Burgers
Sandwiches
American

Boston Burger Company - Somerville 37 Davis Square

review star

No reviews yet

37 davis square

somerville, MA 02144

Order Again

Popular Items

BYOB
Classic Fries
Green Monstah

Monthly Features!

Yes We Cran

Yes We Cran

$17.00

cranberry frappe, pecan pie, chocolate drizzle, whip and a cherry

Wings & Waffles

Wings & Waffles

$17.00

boneless wings, waffles, pineapple, jalapenos, maple sage butter

50 Shades of Gravy

50 Shades of Gravy

$16.50

turkey burger, stuffing, apples, craisins, candied walnuts, sweet fries, cranberry sauce

Frappe

Chocolate

Chocolate

$10.50

chocolate, M&M's

Vanilla

$10.50
The King Frappe

The King Frappe

$13.50

banana, bacon, peanut butter

Nutella

Nutella

$13.50

nutella, coconut, wafers

Oreo

Oreo

$12.50

chocolate syrup, oreo cookies

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$13.75

strawberries, shortcake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana

$13.00

peanut butter, banana, chocolate syrup

S'More Than You Can Handle

S'More Than You Can Handle

$13.00

hot chocolate, graham cracker, chocolate syrup, marshmallows

Dough My Goodness

Dough My Goodness

$17.00

chocolate chip cookie dough frappe, ice cream sandwich, chocolate chips, edible cookie dough, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle

Hard Apple Pie A La Mode

Hard Apple Pie A La Mode

$14.00

Side Churros

$3.00

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls

$11.00

with BBQ-Ranch

BBC Guacamole & Chips

BBC Guacamole & Chips

$11.00

with pico de gallo

Pig Pile

Pig Pile

$18.00

BBC chips, pulled pork, bacon, sausage, coleslaw, chopped pickles, cheddar jack cheese, bbq sauce, ranch

Homemade Fried Pickles

Homemade Fried Pickles

$11.00

with ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

with marinara sauce

Mini Mac-Ancini

Mini Mac-Ancini

$12.00

deep fried mac & cheese balls

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

beer battered and deep fried

Sampler

Sampler

$18.00

pulled pork mac & cheese egg roll, boneless wings, fried pickles, mac-anchini, BBC chips & guacamole

Chip Nachos

Chip Nachos

$15.00

BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Angus Beef Chili

Angus Beef Chili

$6.00

with cheddar jack cheese

Clam Chowda

Clam Chowda

$7.50

with chopped bacon

Boneless Wings

BBQ Wings

$17.00
Honey BBQ Wings

Honey BBQ Wings

$17.00

sweet and tangy

Garlic Parm Wings

Garlic Parm Wings

$17.00

garlic, parmesan cheese, butter

Golden BBQ Wings

Golden BBQ Wings

$17.00

honey, mustard, BBQ sauce

Spicy Honey BBQ Wings

Spicy Honey BBQ Wings

$17.00

honey, BBQ sauce, cayenne

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$17.00

spicy and delicious

Mumbo Wings

Mumbo Wings

$17.00

chives, ranch, sweet & tangy

Mango Habanero BBQ Wings

Mango Habanero BBQ Wings

$17.00

mango salsa, habanero BBQ, ranch

Teriyaki Wings

Teriyaki Wings

$17.00

teriyaki, honey, pineapple

Pterodactyl Wings
$17.00

$17.00
Spicy Pterodactyl Wings

Spicy Pterodactyl Wings

$17.00

habanero BBQ, teriyaki, pineapple, jalapeno, spicy bleu cheese

Fries

Classic Fries

Classic Fries

$7.50

wedge fries. (All our fries are not gluten free)

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

with maple mayo

BBC Sweets

BBC Sweets

$11.50

sweet potato fries, caramel, cinnamon

Garlic Parm Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

$11.50

garlic, parmesan cheese, butter

Bruschetta Fries

Bruschetta Fries

$12.00

parmesan, tomatoes, basil, garlic, pesto mayo drizzle

Chowda Fries

Chowda Fries

$12.00

homemade clam chowda, bacon

Mumbo Fries

Mumbo Fries

$11.00

mumbo sauce, ranch, chives

Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$12.00

beef gravy, cheese curds

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$11.00

pepperoni, cheddar jack cheese, marinara

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.50

homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.00

bacon, cheddar jack cheese

Buffalo Cheese Fries

Buffalo Cheese Fries

$11.50

buffalo, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese dressing

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$12.00

tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream

Inferno Fries

Inferno Fries

$12.00

inferno habanero salsa, cheddar jack cheese, ranch, spicy mayo

Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac

Classic Mac

$14.00

4 cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$17.50

fried chicken, buffalo, bleu cheese crumbles

Chili Mac

Chili Mac

$17.50

homemade angus beef chili, crispy jalapenos

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$17.50

BBQ sauce, crispy onions

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce

Fruit & Nut

Fruit & Nut

$13.50

mixed greens, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, red onion

Under The Tuscan Sun

Under The Tuscan Sun

$17.50

8 oz burger, prosciutto, sunny side up egg, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, red onion, sunflower seeds, mixed greens, balsamic glaze, lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

romaine lettuce, romano cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

feta, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, carrot, cream greek dressing

Cobb

Cobb

$17.50

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$17.50

tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken

Burgers

BYOB

$12.50

build your own burger!

