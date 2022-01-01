Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

review star

No reviews yet

331 Great River Rd

Somerville, MA 02145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Appetizers

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.95

Blackened Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips and Oven Roasted Salsa

Guacamole, Mild

$12.95

Hand-hacked Haas Avocado, Lime, Cilantro, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato and Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips

Guacamole, Medium

$12.95

Hand-hacked Haas Avocado, Lime, Cilantro, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato and Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips

Guacamole, Spicy

$12.95

Hand-hacked Haas Avocado, Lime, Cilantro, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato and Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips

Mexican Street Corn

$11.95

Grilled Corn, Aleppo Pepper, Lime Aioli, Queso Cotija

Street Corn OFF the Cob

$12.95

Queso Dip

$11.95

Melted Cheese Dip Spiked with Jalapeños, Roasted Chilis, and Fresh Peppers

Empanadas

$11.95

Chinga Tinga, Jack Cheese, Chimichurri Sauce

Beef Quesadilla

$15.95

Flour Tortilla, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.95

Flour Tortilla, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.95

Flour Tortilla, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

$15.95

Flour Tortilla, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$16.95

18 Hour Slow Roasted Pork, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Minced Scallions, Cilantro, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$16.95

Skillet Seared Chicken, Monteray Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Minced Scallions, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$16.95

Jack Cheese, Minced Scallions, Crispy Fried Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$13.95

Chix Tinga Nachos

$15.95

Veggie Nachos

$15.95

Salads & Soup

Ensalada Monterrey

$12.95

Ensalada de la Casa

$13.95

Ensalada Acapulco

$13.95

Entreés

Salmon Filet

$23.95

Chipotle Miso Glaze, Cilantro Rice, Seared Spinach

Carne Asada

$25.95

Marinated Steak, Mocajete Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Cilantro Rice, Refried Beans, Avocado Relish

Burgers & Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Hamburger

$14.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Vine-Ripened Tomato, Served with Chili Dusted French Fries

Cheeseburger

$15.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Vine-Ripened Tomato, Served with Chili Dusted French Fries

Mexicana Burger

$16.95

Hand Hacked Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Served with Chili Dusted French Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Chipotle BBQ, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pickled Cucumber Salad, Pickled Red Cabbage, Served with Chili Dusted French Fries

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$19.95

Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Beef Fajita

$23.95

Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Chicken & Beef Fajita

$21.95

Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Blackened Chicken Fajita

$19.95

Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Pan Roasted Shrimp Fajita

$24.95

Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Add Pan Roasted Shrimp

$10.95

Add 5 Jumbo Pan Roasted Shrimp

Mexican Specialties

Beef Burrito

$15.95

Flour Tortilla Topped with Salsa Rojo and Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

Beef Dorado

$17.95

Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo, Red Cabbage, Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Served with Ancho Chili Sauce, Topped with Guacamolillo and Crema

Beef Enchilada

$15.95

Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

Beef Rice Bowl

$17.95

Mexican Rice, Iceberg Lettuce, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Salsa Verde, Pickled Cabbage, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Minced Scallions

Beef Tacos

$14.95

Flour Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans

Cheese Enchilada

$14.95

Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

Chicken Burrito

$15.95

Flour Tortilla Topped with Salsa Rojo and Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

Chicken Dorado

$17.95

Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo, Red Cabbage, Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Served with Ancho Chili Sauce, Topped with Guacamolillo and Crema

Chicken Enchilada

$15.95

Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

Chicken Rice Bowl

$17.95

Mexican Rice, Iceberg Lettuce, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Salsa Verde, Pickled Cabbage, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Minced Scallions

Chicken Tacos

$14.95

Flour Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans

Half & Half Enchilada

$15.95

Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

Half & Half Tacos

$14.95

Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

Pork Burrito

$15.95

Flour Tortilla Topped with Salsa Rojo and Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

