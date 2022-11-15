- Home
Diesel Cafe
257 Elm St.
Somerville, MA 02144
Popular Items
Pre-Order Holiday Pies & Ice Cream Wed 11/23 Pick Up
Pre-order Pumpkin Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23
Your classic pumpkin pie is taken up a notch with a homemade graham cracker crust! (This is last year's pie, so the crust will look a little different!)
Pre-order Apple Cranberry Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23
Apples, cranberries, and cinnamon spice with a crisp on top. What more could you want?
Pre-order Bourbon Pecan Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23
Don't worry, the alcohol will evaporate when we bake the pie! It leaves a richly flavored, gooey, and sweet dessert, with a baseline of vanilla and pecan.
Pre-order Ice Cream Pints - Pick Up Wed 11/23
Everyone needs a little ice cream with those pies!
Hot Drinks
Hot Coffee - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend
Hot Coffee - 16oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend
Cafe Au Lait - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend with steamed milk
Cafe Au Lait - 16oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend with steamed milk
Vietnamese - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend with sweetened condensed milk
Vietnamese - 16oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend with sweetened condensed milk
Americano - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with some hot water. Pretend you're an American abroad.
Espresso
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic is a syrupy and sweet espresso blend that has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. It is a product of intensive lot selection and close, direct work with the farmers who produce its components. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Macchiato - 2 oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with a touch of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
Cortado - 4 oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
Cappuccino - 8oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
Latte - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
Mocha Latte - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and some house-made chocolate syrup.
Vanilla Latte - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and vanilla syrup.
Spanish Latte - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and some sweetened condensed milk.
Caramel Latte - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk and some house-made cardamom syrup.
Maple Latte - 12oz
Pumpkin Caramel Latte
House made Pumpkin syrup mixed with our classic Caramel syrup. *not Vegan*
Tea
We sell a variety of Kilogram teas which is an American tea company sourcing fresh teas reflecting peaks of season, land, and process. Kilogram selects teas that are primarily organically grown and produced, sustainable, and meet the standards of their evaluation process.
Chai - 12oz
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
Chai - 16oz
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
Hot Chocolate - 12oz
We make chocolate syrup in house with Dutch cocoa powder, sugar, and water. Combined with your choice of milk, it makes an incredibly rich cup of hot chocolate.
Cider - 12oz
This cider is brought to you by Minard Farms. Tastes like you're biting into an apple, and we warm it up with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Tuck's Turtle - 12oz
A decadent and warming beverage! A mixture of our house made chocolate, house made caramel, and house made vanilla swirled together with perfectly steamed milk!
Steamer - 12oz
Steamed milk from Highlawn Farms is sometimes all you need. Try it with vanilla!
Iced Drinks
Iced Coffee - 16oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.
Iced Coffee - 24oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.
Iced Vietnamese - 16oz
Brewed iced Frequency Blend with sweetened condensed milk. Sweet and decadent, a Diesel classic that will have wanting more and more!
Iced Vietnamese - 24oz
Brewed iced Frequency Blend with sweetened condensed milk. Sweet and decadent, a Diesel classic that will have wanting more and more!
Iced Espresso
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, served over ice.
Iced Americano - 16oz
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, served with ice and water.
Iced Latte - 16oz
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with cold Highlawn Farms milk, poured over ice. Also available with Oat or Soy Milk!
Iced Mocha Latte - 16oz
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with Highlawn Farms milk and house-made chocolate syrup. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!
Iced Vanilla Latte - 16oz
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with Highlawn Farms milk and vanilla syrup. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!
Iced Caramel Latte - 16oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk and some house-made cardamom syrup.
Iced Spanish Latte - 16oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of milk from Highlawn Farms and some sweetened condensed milk.
Iced Maple Latte - 16oz
Iced Pumpkin Caramel
House made Pumpkin syrup with our classic Caramel. *not Vegan*
Iced Chai - 16oz
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, Kilogram’s Organic Masala Chai is prepared with cold Highlawn Farms milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!
Iced Chai - 24oz
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, Kilogram’s Organic Masala Chai is prepared with cold Highlawn Farms milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!
Iced Cider 16oz
This cider is brought to you by Minard Farms.
Black Iced Tea - 16oz
Kilogram tea served over ice. We always have the Classic Iced Tea (a bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot), and serve other seasonal options.
Black Iced Tea - 24oz
Kilogram tea served over ice. We always have the Classic Iced Tea (a bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot), and serve other seasonal options.
King Crimson Herbal Iced Tea - 16 Oz
The King Crimson Iced Tea is a blend of hibiscus, rosehips, orange peel, licorice root, and tangerine. It is a perfect balance of sweet and sour, with a floral lightness to finish it all off! This tart and fruity herbal tea is sure to bring a pucker to your lips and a brightness to your day!
King Crimson Herbal Iced Tea - 24 Oz
The King Crimson Iced Tea is a blend of hibiscus, rosehips, orange peel, licorice root, and tangerine. It is a perfect balance of sweet and sour, with a floral lightness to finish it all off! This tart and fruity herbal tea is sure to bring a pucker to your lips and a brightness to your day!
Spindrift
Bottled Water
A plastic bottle of Poland Springs water. Stay hydrated friends!
Natalie's Orange Juice - 16 oz
One ingredient is all you need for delicious orange juice! And that is all that Natalie's uses! This bottled, fresh orange juice is mindfully handcrafted from Florida's finest oranges. Try it out and taste the sunshine!
Rose Cactus- Aura Bora 12 oz
Ginger Meyer Lemon - Aura Bora 12 oz
Lavender Cucumber - Aura Bora 12oz
Coconut Lemongrass - Aura bora
Bakery
Maple Oat Scone
Apple Cider Cream Scone
Vegan Pumpkin Muffin
Zucchini Walnut Muffin
Plain Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Sticky Bun
Fig and Almond Luenette
Named for the french word, glasses, these are crunchy croissant cookies with a sweet fig filling. Contains nuts!
Monkey Bread
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan Snickerdoodle Cookie
Chocolate Chunk Brownie
Phenomenal Pumpkin Spice Cookie - Alternative Baking Company
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip - Alternative Baking Company
Explosive Espresso Chip - Alternative Baking Company
Gluten Free Chocolate Explosion - Alternative Baking Company
Gluten Free Lemon Drop - Alternative Baking Company
Food
Bagel/Toast
These naturally leavened bagels come straight from our sister cafe, Forge Baking Company! Baked fresh every morning!
Bagel & Lox
Lox, plain cream cheese, cucumber, red onion & fresh tomato on your choice of house-made bagel *Consuming raw or undercooked meat seafood, shellfish, poultry, or egg may increase your risk for foodborne illness.
Egg and Cheese
A delicious breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese, house-made dijoinaise, spinach on focaccia. Also available on any of our bagels! *Consuming raw or undercooked meat seafood, shellfish, poultry, or egg may increase your risk for foodborne illness.