Calamari in Davis Square

Davis Square restaurants
Davis Square restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$19.00
crispy point judith squid | arugula | tartar sauce
More about Posto
Out of the Blue image

 

Out of the Blue

215 elm street, somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Pasta (Squid Ink)or Bucatini pasta, Calamari, Chopped Shrimp, Broccoli Rabe$28.00
garlic wine herb sauce
Fried Calamari$20.00
With red peppers $22.00
More about Out of the Blue
Item pic

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$7.95
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Salad$13.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya

