network pf Abortion Funds. Help build power with organizations to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice. Abortion is healthcare

Dubois Tote

Dubois Tote

$16.00

Appropriately, a little Sander's style b/c Anne-Sophie Dubois is shaking up the viticultural scene in Beaujolais. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Forsoni Tote

Forsoni Tote

$16.00

Can you kill a wild boar w/ your bare hands? Dora can and does, then makes sausage. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Danielle Shehab Tote

Danielle Shehab Tote

$16.00

Feeling too timid to rock your new lip color during business hours?Let Danielle bring a little color your life. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Beck Tote

Beck Tote

$16.00

I wish I could rock these sweet Euro bangs but we'll leave it to Judith for the coif and the wine. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Flat Rate Shipping (TOTES)

Flat Rate Shipping (TOTES)

$8.30

Get your tote(s) shipped anywhere in the continental US. Please add this to your order and enter your mailing address in the special request box. We will have it out in the mail straight away!

Books

Pipette #1

$26.00

Focused more on capturing the mood of the places it visits, people’s characters and the journey of its writers, and the winemakers or chefs they meet, instead of the usual highly technical details and the notion of wine scoring. Pipette, the French word which means “wine thief”, is the instrument used to pull samples of wine from a barrel for tasting.The first issue brings us stories from different corners of the globe, from Austria where a sister duet makes a name for natural wine, from Toronto where grape witches seem to have put some sort of spell on the local wine scene, from a garage winery in Melbourne, from California, from Paris and from Copenhagen, Pipette offers a proper immersive experience for the wine nerd.

Pipette #2

Pipette #2

$26.00

Issue #2 is contains contemporary, original journalism about natural wines and the culture around them. Stories in this issue highlight Georgian wine; Italian winemakers Denavolo and the late Ernesto Cattel of Costadilà; Galicia’s La Perdida; Chateau de Béru (she's amazing!) in Chablis; an interview with iconic wine writer Alice Feiring; and so much more!

Pipette #3

Pipette #3

$26.00

Stories in Issue 3 highlight Loire Valley winemaker François Saint-Lô; the Burgenland’s Claus Preisinger; an in-depth story on cult French winemaker Daniel Sage; political and travel essays; an interview with Southold Farm + Cellar after their first vintage in Texas; and so much more (we can’t give it all away!). The articles are accompanied by original, professional photography and artwork. Pipette Issue 3 was released in June 2019.

Pipette #4

$28.00Out of stock

Issue 4 features an explainer on the topic of sulfur in winemaking; plus features on the Brand Brothers of Germany; Bichi Wines of Mexico; Alex Foillard in Beaujolais; Oriol Artigas in Spain; Charles Dufour in Champagne; upstart Georgian winemaker Enek Freya, and a guide to Tokyo’s natural wine scene. Issue 4 was released at the end of September 2019.

Pipette #5

Pipette #5

$26.00

Issue 5 features 2NaturKinder of Germany; Desrochers D of Quebec; Pācina of Tuscany, Italy; Marco Buratti of Veneto, Italy; Foradori of Trento, Italy; Tanca Nica of Pantelleria, IT; Jérôme Prévost of Champagne; Bar Cortijo in Spain; Caleb Leisure of Sonoma; Wild Arm Farm in New York State; and city guides to Milan, Turin, and Venice.

Pipette #6

$26.00

This brand-new issue contains: long-form features on Commune of Buttons (Australia); Naboso (Slovakia); Trossen (Germany); and Maloof Wines (Oregon). As well, it holds an essay on natural wine culture in the U.S.; the stories behind June Bar; Loup Bar; and Lane Harlan's hospitality work in Baltimore; a personal essay by Julia Sherman about making natural verjus in California; an interview with comedian/winemaker Eric Wareheim; and city guides to Los Angeles and Paris. (Still being distributed, please allow additional time for shipping.... :)

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
Thank you for helping us raise funds to support women's reproductive health! 100% of proceeds from totes will be donated to the National network of Abortion Funds. Your dollar has power!

89 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144