Pork Tacos

$14.95

Flour Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans

Pork Dorado

$17.95

Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo, Red Cabbage, Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Served with Ancho Chili Sauce, Topped with Guacamolillo and Crema

Pork Enchilada

$15.95

Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

Pork Rice Bowl

$17.95

Mexican Rice, Iceberg Lettuce, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Salsa Verde, Pickled Cabbage, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Minced Scallions

Verde Enchilada

$15.95

Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Verde, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans

Half & Half Rice Bowl

$17.95

TWO (2) STREET TACOS

Seared Fish Tacos (2)

$14.95

Pork Carnitas Tacos (2)

$14.95

Seared Shrimp Tacos (2)

$16.95

Trailer Park Tacos (2)

$13.95

Cauliflower Tacos (2)

$13.95

Beef Fajita Tacos (2)

$17.95

Chicken Fajita Tacos (2)

$16.95

Cheeseburger Tacos (2)

$14.95

THREE (3) STREET TACOS

Seared Fish Tacos (3)

$18.95

Pan Seared Tilapia, Avocado, Garlic Mojo, Cabbage Slaw

Pork Carnitas Tacos (3)

$18.95

Steamed in Banana Leaf, Pineapple Pico de Gallo, Cilantro

Seared Shrimp Tacos (3)

$19.95

Red Pepper, Ancho Chili, Pickled Cabbage, Salsa Verde, Avocado

Trailer Park Tacos (3)

$17.95

Crispy Fried Chicken, Chili Con Queso, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo

Tempura Cauliflower Tacos (3)

$17.95

Chili Tempura Cauliflower, Grilled Scallions, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber Salad

Beef Fajita Tacos (3)

$20.95

Grilled Skirt Steak, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheese

Chicken Fajita Tacos (3)

$19.95

Grilled Herb Marinated Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Monteray Jack Cheese

Sides

Refried Beans, Side

$3.95

Black Beans, Side

$3.95

Mexican Rice, Side

$3.95

Cilantro Rice, Side

$3.95

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Chili Dusted French Fries

$3.50

Habanero Salsa

$1.50

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeño, Side

$1.50

Pico de Gallo, Side

$1.50

Shredded Cheese, Side

$1.50

Small Guacamole, Side

$2.95

Small Sour Cream, Side

$1.95

Extra Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Extra Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Mixed Vegetables, Side

$5.95

Celery & Carrot Sticks

$2.00

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Served with French Fries

KidsTacos

$8.95

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$11.90

Desserts

Churro Donut Sundae

$10.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Sugar Dusted Fried Bananas, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Dulce de Leche, Crème Anglaise, Fresh Berries *To Go Orders are Not Served with Ice Cream due to Transport

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Ultra Light Sponge Cake Soaked in a Sweet Milk Mixutre and Topped with Whipped Cream

Vegan&Vegetarian

Vegetable Quesadilla

$14.95

Flour Tortilla, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Vegetable Fajita

$19.95

Served with Hot Flour Tortillas, Sauteéd Onions and Peppers Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Vegetable Burrito

$15.95

Vegetable Tacos

$14.95

Vegetable Rice Bowl

$17.95

Vegetable Dorado

$17.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Papagayo features freshly made Mexican Cuisine and we serve that with hand muddled Margaritas. Come in and enjoy!

Location

331 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA 02145

Directions

Gallery
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fuji at Assembly
orange star4.4 • 1,855
320 Canal Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Pennypacker Food truck
orange starNo Reviews
514c Medford St Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex
orange star5.0 • 1
342 Pearl St Malden, MA 02148
View restaurantnext
Bloc Cafe
orange star4.5 • 648
11 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
orange starNo Reviews
400 Highland Avenue Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Forge Baking Company
orange star4.5 • 741
626 Somerville Ave Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Somerville

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Sarma Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 5,849
249 Pearl Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
celeste - union square
orange star5.0 • 3,061
21 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
orange star4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Southern Kin Cookhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,968
500 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Somerville
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston