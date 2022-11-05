Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Asian Fusion

Fuji at Assembly

1,855 Reviews

$$

320 Canal Street

Somerville, MA 02145

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)
Gyoza

Soups

Hot and Sour Soup (G)

$5.50

Classic spicy Sichuan-style soup with tofu, bamboo shoots, wood ear, egg and mushroom

$11.50

Korean spicy soup with shrimp, scallop, red crab, squid, beef, zucchini, onions, and tofu

Miso Soup (G)(V)

$4.00

Seaweed, tofu, scallions

Veggie Dumpling Soup (V)

$9.50

Vegetable mushroom dumpling, carrot, corn, onion, cilantro, vermicelli noodles

Salads

$11.50

Mixture of avocado, flying fish roe, cucumber, and kanikama in a light mayo dressing topped with red crab meat

Fuji Seaweed Salad

$9.50

Assorted seaweed in a light sesame dressing

Garden Salad (G)(V)

$5.00

Tomatoes and cucumbers over mixed greens served with Fuji house ginger dressing

Seafood Salad (G)

$20.00

Sautéed shrimp and scallops over mixed greens and lettuce, topped with red crab meat

Handmade Dim Sum Dumplings

Please allow 15 minutes to prepare dumplings

Pan-Fried Dumplings

$7.75Out of stock

2 pieces of pan-fried shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings

Steamed Dim Sum Shumai

$10.00Out of stock

3 pieces of handmade dumplings with pork, shrimp, and mushrooms

Appetizers

Chicken Lettuce Wraps (G)

$15.00

Chicken breast stir-fried in oyster sauce with mushrooms, and onions served in crunchy lettuce wraps. Can be made spicy upon request!

Ebiten

$11.50

Tempura-battered shrimp and assorted vegetables served with tempura dipping sauce on the side

Edamame (G)(V)

$7.50

Salted steamed soybeans

Gyoza

$9.00

Pork Japanese-style dumplings [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]

Hamachi Kama (G)

$22.00

(Limited amount daily) Broiled collar of yellowtail served with wakame, julienned cucumber, and choice of ponzu or teriyaki

$12.00

Spicy broiled scallops mixed with kanikama, tobiko, and cucumber

Shrimp Shumai

$8.50

Shrimp dumplings [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]

Lobster Rangoon

$12.00

Lobster and cream cheese in crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce

$15.00

Diced salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips

Salt and Pepper Calamari (G)

$14.00

Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers

Salt and Pepper Shrimp (G)

$16.00

Spicy tempura-fried shrimp wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers

Salt and Pepper Tofu (G)(V)

$11.00

Spicy tempura-fried tofu wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers

Spicy Edamame (G)(V)

$7.50

Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices

Spicy Sichuan Fish

$16.00

White fish simmered in a spicy broth with Chinese napa, onions, red and green peppers, and tofu

Stir-Fried Potato Slivers (G)(V)

$10.50

Stir-fried potato slivers wok-tossed in a spicy, tangy sauce

Sweet Crispy Chili Wings (G)

$8.50

Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey and chili sauce, topped with scallions

Vegetable Gyoza

$9.00

Vegetable Japanese-style dumplings [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]

Yasaiten

$9.50

Tempura-battered assorted vegetables served with tempura dipping sauce on the side

Fried Rice

Assembly Fried Rice (G)

$19.50

Chicken, shrimp, ham, egg, peas, zucchini, and onion with X.O. sauce

Seafood Fried Rice (G)

$22.00

Shrimp, scallop, squid, scallions, peas, zucchini, egg whites, asparagus and onions

Spicy Sichuan Fried Rice (G)

$20.50

Chicken, shrimp, ham, egg, peas, zucchini, and onion with X.O. sauce and Sichuan spices

Vegetable Fried Rice (G)(V)

$16.00

Broccoli, eggs, carrots, peas, red and green peppers, zucchini, and onions

Wok Tossed

Broccoli with Beef (G)

$19.00

Beef wok-tossed with broccoli and carrots in oyster sauce

Broccoli with Chicken (G)

$19.00

Chicken wok-tossed with broccoli and carrots in oyster sauce

General Gao Chicken (G)

$19.50

Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried, and glazed in a tangy and mild spicy sauce

Grilled Rib Eye with Black Pepper Sauce

$32.50

Served on a sizzling plate with red and green peppers, and onions

Kung Pao Chicken (G)

