Chocolate croissants in Davis Square

Go
Davis Square restaurants
Toast

Davis Square restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
housemade all butter croissant, filled with two chocolate batons + finished with a chocolate drizzle
More about Revival Cafe
Chocolate Croissant image

 

DIESEL CAFE

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.55
More about DIESEL CAFE

