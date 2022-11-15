Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Diesel Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

257 Elm St.

Somerville, MA 02144

The Joplin
Egg and Cheese
Bagel/Toast

Pre-Order Holiday Pies & Ice Cream Wed 11/23 Pick Up

Pre-order Pumpkin Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

Pre-order Pumpkin Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

$30.00

Your classic pumpkin pie is taken up a notch with a homemade graham cracker crust! (This is last year's pie, so the crust will look a little different!)

Pre-order Apple Cranberry Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

Pre-order Apple Cranberry Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

$30.00

Apples, cranberries, and cinnamon spice with a crisp on top. What more could you want?

Pre-order Bourbon Pecan Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

Pre-order Bourbon Pecan Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

$30.00

Don't worry, the alcohol will evaporate when we bake the pie! It leaves a richly flavored, gooey, and sweet dessert, with a baseline of vanilla and pecan.

Pre-order Ice Cream Pints - Pick Up Wed 11/23

Pre-order Ice Cream Pints - Pick Up Wed 11/23

$8.75

Everyone needs a little ice cream with those pies!

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee - 12oz

Hot Coffee - 12oz

$3.00

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend

Hot Coffee - 16oz

Hot Coffee - 16oz

$3.50

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend

Cafe Au Lait - 12oz

Cafe Au Lait - 12oz

$3.60

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend with steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait - 16oz

Cafe Au Lait - 16oz

$4.10

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend with steamed milk

Vietnamese - 12oz

Vietnamese - 12oz

$3.75

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend with sweetened condensed milk

Vietnamese - 16oz

Vietnamese - 16oz

$4.25

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend with sweetened condensed milk

Americano - 12oz

Americano - 12oz

$3.75

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with some hot water. Pretend you're an American abroad.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic is a syrupy and sweet espresso blend that has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. It is a product of intensive lot selection and close, direct work with the farmers who produce its components. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

Macchiato - 2 oz

Macchiato - 2 oz

$4.00

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with a touch of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.

Cortado - 4 oz

Cortado - 4 oz

$4.30

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.

Cappuccino - 8oz

Cappuccino - 8oz

$4.30

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.

Latte - 12oz

Latte - 12oz

$4.85

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.

Mocha Latte - 12oz

Mocha Latte - 12oz

$5.35

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and some house-made chocolate syrup.

Vanilla Latte - 12oz

Vanilla Latte - 12oz

$5.35

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and vanilla syrup.

Spanish Latte - 12oz

Spanish Latte - 12oz

$5.35

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and some sweetened condensed milk.

Caramel Latte - 12oz

Caramel Latte - 12oz

$5.35

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk and some house-made cardamom syrup.

Maple Latte - 12oz

Maple Latte - 12oz

$5.35

Pumpkin Caramel Latte

$5.35

House made Pumpkin syrup mixed with our classic Caramel syrup. *not Vegan*

Tea

Tea

We sell a variety of Kilogram teas which is an American tea company sourcing fresh teas reflecting peaks of season, land, and process. Kilogram selects teas that are primarily organically grown and produced, sustainable, and meet the standards of their evaluation process.

Chai - 12oz

Chai - 12oz

$4.60

A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.

Chai - 16oz

Chai - 16oz

$5.25

A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.

Hot Chocolate - 12oz

Hot Chocolate - 12oz

$4.65

We make chocolate syrup in house with Dutch cocoa powder, sugar, and water. Combined with your choice of milk, it makes an incredibly rich cup of hot chocolate.

Cider - 12oz

Cider - 12oz

$3.95

This cider is brought to you by Minard Farms. Tastes like you're biting into an apple, and we warm it up with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Tuck's Turtle - 12oz

Tuck's Turtle - 12oz

$5.35

A decadent and warming beverage! A mixture of our house made chocolate, house made caramel, and house made vanilla swirled together with perfectly steamed milk!

Steamer - 12oz

Steamer - 12oz

$3.25

Steamed milk from Highlawn Farms is sometimes all you need. Try it with vanilla!

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee - 16oz

Iced Coffee - 16oz

$3.70

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.

Iced Coffee - 24oz

Iced Coffee - 24oz

$4.25

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.

Iced Vietnamese - 16oz

Iced Vietnamese - 16oz

$4.25

Brewed iced Frequency Blend with sweetened condensed milk. Sweet and decadent, a Diesel classic that will have wanting more and more!

Iced Vietnamese - 24oz

Iced Vietnamese - 24oz

$4.75

Brewed iced Frequency Blend with sweetened condensed milk. Sweet and decadent, a Diesel classic that will have wanting more and more!

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, served over ice.

Iced Americano - 16oz

Iced Americano - 16oz

$4.25

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, served with ice and water.

Iced Latte - 16oz

Iced Latte - 16oz

$5.35

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with cold Highlawn Farms milk, poured over ice. Also available with Oat or Soy Milk!

Iced Mocha Latte - 16oz

Iced Mocha Latte - 16oz

$5.85

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with Highlawn Farms milk and house-made chocolate syrup. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!

