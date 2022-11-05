- Home
Fuji at Assembly
1,855 Reviews
$$
320 Canal Street
Somerville, MA 02145
Soups
Hot and Sour Soup (G)
Classic spicy Sichuan-style soup with tofu, bamboo shoots, wood ear, egg and mushroom
Korean Spicy Seafood and Beef Tofu Soup
Korean spicy soup with shrimp, scallop, red crab, squid, beef, zucchini, onions, and tofu
Miso Soup (G)(V)
Seaweed, tofu, scallions
Veggie Dumpling Soup (V)
Vegetable mushroom dumpling, carrot, corn, onion, cilantro, vermicelli noodles
Salads
Avocado Salad with Red Crab Meat *
Mixture of avocado, flying fish roe, cucumber, and kanikama in a light mayo dressing topped with red crab meat
Fuji Seaweed Salad
Assorted seaweed in a light sesame dressing
Garden Salad (G)(V)
Tomatoes and cucumbers over mixed greens served with Fuji house ginger dressing
Seafood Salad (G)
Sautéed shrimp and scallops over mixed greens and lettuce, topped with red crab meat
Handmade Dim Sum Dumplings
Appetizers
Chicken Lettuce Wraps (G)
Chicken breast stir-fried in oyster sauce with mushrooms, and onions served in crunchy lettuce wraps. Can be made spicy upon request!
Ebiten
Tempura-battered shrimp and assorted vegetables served with tempura dipping sauce on the side
Edamame (G)(V)
Salted steamed soybeans
Gyoza
Pork Japanese-style dumplings [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]
Hamachi Kama (G)
(Limited amount daily) Broiled collar of yellowtail served with wakame, julienned cucumber, and choice of ponzu or teriyaki
Hokkai Yaki *
Spicy broiled scallops mixed with kanikama, tobiko, and cucumber
Shrimp Shumai
Shrimp dumplings [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]
Lobster Rangoon
Lobster and cream cheese in crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
Salmon Wonton Chips *
Diced salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips
Salt and Pepper Calamari (G)
Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Salt and Pepper Shrimp (G)
Spicy tempura-fried shrimp wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Salt and Pepper Tofu (G)(V)
Spicy tempura-fried tofu wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Spicy Edamame (G)(V)
Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices
Spicy Sichuan Fish
White fish simmered in a spicy broth with Chinese napa, onions, red and green peppers, and tofu
Stir-Fried Potato Slivers (G)(V)
Stir-fried potato slivers wok-tossed in a spicy, tangy sauce
Sweet Crispy Chili Wings (G)
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey and chili sauce, topped with scallions
Vegetable Gyoza
Vegetable Japanese-style dumplings [steamed, fried, or pan-seared]
Yasaiten
Tempura-battered assorted vegetables served with tempura dipping sauce on the side
Fried Rice
Assembly Fried Rice (G)
Chicken, shrimp, ham, egg, peas, zucchini, and onion with X.O. sauce
Seafood Fried Rice (G)
Shrimp, scallop, squid, scallions, peas, zucchini, egg whites, asparagus and onions
Spicy Sichuan Fried Rice (G)
Chicken, shrimp, ham, egg, peas, zucchini, and onion with X.O. sauce and Sichuan spices
Vegetable Fried Rice (G)(V)
Broccoli, eggs, carrots, peas, red and green peppers, zucchini, and onions
Wok Tossed
Broccoli with Beef (G)
Beef wok-tossed with broccoli and carrots in oyster sauce
Broccoli with Chicken (G)
Chicken wok-tossed with broccoli and carrots in oyster sauce
General Gao Chicken (G)
Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried, and glazed in a tangy and mild spicy sauce
Grilled Rib Eye with Black Pepper Sauce
Served on a sizzling plate with red and green peppers, and onions
Kung Pao Chicken (G)
Savory chicken diced and stir-fried with carrots, celery, water chestnuts and crunchy peanuts in a spicy sauce
Mango Chicken (G)
Chicken with red and green peppers, onions, and fresh chopped mango
Mango Shrimp (G)
Shrimp with red and green peppers, onions, and fresh chopped mango
Salt Fried Pork Belly with Chives and Peppers (G)
Spicy pork belly, chives, and ginger
Seafood in X.O. Sauce (G)
Stir-fried scallop, shrimp, squid, and white fish tossed with chives, ginger, carrots and snow peas
Sichuan Chili Chicken (G)
Tender white meat lightly breaded and fried, wok-tossed with chili pepper, cucumber and oshinko
Sichuan “Dried Fried” Green Beans and Beef (G)
