Davis Square bars & lounges you'll love

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Country Fried Chicken Bowl
|$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy
|Skillet Cornbread
|$8.00
roasted corn, house honey butter
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
|Fried Chicken Sammy
|$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
|Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Rosebud Cheeseburger
|$16.00
american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, iceburg lettuce, tomato, shaved
red onion, wicked good sauce, brioche bun
|Chicken + Waffle
|$17.00
fried chicken thigh, maple + black pepper gravy, scallion, bacon
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
apple cider glaze, crispy bacon, pomegranate seeds
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo
|$16.00
smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
|Foundry's Poutine
|$13.00
house-cut fries, cheddar curds, & beef gravy (on the side)
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
|Pork Carnitas Enchiladas
|$21.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
|Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco
|$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
TAPAS
Spoke Wine Bar
89 Holland St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Vermouth 3 Pack
|$65.00
Know a craft cocktail fiend with a proclivity for all things house made? Here's a 3 pack of Katie's vermouths, perfect for sipping or mixing. 3 bottles, each 8 oz.
|8oz Chili Crisp
|$12.00
IT'S LIMITED THIS YEAR! GRAB CHILI CRISP WHILE IT LASTS. Versatile, crispity, crunchity, condiment. Try on eggs, rice, cooked greens, fish, avocado toast or maybe even ice cream. 8oz
v, nf, df, gf 8oz.
|NV Perseval-Farge 'Les Goulats' Premier Cru
|$115.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Street Taproom
256 Elm St., Somerville
|Popular items
|Wings
Your Choice of: - Buffalo Ranch - Cajun Dry Rub - Barbecue - Nashville Hot - Mango Habanero
|Thai Lettuce Wraps
|$17.00
Gluten free, ground chicken, bean sprouts, cucumber, chopped nuts, peanut sauce, sambal oelek Substitute Cauliflower *vegan
|Nuggets
|$12.00
Gluten free - korean style gochujang ranch