420

420

$18.25

mozzarella sticks, fried mac & cheese, onion rings, fries, bacon, golden BBQ sauce, american cheese

All American

All American

$15.00

bacon, BBQ sauce, creamy bleu cheese dressing, american cheese, lettuce, tomato

Alpine

Alpine

$13.50

garlic parmesan mushrooms, swiss cheese

Artery Clogger

Artery Clogger

$16.50

beer-battered and deep fried burger, bacon, BBQ sauce, american cheese

Big Papi

Big Papi

$18.75

bacon, griddled hot dog, fried egg, guacamole, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato, papi sauce

Boston Burger

Boston Burger

$12.50

lettuce, tomato, onion

Boston Burger with Cheese

Boston Burger with Cheese

$13.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese

Bruschetta Burger

Bruschetta Burger

$14.00

tomatoes, basil, pesto mayo, provolone

Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$14.00

buffalo, bleu cheese crumbles, boney's special sauce, lettuce

Burger Bomb

Burger Bomb

$14.00

sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese

Green Monstah

Green Monstah

$16.50

guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$17.00

bacon, sweet potato fries, homemade 1000 island dressing, chopped pickles, jalapeno, red onion, lettuce, american cheese

Inferno Burger

Inferno Burger

$14.00

inferno habanero salsa, chili pepper mayo, cheddar jack cheese

Jumbo

Jumbo

$19.50

1lb double stacked beef, cheddar jack cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, BBQ sauce

Killer Bee

Killer Bee

$16.00

stack of beer battered onion rings, bacon, honey BBQ sauce, american cheese

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

$18.00

fried egg, ham, bacon, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, BBC sauce

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$17.50

4 cheese mac & cheese, bacon

Pigferno

Pigferno

$18.25

habanero BBQ pulled pork, inferno habanero salsa, beer-battered onion rings, spicy mayo, american cheese

Pilgrim

Pilgrim

$14.50

turkey burger, homemade cranberry mayo, stuffing, american cheese

Porkasaurus

Porkasaurus

$17.00

pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, BBQ sauce

Ranch BLT

Ranch BLT

$14.50

bacon, american cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato

Rundown

Rundown

$15.00

fried pickles, potato sticks, horseradish sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Sophie

Sophie

$18.00

prosciutto, goat cheese, candied walnuts, fig jam, mixed greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction

Texan

Texan

$14.00

homemade angus beef chili, coleslaw, onion, cheddar cheese

The King Burger

The King Burger

$16.00

peanut butter, bacon, fried bananas dusted in cinnamon sugar

The Roots

The Roots

$18.25

bacon, jalapeno, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, tater tots, cheese sauce, english muffin

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

vegetarian burger, avocado, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Vermonster

Vermonster

$16.00

sauteed cinnamon apples, red onion, bacon, maple mayo, sharp cheddar

Waikiki Beach

Waikiki Beach

$14.50

grilled pineapple, ham, bacon, teriyaki

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

$18.00

pulled pork, mac & cheese, onion ring, pickles, BBQ sauce

Wicked Hot

Wicked Hot

$17.00

cheddar jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, fried jalapenos, horseradish sauce, pigferno BBQ sauce, hotmess sauce, lettuce

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

pesto mayo, tomato, mixed greens, romano cheese, provolone cheese

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Pterodactyl Sandwich

Pterodactyl Sandwich

$16.00

teriyaki, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$16.00

buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, boney's special sauce

Chicken Bomb

Chicken Bomb

$16.00

sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, american cheese

Mumbo #5

Mumbo #5

$16.00

mumbo fried chicken, hotmess sauce with bacon, lettuce, pickles, mayo

Chicken You Out

Chicken You Out

$16.00

fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard

Inferno Chicken

Inferno Chicken

$16.00

inferno habanero salsa, spicy chili pepper mayo, cheddar cheese

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$16.00

bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato

The Veggie

The Veggie

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomato, red onion, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.50

with marinara sauce, one side and drink

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

with one side and drink

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

with one side and drink

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

with one side and drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

with one side and drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

with one side and drink

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Diet

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mountain Dew
$3.00

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

IBC Root Beer
$4.00

$4.00

Shirley Temple
$4.00

$4.00

Polar Orange
$3.00

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

37 davis square, somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Gallery
Boston Burger Company - Somerville image
Boston Burger Company - Somerville image
Boston Burger Company - Somerville image