$19.00

Savory chicken diced and stir-fried with carrots, celery, water chestnuts and crunchy peanuts in a spicy sauce

Mango Chicken (G)

$25.00

Chicken with red and green peppers, onions, and fresh chopped mango

Mango Shrimp (G)

$29.00

Shrimp with red and green peppers, onions, and fresh chopped mango

Salt Fried Pork Belly with Chives and Peppers (G)

$21.00

Spicy pork belly, chives, and ginger

Seafood in X.O. Sauce (G)

$29.00

Stir-fried scallop, shrimp, squid, and white fish tossed with chives, ginger, carrots and snow peas

Sichuan Chili Chicken (G)

$19.50

Tender white meat lightly breaded and fried, wok-tossed with chili pepper, cucumber and oshinko

Sichuan “Dried Fried” Green Beans and Beef (G)

$21.00

Beef, green beans, and spicy chili peppers

Spicy Beef and Cumin with Bell Peppers (G)

$21.00

Red and green peppers, pineapple, onions, and scallions

Spicy Beef Slivers (G)

$21.00

Red and green peppers, onions, and celery

Spicy Chicken Slivers (G)

$18.00

Red and green peppers, onions, and celery

Fillet with X.O. Sauce (G)

$28.00

White fish with chives, zucchini, carrots, snow peas and X.O. sauce

Sweet and Sour Stir-Fried White Fish Fillet (G)

$28.00

Battered white fish with onions, pineapple, and red and green peppers

Vegetarian Delight (G)(V)

$21.00

Stir-fried lotus root, celery, carrots, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, tofu, asparagus, broccoli, snow pea, and bell peppers

Entrees

Served with your choice of 2: miso soup, salad, rice

Chicken Teriyaki (G)

$27.50

Grilled white meat drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki

Rib Eye Teriyaki *(G)

$32.50

Grilled rib eye drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki

Sake Teriyaki *(G)

$29.00

Broiled salmon drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki

Unagi Kabayaki

$26.00

Broiled freshwater eel with sweet and savory teriyaki served over a bed of rice (Unagi may contain small bones)

Noodles

Seafood Vermicelli (G)

$25.00

Shrimp, scallop, squid, red and green peppers, scallion, mushrooms, and onions

Singapore Vermicelli (G)

$19.50

Julienned bell pepper, onion, scallions, shrimp, ham, and chicken sautéed with thin rice noodles in a spicy, smoky curry and X.O. sauce

Stir-Fried Beef Udon

$20.50

Udon noodles wok-tossed with beef, red and green peppers, onions, and scallions

Stir-Fried Chicken Udon

$20.50

Udon noodles wok-tossed with chicken, red and green peppers, onions, and scallions

Stir-Fried Seafood Udon

$25.00

Udon noodles wok-tossed with succulent seafood, red and green peppers, onions, and scallions

Tempura Udon

$19.00

Crunchy shrimp and assorted vegetable tempura served with udon noodle soup with mushrooms, napa, and kanikama

Pad Thai (G)

$19.50

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Shrimp, Chicken, peanuts, bean sprouts, and basil

Nigiri

Nigiri - Fish or vegetable over sushi rice - 2 pc per order

Ama-Ebi Nigiri *(G)

$5.50

Sweet shrimp

Asparagus Nigiri (G)(V)

$4.50

Asparagus

Avocado Nigiri (G)(V)

$4.50

Avocado

California Uni Nigiri *(G)

$26.00Out of stock

Sea urchin

Ebi Nigiri (G)

$5.50

Shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri *(G)

$7.00

Yellow tail

Hamachi Toro Nigiri

$9.50

Yellowtail belly

Hokkigai Nigiri *(G)

$6.00

Arctic surf clam

Ika Nigiri *(G)

$6.00

Squid

Maguro Nigiri *(G)

$7.25

Tuna

Ikura Nigiri *(G)

$7.50

Salmon roe

Inari Nigiri (V)

$5.00Out of stock

Tofu skin

Japanese Uni Nigiri *(G)

$40.00Out of stock

Sea Urchin

Kanikama Nigiri

$5.00

Crab stick

Kappa Nigiri (G)(V)

$4.50

Cucumber

Live Uni Nigiri *(G)

$13.50Out of stock
Red Crab Nigiri (G)

$6.50

Red crab

Saba Nigiri *(G)

$6.00

Mackerel

Sake Nigiri *(G)

$7.00

Salmon

Sake Toro Nigiri

$9.50

Salmon belly

Sake Negi & Lemon Nigiri *(G)

$7.50

Salmon, scallion, lemon

Scallops Nigiri *(G)

$6.50

Scallops

Seared Hamachi Toro Nigiri *

$9.50

Seared yellow tail belly

Seared Maguro Nigiri *

$8.00

Seared tuna

Seared Sake Toro Nigiri *

$9.50

Seared salmon belly

Smoked Salmon Nigiri (G)

$7.00

Smoked salmon

Suzuki Nigiri *(G)

$6.00

White fish

Tako Nigiri *(G)

$6.00

Octopus

Tamago Nigiri

$4.50

Sweetened egg

Tobiko Nigiri *(G)

$7.00

Flying fish roe

Toro Nigiri *(G)

$23.00

Tuna belly

Toro Sampler Nigiri *

$18.00

Hamachi toro, sake toro, suzuki toro

Unagi Nigiri

$7.25

Freshwater eel

Uni Nigiri *(G)

$14.00

Sea urchin

Sashimi

Sashimi - Thinly sliced fish or vegetable - 3 pc per order

Ama-Ebi Sashimi *(G)

$8.50

Sweet shrimp

Asparagus Sashimi (G)(V)

$8.75

Asparagus

Avocado Sashimi (G)(V)

$8.75

Avocado

California Uni Sashimi *(G)

$29.00Out of stock

Sea urchin

Ebi Sashimi (G)

$8.50

Shrimp

Hamachi Sashimi *(G)

$10.00

Yellow tail

Hamachi Toro Sashimi *(G)

$12.50

Yellow tail belly

Hokkigai Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

Arctic surf clam

Ika Sashimi *(G)

$9.00

Squid

Ikura Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

Salmon roe

Inari Sashimi (V)

$8.00Out of stock

Tofu skin

Japanese Uni Sashimi *(G)

$43.00Out of stock

Sea urchin

Kanikama Sashimi

$8.00

Crab stick

Kappa Sashimi (G)(V)

$8.75

Cucumber

Maguro Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

Tuna

Red Crab Sashimi (G)

$9.50

Red crab

Saba Sashimi *(G)

$10.00

Mackerel

Sake Sashimi *(G)

$10.00

Salmon

Sake Toro Sashimi *(G)

$12.50

Salmon belly

Sake Negi & Lemon Sashimi *(G)

$12.25

Salmon, scallion, lemon

Scallops Sashimi *(G)

$9.50

Scallops

Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *

$12.50

Seared yellow tail belly

Seared Maguro Sashimi *

$11.00

Seared tuna

Seared Sake Toro Sashimi *

$12.50

Seared salmon belly

Suzuki Sashimi *(G)

$11.00

White fish

Smoked Salmon Sashimi (G)

$10.00

Smoked salmon

Tako Sashimi *(G)

$9.00

Octopus

Tamago Sashimi

$7.50

Sweetened egg

Tobiko Sashimi *(G)

$10.00

Flying fish roe

Toro Sampler Sashimi *

$24.25

Hamachi toro, sake toro, suzuki toro

Toro Sashimi *(G)

$26.00

Fatty tuna

Unagi Sashimi

$10.25

Freshwater eel

Live Uni Sashimi *(G)

$14.50Out of stock

Sea urchin

Uni Sashimi *(G)

$17.00

Sea urchin

Boats

Boat 1 *

$53.00

Sashimi (4 pieces): Tuna, sake, suzuki, hamachi // Nigiri (4 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, ebi // Maki (16 pieces): Spicy Tuna, Tempura, Una Avo

Boat 2 *

$110.00

Sashimi (10 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, uni, ama-ebi, suzuki // Nigiri (8 pieces): Seared sake toro, tuna, sake, hamachi, tobiko, tako, unagi, suzuki // Maki (20 pieces): Aloha, Dragon, California, and Volcano Maki

Fuji Boat *

$156.00

Sashimi (18 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, suzuki, uni, tako, ama-ebi, ika // Nigiri (12 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, suzuki, unagi, seared sake toro, ebi, tobiko // Maki (34 pieces): Assembly Roll, Red Sox Roll, Spicy Tuna, Volcano, Spider, and Rainbow Maki

Makimono (Rolls)

6 pieces unless otherwise stated

California Maki

$8.00

Kanikama, cucumber and avocado

Caterpillar Maki

$13.00

Freshwater eel, covered with thinly sliced avocado, drizzled with unagi sauce, and sesame seeds

Eel Bomb Maki

$14.00

Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds

Negihama Maki *(G)

$7.50

Yellowtail and scallions

Philly Maki (G)

$8.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Rainbow Maki *

$14.00

Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado, topped with an assortment of thinly sliced sashimi

Red Crab California Maki (G)

$10.00

Red crab meat, cucumber and avocado

Salmon and Cucumber Maki *(G)

$8.50

Salmon & Cucumber

Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)

$8.50

Salmon and avocado

Sake Maki *(G)

$7.00

Salmon

Salmon Skin and Avocado Maki (G)

$8.00

Salmon skin and avocado

Salmon Skin and Cucumber Maki (G)

$8.00

Salmon skin and cucumber

Scorpion Maki *

$13.50

Eel, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko, topped with thinly sliced shrimp, unagi sauce and sesame seeds

Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)

$8.50

Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo

Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style

$13.00

Katsu style fried shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo and tobiko

Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)

$8.50

Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo

Spider Maki (4 pieces) *

$14.00

Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Tekka Maki *(G)

$7.00

Tuna

Tempura Maki (4 pieces) *

$9.50

Tempura fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber and tobiko

Tuna and Avocado Maki *(G)

$8.50

Tuna and avocado

Una Avo or Kyu Maki

$8.50

Freshwater eel and avocado or cucumber

Makimono Specials

6 pieces unless otherwise stated

Somerville Cares

$17.50Out of stock

Tempura hamachi, mango, and cream cheese topped with salmon, hamachi, unagi sauce, kanikama, and rice crisps

Cucumber Wrap Maki

$15.00
Aloha Maki *

$20.50

Katsu style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with tuna, and sweet mayo pineapple crab meat mix

Assembly Roll (4 pieces)

$21.00

Spicy salmon, shrimp tempura, wasabi tobiko, and cucumber, topped with thinly sliced eel

Dragon Maki (4 pieces) *

$14.00

Tempura fried shrimp, tobiko, cucumber, and avocado covered with thinly sliced unagi and avocado, drizzled with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and sesame seeds

Dynamite Maki *(G)

$18.50

Tuna, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño, topped with seared scallop

Frankenstein Maki *(G)

$20.50

Spicy tuna topped with assorted torched sashimi, and micro greens, drizzled with unagi and crunchy sesame sauce

Highlander Maki *(G)

$19.00

Red crab meat, tobiko, cucumber, tempura bits, topped with salmon, wasabi tobiko, mango puree

Ming’s Mango Maki *(G)

$16.00

Shrimp, asparagus, and mango topped with spicy tuna

Rowing Down the Mystic *(G)

$19.00

Spicy red crab and tobiko mix, topped with seared salmon, scallion, and popcorn shoots, drizzled with unagi sauce

Spicy Scallop Maki *(G)

$18.50

Scallop, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo, topped with hokkai yaki and mushrooms

Tay-stee Maki *(G)

$18.50

Spicy mango and avocado, topped with seared salmon, and scallion, drizzled with crunchy sesame soy and sweet pepper sauce

The Bruins Roll *(G)

$20.50

Salmon, tuna, and asparagus, topped with black tobiko, scallion, and uni

The Queen’s Roll *(G)

$38.00

Spicy tuna and micro greens, topped with Japanese Wagyu beef, jalapeño, osetra caviar, and taro

The Red Sox Roll *

$19.50

Unagi, avocado, and cucumber, topped with torched tuna, red tobiko, and bacon bits

Volcano Maki (4 pieces) * (G)

$19.00

Tuna and avocado, topped with red crab and tobiko, drizzled in unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura bits

Vegetarian Maki/Temaki

Asparagus Maki (G)(V)

$5.00

Asparagus

Avo Kyu Maki (G)(V)

$7.00

Avocado and cucumber

Avocado Maki (G)(V)

$5.00

Avocado

Kappa Maki (G)(V)

$4.50

Cucumber

Mango Avocado Maki (G)(V)

$7.50

Mango and avocado

Mango Kyu Maki (G)(V)

$7.50

Mango and cucumber

Sweet Potato Maki (G)(V)

$7.50

Tempura sweet potato roll drizzled with sweet sauce

Vegetarian Maki (G)(V)

$8.50

Tempura sweet potato, long beans, and cucumber

Sushi Entrees