Beef, green beans, and spicy chili peppers
Spicy Beef and Cumin with Bell Peppers (G)
Red and green peppers, pineapple, onions, and scallions
Spicy Beef Slivers (G)
Red and green peppers, onions, and celery
Spicy Chicken Slivers (G)
Red and green peppers, onions, and celery
Fillet with X.O. Sauce (G)
White fish with chives, zucchini, carrots, snow peas and X.O. sauce
Sweet and Sour Stir-Fried White Fish Fillet (G)
Battered white fish with onions, pineapple, and red and green peppers
Vegetarian Delight (G)(V)
Stir-fried lotus root, celery, carrots, zucchini, shiitake mushroom, tofu, asparagus, broccoli, snow pea, and bell peppers
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki (G)
Grilled white meat drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki
Rib Eye Teriyaki *(G)
Grilled rib eye drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki
Sake Teriyaki *(G)
Broiled salmon drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki
Unagi Kabayaki
Broiled freshwater eel with sweet and savory teriyaki served over a bed of rice (Unagi may contain small bones)
Noodles
Seafood Vermicelli (G)
Shrimp, scallop, squid, red and green peppers, scallion, mushrooms, and onions
Singapore Vermicelli (G)
Julienned bell pepper, onion, scallions, shrimp, ham, and chicken sautéed with thin rice noodles in a spicy, smoky curry and X.O. sauce
Stir-Fried Beef Udon
Udon noodles wok-tossed with beef, red and green peppers, onions, and scallions
Stir-Fried Chicken Udon
Udon noodles wok-tossed with chicken, red and green peppers, onions, and scallions
Stir-Fried Seafood Udon
Udon noodles wok-tossed with succulent seafood, red and green peppers, onions, and scallions
Tempura Udon
Crunchy shrimp and assorted vegetable tempura served with udon noodle soup with mushrooms, napa, and kanikama
Pad Thai (G)
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Shrimp, Chicken, peanuts, bean sprouts, and basil
Nigiri
Ama-Ebi Nigiri *(G)
Sweet shrimp
Asparagus Nigiri (G)(V)
Asparagus
Avocado Nigiri (G)(V)
Avocado
California Uni Nigiri *(G)
Sea urchin
Ebi Nigiri (G)
Shrimp
Hamachi Nigiri *(G)
Yellow tail
Hamachi Toro Nigiri
Yellowtail belly
Hokkigai Nigiri *(G)
Arctic surf clam
Ika Nigiri *(G)
Squid
Maguro Nigiri *(G)
Tuna
Ikura Nigiri *(G)
Salmon roe
Inari Nigiri (V)
Tofu skin
Japanese Uni Nigiri *(G)
Sea Urchin
Kanikama Nigiri
Crab stick
Kappa Nigiri (G)(V)
Cucumber
Live Uni Nigiri *(G)
Red Crab Nigiri (G)
Red crab
Saba Nigiri *(G)
Mackerel
Sake Nigiri *(G)
Salmon
Sake Toro Nigiri
Salmon belly
Sake Negi & Lemon Nigiri *(G)
Salmon, scallion, lemon
Scallops Nigiri *(G)
Scallops
Seared Hamachi Toro Nigiri *
Seared yellow tail belly
Seared Maguro Nigiri *
Seared tuna
Seared Sake Toro Nigiri *
Seared salmon belly
Smoked Salmon Nigiri (G)
Smoked salmon
Suzuki Nigiri *(G)
White fish
Tako Nigiri *(G)
Octopus
Tamago Nigiri
Sweetened egg
Tobiko Nigiri *(G)
Flying fish roe
Toro Nigiri *(G)
Tuna belly
Toro Sampler Nigiri *
Hamachi toro, sake toro, suzuki toro
Unagi Nigiri
Freshwater eel
Uni Nigiri *(G)
Sea urchin
Sashimi
Ama-Ebi Sashimi *(G)
Sweet shrimp
Asparagus Sashimi (G)(V)
Asparagus
Avocado Sashimi (G)(V)
Avocado
California Uni Sashimi *(G)
Sea urchin
Ebi Sashimi (G)
Shrimp
Hamachi Sashimi *(G)
Yellow tail
Hamachi Toro Sashimi *(G)
Yellow tail belly
Hokkigai Sashimi *(G)
Arctic surf clam
Ika Sashimi *(G)
Squid
Ikura Sashimi *(G)
Salmon roe
Inari Sashimi (V)
Tofu skin
Japanese Uni Sashimi *(G)
Sea urchin
Kanikama Sashimi
Crab stick
Kappa Sashimi (G)(V)
Cucumber
Maguro Sashimi *(G)
Tuna
Red Crab Sashimi (G)
Red crab
Saba Sashimi *(G)
Mackerel
Sake Sashimi *(G)
Salmon
Sake Toro Sashimi *(G)
Salmon belly
Sake Negi & Lemon Sashimi *(G)
Salmon, scallion, lemon
Scallops Sashimi *(G)
Scallops
Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *
Seared yellow tail belly
Seared Maguro Sashimi *
Seared tuna
Seared Sake Toro Sashimi *
Seared salmon belly
Suzuki Sashimi *(G)
White fish
Smoked Salmon Sashimi (G)
Smoked salmon
Tako Sashimi *(G)
Octopus
Tamago Sashimi
Sweetened egg
Tobiko Sashimi *(G)
Flying fish roe
Toro Sampler Sashimi *
Hamachi toro, sake toro, suzuki toro
Toro Sashimi *(G)
Fatty tuna
Unagi Sashimi
Freshwater eel
Live Uni Sashimi *(G)
Sea urchin
Uni Sashimi *(G)
Sea urchin
Boats
Boat 1 *
Sashimi (4 pieces): Tuna, sake, suzuki, hamachi // Nigiri (4 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, ebi // Maki (16 pieces): Spicy Tuna, Tempura, Una Avo
