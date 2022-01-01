Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs
American

Foundry On Elm

1,786 Reviews

$$

255 Elm St

255 Elm St

Somerville, MA 02144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo
Foundry Burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Kids Menu

Kids Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Little leaf farm Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes and House vinaigrette

Kids Deluxe Burger

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles Choice of Fries or Greens

Kids Burger

$10.00

Plain Patty....choice of Fries or Greens

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese on Iggy's Bread. Choice of fries or cup of tomato soup

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Rigatoni noodles with choice of Marinara, Butter & Cheese or Bolognese Sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fried Chicken Tenders with BBQ Sauce and fries.

Kids Fish N Chips

$12.00

Specials

Blackened Salmon

$29.00

Farroe Island Salmon, Cajun Dirty Rice, Tasso Ham, Lemony Frisee Salad

Appetizers & Sides

Salmon Tartare

$18.00

Yellow Fin Tuna, Avocado Mousse, Sesame Ponzu, Kettle Chips

Blue Hill Bay Mussels

Blue Hill Bay Mussels

$18.00

Spicy Nduja Sausage, Garlic, Grainy Mustard Cream, Grilled Sourdough

Little Leaf Greens

Little Leaf Greens

$12.00

Little Leaf Farms Greens, Shaved Fennel, Red Onion, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Herb Vinaigrette

Brassica Salad

$16.00

Baby Kale, Curried Cauliflower, Granny Smith Apples, Toasted Walnuts, Buttermilk-Herb Vinaigrette

Candy Cane Beets

$16.00

Belgian Endive, Frisee, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Honey Whipped Ricotta

Meze Platter

Meze Platter

$24.00

garlic hummus, beet tzatziki, & eggplant caponata with pita, house pickles, marinated olives

Charcuterie Platter

Charcuterie Platter

Prosciutto di Parma, Tasso Coppa, Spicy Nduja Sausage. Served with cornichons, stone-ground mustard, baguette

Cheese Platter

Cheese Platter

$21.00

Tillamook Smoked Cheddar, Blue Bird Bleu, Nancey's Camembert. Served with fig jam, smoked honey, & sliced baguette

Picnic Platter

Picnic Platter

$36.00

All of the charcuterie & cheese offerings with traditional accompaniments

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Point Judith Squid, Cherry Pepper Relish, Herb Aioli

Foundry's Poutine

Foundry's Poutine

$14.00

house-cut fries, cheddar cheese curds, & beef gravy (on the side)

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$17.00Out of stock

tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice

House-Cut Fries

House-Cut Fries

$10.00

add truffle & parmesan $2

Curried Cauliflower

$12.00

Roasted, Golden Raisins, Olive Oil

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Garlic, Shallots, Maple Butter

Mushroom Fricasee

Mushroom Fricasee

$14.00

shiitake & crimini mushrooms, garlic, herbs, touch of cream

Tomato Basil Soup Quart

$18.00

Quart of Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

French Onion Soup

$14.00

Beef Broth, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Sourdough

Grilled Sourdough

$3.00

Grilled Sourdough Bread

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

bourbon BBQ, cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, spicy ranch, toasted ciabatta

Foundry Burger

Foundry Burger

$18.00

vermont cheddar, charred red onion, pickles, truffle aioli, on brioche

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo

$16.00

smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough

Entrees

Gnocchi

$26.00

Potato Gnocchi, Maitake & Cremini Mushrooms, Baby Kale, Parmigiano-Reggiano, White Truffle Cream

Cod

$28.00

Georges Bank, Miso Glazed, Frobidden Rice "Risotto", Baby Bok Choy, Maple Carrot Puree

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$23.00

beer-battered local cod, house-cut fries, cherry pepper tartar sauce, red cabbage slaw

Statler Chicken

$26.00

Murray's Roasted Statler Chicken, Caramelized Brussels Sprouts, Stone Ground Polenta, Cranberry Gastrique

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$30.00

house-cut fries, crispy shallots, petit greens, red wine-mushroom cream sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Little leaf farm Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes and House vinaigrette

Kids Burger

$10.00

Plain Patty....choice of Fries or Greens

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese on Iggy's Bread. Choice of fries or cup of tomato soup

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Rigatoni noodles with choice of Marinara, Butter & Cheese or Bolognese Sauce

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fried Chicken Tenders with BBQ Sauce and fries.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Relaxed restaurant & bar serving high quality, seasonal American cuisine.

Website

Location

255 Elm St, 255 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Gallery
Foundry On Elm image
Banner pic
Foundry On Elm image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boston Burger Company - Somerville - 37 Davis Square
orange starNo Reviews
37 davis square somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Orleans Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 482
65 Holland St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
orange starNo Reviews
400 Highland Avenue Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
The Burren
orange star4.0 • 1,602
247 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Spoke Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 150
89 Holland St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
The Pub - Somerville
orange starNo Reviews
682 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Somerville

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
The Burren
orange star4.0 • 1,602
247 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
DakZen
orange star4.6 • 1,397
195 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,219
381 Summer Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Grainmaker - Somerville
orange star4.6 • 618
248 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston