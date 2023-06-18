A map showing the location of Avellino’s 313 Mystic AveView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

Avellino’s 313 Mystic Ave

review star

No reviews yet

313 Mystic Ave

Medford, MA 02155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Arancini a la Parmigiana

$7.00

Arancini Rice Ball with sauce

$6.00

Bruschetta Classico

$11.00

Bruschetta a la Maria

$14.00

Bruschetta Siliciano

$14.00

De Parma Rollatini (2 PC)

$15.00

Eggplant Rollatini (2 PC)

$15.00

Fried Calamari Appetizer

$16.00

Fries Italiano

$13.00

Meatball a la Parmigiana picalo

$9.00

Mussels Marinara Appetizer

$16.00

Mussels Scampi Appetizer

$16.00

Mussels Putanesca Appetizer

$16.00

Sausage a la Parmigiana picalo

$9.00

Siciliano Rollatini (2 PC)

$15.00

The Godfathertini (2 PC)

$15.00

Verdure Rollatini (2 PC)

$15.00

Side Orders

Arancini Rice Ball

$6.00

Arancini Parmigiana

$7.00

Buffalo Fingers

$14.00

Buffalo Fingers Plate

$17.00

Buffalo Wings 10 PC

$20.00

Buffalo Wings Plate 8 PC

$24.00

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Chicken Fingers Plate

$17.00

Chicken Wings 10 PC

$20.00

Chicken Wings Plate 8 PC

$24.00

Chips

$4.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread (SIDE)

$6.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese (SIDE)

$8.00

Italian Sausage (SIDE)

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes (SIDE)

$4.00

Meatballs (SIDE)

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Rice (SIDE)

$4.00

Soup SMALL 16 oz

$6.00

Soup LARGE 32 oz

$11.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Veggies (SIDE)

$8.00

Cold Subs/Wraps

Build Your Own Sub

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Cold Veggies

$12.00

Egg Salad

$12.00

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Ham, Salami & Cheese

$12.00

Italian

$12.00

New Yorker

$14.00

Prosciutto

$14.00

Prosciutto Caprese

$14.00

Roast Beef

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Turkey

$12.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Hot Subs/Wraps

BLT

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$13.00

CheeseBurger

$13.00

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.00

Chicken Cutlet

$13.00

Chicken Cutlet Avellino

$14.00

Chicken Finger

$13.00

Chicken Kabob

$13.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00

Chicken Tips

$13.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Haddock

$13.00

Hot Pastrami

$13.00

Meatball Parmigiana

$13.00

Pepper & Egg

$13.00

Potato, Egg & Provolone

$13.00

Sausage Parmigiana

$13.00

Sausages, Peppers & Onion

$13.00

Steak & Cheese

$13.00

Steak Bombs

$14.00

Steak Tips

$15.00

Steak Tips Bomb

$16.00

Steak Tips Caesar

$13.00

Veal Parmigiana

$16.00

Pizza Slices

Slice Cheese

$3.00

Slice Roni

$3.50

Slice Buff Chicken

$4.00

Slice Special

$4.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.00

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Breakfast Meat Pizza

$22.00

Breakfast Veggie Pizza

$22.00

Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$22.00

Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$22.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$22.00

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$22.00

Chicken Saltimbocca Pizza

$22.00

Chk Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$22.00

Everything Pizza

$23.00

GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA

$20.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Margarita Pizza

$22.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$22.00

Spinaca Pizza

$22.00

Veggie Pizza

$22.00

White Roman Pizza

$22.00

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Cheese Half

$20.00

Sicilian Cheese Full

$30.00

Baby Sicilian Cheese

$7.00

Flatbread Pizza

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

Chicken Parmigiana Flatbread

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$16.00

Cacio & Pepe Flatbread

$16.00

Over Garlic & Oil Sauce Parma Flatbread

$16.00

Piccante Flatbread

$16.00

Parma Flatbread

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$16.00

Calzone

Bbq Chicken Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Broccoli and Cheese Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Cheese Calzone

Chicken and Broccoli Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Chicken Florentine Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Eggplant Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Grilled Chicken & Veggies Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Ham Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Italian Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Meatball Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Roast Beef Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Sausage Parmigiana Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Sausage, Peppers & Onion Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Spinach & Cheese Calzone

Steak & Cheese Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Steak Bombs Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Veggie Calzone

With cheese and side of sauce

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

On bulkie, served with pickle & chips

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

On bulkie, served with pickle & chips

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.00

On bulkie, served with pickle & chips

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

On bulkie, served with pickle & chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

On bulkie, served with pickle & chips

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

On bulkie, served with pickle & chips

Hot Dogs with Fries (2)

$11.00

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$10.00

On bulkie, served with pickle & chips

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.00

On bulkie, served with pickle & chips

Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

On bulkie, served with pickle & chips

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$8.00

On bulkie, served with pickle & chips

Club Sandwiches or Melts

Barbecued Roast Beef

$15.00

With French Fries

BLT

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

With French Fries

Chicken Salad

$15.00

With French Fries

Corned Beef Ruben

$15.00

With French Fries

Ham & Cheese

$15.00

With French Fries

Pastrami

$15.00

With French Fries

Tuna Salad

$15.00

With French Fries

Turkey

$15.00

With French Fries

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

With french fries and Cole Slaw

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

With french fries and Cole Slaw

XXX Tudo Burger

$17.00

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Artichoke

$18.00

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$18.00

Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo

$19.00

Chicken Broculetini

$18.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.00

Chicken Carbonara

$18.00

Chicken Florentine

$18.00

Chicken Francese

$18.00

Chicken Fusilli

$18.00

Chicken Giovanni

$18.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Chicken Pomodora

$18.00

Chicken Primavera

$18.00

Chicken Provacala

$18.00

Chicken Saltimbucca

$18.00

Chicken Scampi

$18.00

Stir Fried Chicken Teriyaki Over Rice

$18.00

Sautéed Tenders

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$18.00

Veal Entrees

Veal Avellino

$20.00

Veal Cacciatore

$20.00

Veal Francese

$20.00

Veal Marsala

$20.00

Veal Piccata

$20.00

Veal Pomodora

$20.00

Veal Saltimbucca

$20.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$16.00

With Spicy Mayo, Pico de Gaillo and French Fries

Seafood

Avellino's SeaFood Combo

$30.00

Baked Haddock

$20.00

Choice of Fries, Pasta or Rice & Veggies

Calamari Marinara

$20.00

Calamari Scampi

$20.00

Frutti Di Mare

$25.00

Haddock Francese

$20.00

Haddock Pomodora

$20.00

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$20.00

Mussels Marinara

$20.00

Mussels Scampi

$20.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

Shrimp Florentine

$20.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Shrimp, Ziti, Broccoli

$20.00

Fried Fish Plates

Calamari Plate

$20.00

With onion rings, French fries, Cole slaw and Tartara sauce

Captain's Platter

$30.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Fried Haddock

$20.00

With onion rings, French fries, Cole slaw and Tartara sauce

Scallops Plate

$20.00

With onion rings, French fries, Cole slaw and Tartara sauce

Shrimp Plate

$20.00

With onion rings, French fries, Cole slaw and Tartara sauce

A La Parmigiana

Chicken & Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Sweet Italian Sausage Parmigiana

$18.00

Veal Parmigiana

$20.00

Hearty Meal

Cavetelli Bolognese

$17.00

Chicken Ovieto

$18.00

With Spinach Ravioli

Italian Meatloaf

$17.00

Comes with Mashed Potatoes and Veggies

Italian Stuffed Chicken

$17.00

With roasted Potatoes and Veggies

Lasagna Meatball

$18.00

With Meatball or Sausage

Lasagna Sausage

$18.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

With Garlic Bread & Dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

With Garlic Bread & Dressing

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion salad, Shaved carrots

Carb Watcher Special Salad

$19.00

Comes with Sauteed Veggies and Mixed Green Salad

Chef Salad

$12.00

With Garlic Bread & Dressing

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Over Garden Salad with blue Cheese Dressing

Garden Salad

$9.00

With Garlic Bread & Dressing

Greek Salad

$10.00

With Garlic Bread & Dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion salad, Shaved carrots

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion salad, Shaved carrots

Medium Caesar Salad

$7.00

Medium Garden Salad

$6.00

Medium Greek Salad

$7.00

Tomatoes Caprese Salad

$13.00

With Balsamic Dressing

Carb Watcher

Carb Watcher Special Salad

$19.00

Comes with Sauteed Veggies and Mixed Green Salad

Pasta Dinners

Aglio E Olio (Garlic & Oil)

$15.00

Alfredo

$17.00

American Chop Suey

$18.00

Baked Ziti Parmigiana

$18.00

Bolognese

$17.00

Carbonara

$18.00

Cavatelli

$17.00

Cavatelli Bolognese

$17.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Cheese Tortellini

$17.00

Fussilli

$17.00

Gnocchi

$17.00

Gnocchi Sorrentino

$18.00

Italian Chop Suey

$19.00

Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

Marinara Pasta

$15.00

Meatball Pasta

$18.00

Pesto Spinach Ravioli

$18.00

Pomodora Pasta

$15.00

Sausage Cacciatore

$18.00

Sausage Pasta

$18.00

Spinach Ravioli

$18.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Penne

$20.00

Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli

$21.00

GF CHEESE PIZZA

$20.00

BBQ GRILL

Brazilian Steak Topped with Demi Glaze Dinner

$20.00

Chicken Tips Dinner

$18.00

Churrasco Grilled Picanha

$20.00

Grilled Blackened Swordfish Dinner

$20.00

Grilled Pork Chops Dinner

$18.00

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$20.00

Grilled Salmon with Lemon Caper Sauce Dinner

$20.00

Montreal Pork Loin Dinner

$18.00

Steak Tips Dinner

$20.00

Turkey Tips Dinner

$18.00

Burritos

Mexican Burrito

$14.00

with home fries

Veggie Garden Burrito

$14.00

with home fries

Buffalo Chicken Ranchero Burrito

$14.00

with home fries

Bacon & Cheese Burrito

$14.00

with home fries

Ham & Cheese Burrito

$14.00

with home fries

Sausage & Cheese Burrito

$14.00

with home fries

Vegetables & Cheese Burrito

$14.00

with home fries

Desserts

Cake

$7.00

Brownies

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate Cannoli

$6.00

Fried Desserts

Fried Twinkie 2 pc

$4.00

Fried Oreo 2 Pc

$4.00

Fried Cinnabon

$4.00

Fried Apple Turnover

$4.00

Fried Chocolate Chip Cookie 2 pc

$5.00

Fried Brownie

$8.00

Fried Dough 3 Pc

Picolo

Aglio and Olio Picolo

$9.00

Alfredo Picolo

$10.00

American Chop Suey Picolo

$10.00

Baked Ziti Picolo

$10.00

Bolognese Picolo

$10.00

Calamari Picolo

$11.00

Calamari Primavera Picolo

$11.00

Calamari Scampi Picolo

$11.00

Carbonara Picolo

$10.00

Cavatelli Picolo

$10.00

Cheese Ravioli Picolo

$10.00

Cheese Tortellini Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Artichoke Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Broculetini Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Cacciatore Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Eggplant Picolo

$11.00

Chicken Florentine Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Francese Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Fusilli Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Giovanni Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Marsala Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Parm Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Pesto Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Picatta Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Pomodora Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Provacala Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Putanesca Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Saltimbocca Picolo

$10.00

Chicken Scampi Picolo

$10.00

CZB Alfredo Picolo

$10.00

CZB Picolo

$10.00

Eggplant Parm Picolo

$10.00

Fusilli Picolo

$10.00

Gnocchi Picolo

$10.00

Gnocchi Sorrent Picolo

$10.00

Haddock Cacciatore Picolo

$11.00

Haddock Francese Picolo

$11.00

Haddock Mac n Cheese Picolo

$11.00

Haddock Picolo

$11.00

Haddock Ziti Broccoli

$11.00

Italian Chop Suey Picolo

$10.00

Marinara Picolo

$9.00

Meatball Picolo

$10.00

Mussell Marinara Picolo

$11.00

Mussells Scampi Picolo

$11.00

Pomodora Picolo

$9.00

Sausage Cacciatore Picolo

$10.00

Sausage Picolo

$10.00

Scallop Marinara Picolo

$11.00

Shrimp Cacciatore Picolo

$11.00

Shrimp Scampi Picolo

$11.00

Shrimp Ziti Broc Picolo

$11.00

Veal Avellino Picolo

$11.00

Veal Cacciatore Picolo

$11.00

Veal Francese Picolo

$11.00

Veal Marsala Picolo

$11.00

Veal Parm Picolo

$11.00

Veal Piccata Picolo

$11.00

Veal Pomodora Picolo

$11.00

Veal Saltimbocca Picolo

$11.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Combos

Big Kirk's Hungry Man Special

$15.00

Hangover Breakfast

$16.00

Steak & Egg Plate

$18.00

Breakfast Side Orders

Side Home Fries

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Honey Baked Ham

$4.00

Side White Toast

$4.00

Side Wheat Toast

$4.00

Side English Muffin

$4.00

Side Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Fresh Fruit with yogurt

$7.00

Fresh Fruit with yogurt and granola

$8.00

Single Banana

$2.00

Egg Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

$10.00

With home fries

Breakfast Club

$15.00

Breakfast Subs

Breakfast Subs

$13.00

French Toast

Sweet Bread French Toast

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

Toasted Coconut French Toast

Stuffed Nutella French Toast

$14.00

Stuffed Strawberry French Toast

$14.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00+

Berrylicious Pancakes

$14.00

Belgium Waffles

Belgian Waffles

$12.00

Berrry Berry Waffles

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Egg Waffle

$16.00

Nutella Banana Waffles

$14.00

Eggs Any Style

1 Egg any style

$8.00

2 Egg any style

$10.00

3 Egg any style

$12.00

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Chicken & Broccoli Omelette

$14.00

Greek Omelette

$14.00

Heart Attack Omelette

$14.00

Little Italy Omelette

$14.00

Meat Omelette

$14.00

Mexican Steak Omelette

$14.00

Mystic Ave Omelette

$14.00

Roasted Peppers & Sweet Onions Omelette

$14.00

Sausage Peppers and Onions Omelette

$14.00

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$14.00

Steak and Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Veggie Omelette

$14.00

Western Omelette

$14.00

Build your Omelette

$11.00

Fritatas

Italian Fritata

$14.00

Avellinos Fritata

$14.00

Little Italy Fritata

$14.00

Siciliano Fritata

$14.00

Gardenino Fritatta

$14.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00

20oz Bottles

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Seltzer Water

$2.50

2 Liters

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Nesquick

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coupons

Coupon #112

$25.00

Coupon #115

$25.00

Coupon # 118

$25.00

Coupon # 119

$25.00

Coupon #126

$25.00

Coupon #132

$30.00

Coupon #137

$30.00

Coupon #140

$25.00

Coupon #144

$30.00

Catering

Salads

Antipasto Salad Catering

$40.00+

Caesar Salad Catering

$30.00+

Fruit Salad Catering

$90.00

Garden Salad Catering

$30.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

313 Mystic Ave, Medford, MA 02155

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Raso's Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
209 Mystic Avenue Medofrd, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Grounder Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
394B Main Street Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Avenue kitchen + bar / Somervilla
orange star4.9 • 736
158 Boston Ave Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant - 858 Broadway,
orange starNo Reviews
858 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
3 Little Figs
orange star4.5 • 693
278 Highland Avenue Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Highland Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 1,677
150 Highland Ave Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Medford

Semolina Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.9 • 1,931
572 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
orange star4.5 • 1,027
175 River's Edge Dr Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Pikaichi
orange star4.9 • 537
123-125 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 369
84 spring st Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Goldilox Bagels
orange star4.8 • 362
186 Winthrop St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Fioritaly Trattoria
orange star4.8 • 354
417 Salem St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medford
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (175 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston