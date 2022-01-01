Somerville Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Somerville
More about Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
|Fried Chicken Sammy
|$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
|Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
More about BARRA
BARRA
23A Bow Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Cecina Taco
|$10.00
thinly sliced cured beef, served grilled, w/ grilled cactus, grilled onions, red salsa and avocado slices, 2 per order to go
|Gringa
|$9.00
cheese crust filled w/ pork slices in adobo (pastor), served w/ grilled pineapple, cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and 2 tortillas
|Costra | Beef
|$9.00
Cheese crust filled w/flank steak, served on 2 corn tortillas and avocado salsa
More about Anna's Taqueria
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about Painted Burro
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
fried fish, savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
|Pork Carnitas Enchiladas
|$21.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
|Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco
|$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Steak Tacos
|$4.00
Grilled chopped steak*, onion, cilantro, avocado, and salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add Veggies, Chicken, Carnitas, Potato & Chorizo, Steak, +4
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with a filling of your choice. Topped with salsa verde, roja or guajillo. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, fresh cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchilada
|$14.95
Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.95
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips and Oven Roasted Salsa
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.95
Jack Cheese, Minced Scallions, Crispy Fried Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream