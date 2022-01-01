Calamari in Davis Square
Davis Square restaurants that serve calamari
More about Posto
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Calamari
|$19.00
crispy point judith squid | arugula | tartar sauce
More about Out of the Blue
Out of the Blue
215 elm street, somerville
|Black Pasta (Squid Ink)or Bucatini pasta, Calamari, Chopped Shrimp, Broccoli Rabe
|$28.00
garlic wine herb sauce
|Fried Calamari
|$20.00
With red peppers $22.00
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
|Fried Calamari
|$7.95