Chocolate croissants in
Davis Square
/
Somerville
/
Davis Square
/
Chocolate Croissants
Davis Square restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.25
housemade all butter croissant, filled with two chocolate batons + finished with a chocolate drizzle
More about Revival Cafe
DIESEL CAFE
257 Elm St., Somerville
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.55
More about DIESEL CAFE