Iced Vanilla Latte - 16oz

Iced Vanilla Latte - 16oz

$5.85

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with Highlawn Farms milk and vanilla syrup. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!

Iced Caramel Latte - 16oz

Iced Caramel Latte - 16oz

$5.85

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk and some house-made cardamom syrup.

Iced Spanish Latte - 16oz

Iced Spanish Latte - 16oz

$5.85

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of milk from Highlawn Farms and some sweetened condensed milk.

Iced Maple Latte - 16oz

Iced Maple Latte - 16oz

$5.85

Iced Pumpkin Caramel

$5.85

House made Pumpkin syrup with our classic Caramel. *not Vegan*

Iced Chai - 16oz

Iced Chai - 16oz

$5.10

A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, Kilogram’s Organic Masala Chai is prepared with cold Highlawn Farms milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!

Iced Chai - 24oz

Iced Chai - 24oz

$5.75

A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, Kilogram’s Organic Masala Chai is prepared with cold Highlawn Farms milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!

Iced Cider 16oz

Iced Cider 16oz

$4.45

This cider is brought to you by Minard Farms.

Black Iced Tea - 16oz

Black Iced Tea - 16oz

$3.15

Kilogram tea served over ice. We always have the Classic Iced Tea (a bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot), and serve other seasonal options.

Black Iced Tea - 24oz

Black Iced Tea - 24oz

$3.70

Kilogram tea served over ice. We always have the Classic Iced Tea (a bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot), and serve other seasonal options.

King Crimson Herbal Iced Tea - 16 Oz

King Crimson Herbal Iced Tea - 16 Oz

$3.15

The King Crimson Iced Tea is a blend of hibiscus, rosehips, orange peel, licorice root, and tangerine. It is a perfect balance of sweet and sour, with a floral lightness to finish it all off! This tart and fruity herbal tea is sure to bring a pucker to your lips and a brightness to your day!

King Crimson Herbal Iced Tea - 24 Oz

King Crimson Herbal Iced Tea - 24 Oz

$3.40

The King Crimson Iced Tea is a blend of hibiscus, rosehips, orange peel, licorice root, and tangerine. It is a perfect balance of sweet and sour, with a floral lightness to finish it all off! This tart and fruity herbal tea is sure to bring a pucker to your lips and a brightness to your day!

Spindrift

$2.70
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.85

A plastic bottle of Poland Springs water. Stay hydrated friends!

Natalie's Orange Juice - 16 oz

Natalie's Orange Juice - 16 oz

$4.10

One ingredient is all you need for delicious orange juice! And that is all that Natalie's uses! This bottled, fresh orange juice is mindfully handcrafted from Florida's finest oranges. Try it out and taste the sunshine!

Rose Cactus- Aura Bora 12 oz

Rose Cactus- Aura Bora 12 oz

$2.30Out of stock
Ginger Meyer Lemon - Aura Bora 12 oz

Ginger Meyer Lemon - Aura Bora 12 oz

$2.30Out of stock
Lavender Cucumber - Aura Bora 12oz

Lavender Cucumber - Aura Bora 12oz

$2.30Out of stock

Coconut Lemongrass - Aura bora

$2.30Out of stock

Bakery

Maple Oat Scone

Maple Oat Scone

$3.60
Apple Cider Cream Scone

Apple Cider Cream Scone

$3.60

Vegan Pumpkin Muffin

$3.65
Zucchini Walnut Muffin

Zucchini Walnut Muffin

$3.65
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.30
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.85
Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.10
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$5.00
Fig and Almond Luenette

Fig and Almond Luenette

$3.00

Named for the french word, glasses, these are crunchy croissant cookies with a sweet fig filling. Contains nuts!

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$4.83
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.65
Vegan Snickerdoodle Cookie

Vegan Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00
Chocolate Chunk Brownie

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$4.00Out of stock
Phenomenal Pumpkin Spice Cookie - Alternative Baking Company

Phenomenal Pumpkin Spice Cookie - Alternative Baking Company

$4.00
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip - Alternative Baking Company

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip - Alternative Baking Company

$4.00
Explosive Espresso Chip - Alternative Baking Company

Explosive Espresso Chip - Alternative Baking Company

$4.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Explosion - Alternative Baking Company

Gluten Free Chocolate Explosion - Alternative Baking Company

$4.00
Gluten Free Lemon Drop - Alternative Baking Company

Gluten Free Lemon Drop - Alternative Baking Company

$4.00

Food

Bagel/Toast

Bagel/Toast

$2.95

These naturally leavened bagels come straight from our sister cafe, Forge Baking Company! Baked fresh every morning!

Bagel & Lox

Bagel & Lox

$13.00

Lox, plain cream cheese, cucumber, red onion & fresh tomato on your choice of house-made bagel *Consuming raw or undercooked meat seafood, shellfish, poultry, or egg may increase your risk for foodborne illness.

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$6.95

A delicious breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese, house-made dijoinaise, spinach on focaccia. Also available on any of our bagels! *Consuming raw or undercooked meat seafood, shellfish, poultry, or egg may increase your risk for foodborne illness.