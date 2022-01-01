Somerville Mexican restaurants you'll love

Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
Fried Chicken Sammy$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
Chicken Tenders$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
BARRA image

 

BARRA

23A Bow Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cecina Taco$10.00
thinly sliced cured beef, served grilled, w/ grilled cactus, grilled onions, red salsa and avocado slices, 2 per order to go
Gringa$9.00
cheese crust filled w/ pork slices in adobo (pastor), served w/ grilled pineapple, cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and 2 tortillas
Costra | Beef$9.00
Cheese crust filled w/flank steak, served on 2 corn tortillas and avocado salsa
Anna's Taqueria image

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Pork Carnitas Enchiladas$21.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Tacos$4.00
Grilled chopped steak*, onion, cilantro, avocado, and salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.
Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add Veggies, Chicken, Carnitas, Potato & Chorizo, Steak, +4
Enchiladas$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with a filling of your choice. Topped with salsa verde, roja or guajillo. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, fresh cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Enchilada$14.95
Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
Chips & Salsa$5.95
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips and Oven Roasted Salsa
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Jack Cheese, Minced Scallions, Crispy Fried Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