Boat 2 *
Sashimi (10 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, uni, ama-ebi, suzuki // Nigiri (8 pieces): Seared sake toro, tuna, sake, hamachi, tobiko, tako, unagi, suzuki // Maki (20 pieces): Aloha, Dragon, California, and Volcano Maki
Fuji Boat *
Sashimi (18 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, suzuki, uni, tako, ama-ebi, ika // Nigiri (12 pieces): Tuna, sake, hamachi, suzuki, unagi, seared sake toro, ebi, tobiko // Maki (34 pieces): Assembly Roll, Red Sox Roll, Spicy Tuna, Volcano, Spider, and Rainbow Maki
Makimono (Rolls)
California Maki
Kanikama, cucumber and avocado
Caterpillar Maki
Freshwater eel, covered with thinly sliced avocado, drizzled with unagi sauce, and sesame seeds
Eel Bomb Maki
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Negihama Maki *(G)
Yellowtail and scallions
Philly Maki (G)
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado
Rainbow Maki *
Kanikama, cucumber, and avocado, topped with an assortment of thinly sliced sashimi
Red Crab California Maki (G)
Red crab meat, cucumber and avocado
Salmon and Cucumber Maki *(G)
Salmon & Cucumber
Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)
Salmon and avocado
Sake Maki *(G)
Salmon
Salmon Skin and Avocado Maki (G)
Salmon skin and avocado
Salmon Skin and Cucumber Maki (G)
Salmon skin and cucumber
Scorpion Maki *
Eel, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko, topped with thinly sliced shrimp, unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style
Katsu style fried shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with spicy mayo and tobiko
Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Spider Maki (4 pieces) *
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Tekka Maki *(G)
Tuna
Tempura Maki (4 pieces) *
Tempura fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
Tuna and Avocado Maki *(G)
Tuna and avocado
Una Avo or Kyu Maki
Freshwater eel and avocado or cucumber
Makimono Specials
Somerville Cares
Tempura hamachi, mango, and cream cheese topped with salmon, hamachi, unagi sauce, kanikama, and rice crisps
Cucumber Wrap Maki
Aloha Maki *
Katsu style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, topped with tuna, and sweet mayo pineapple crab meat mix
Assembly Roll (4 pieces)
Spicy salmon, shrimp tempura, wasabi tobiko, and cucumber, topped with thinly sliced eel
Dragon Maki (4 pieces) *
Tempura fried shrimp, tobiko, cucumber, and avocado covered with thinly sliced unagi and avocado, drizzled with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and sesame seeds
Dynamite Maki *(G)
Tuna, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, and jalapeño, topped with seared scallop
Frankenstein Maki *(G)
Spicy tuna topped with assorted torched sashimi, and micro greens, drizzled with unagi and crunchy sesame sauce
Highlander Maki *(G)
Red crab meat, tobiko, cucumber, tempura bits, topped with salmon, wasabi tobiko, mango puree
Ming’s Mango Maki *(G)
Shrimp, asparagus, and mango topped with spicy tuna
Rowing Down the Mystic *(G)
Spicy red crab and tobiko mix, topped with seared salmon, scallion, and popcorn shoots, drizzled with unagi sauce
Spicy Scallop Maki *(G)
Scallop, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo, topped with hokkai yaki and mushrooms
Tay-stee Maki *(G)
Spicy mango and avocado, topped with seared salmon, and scallion, drizzled with crunchy sesame soy and sweet pepper sauce
The Bruins Roll *(G)
Salmon, tuna, and asparagus, topped with black tobiko, scallion, and uni
The Queen’s Roll *(G)
Spicy tuna and micro greens, topped with Japanese Wagyu beef, jalapeño, osetra caviar, and taro
The Red Sox Roll *
Unagi, avocado, and cucumber, topped with torched tuna, red tobiko, and bacon bits
Volcano Maki (4 pieces) * (G)
Tuna and avocado, topped with red crab and tobiko, drizzled in unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura bits
Vegetarian Maki/Temaki
Asparagus Maki (G)(V)
Asparagus
Avo Kyu Maki (G)(V)
Avocado and cucumber
Avocado Maki (G)(V)
Avocado
Kappa Maki (G)(V)
Cucumber
Mango Avocado Maki (G)(V)
Mango and avocado
Mango Kyu Maki (G)(V)
Mango and cucumber
Sweet Potato Maki (G)(V)
Tempura sweet potato roll drizzled with sweet sauce
Vegetarian Maki (G)(V)
Tempura sweet potato, long beans, and cucumber