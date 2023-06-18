Avellino’s 313 Mystic Ave
313 Mystic Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Food
Appetizers
Arancini a la Parmigiana
Arancini Rice Ball with sauce
Bruschetta Classico
Bruschetta a la Maria
Bruschetta Siliciano
De Parma Rollatini (2 PC)
Eggplant Rollatini (2 PC)
Fried Calamari Appetizer
Fries Italiano
Meatball a la Parmigiana picalo
Mussels Marinara Appetizer
Mussels Scampi Appetizer
Mussels Putanesca Appetizer
Sausage a la Parmigiana picalo
Siciliano Rollatini (2 PC)
The Godfathertini (2 PC)
Verdure Rollatini (2 PC)
Side Orders
Arancini Rice Ball
Arancini Parmigiana
Buffalo Fingers
Buffalo Fingers Plate
Buffalo Wings 10 PC
Buffalo Wings Plate 8 PC
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers Plate
Chicken Wings 10 PC
Chicken Wings Plate 8 PC
Chips
French Fries
Garlic Bread (SIDE)
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese (SIDE)
Italian Sausage (SIDE)
Mashed Potatoes (SIDE)
Meatballs (SIDE)
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Rice (SIDE)
Soup SMALL 16 oz
Soup LARGE 32 oz
Sweet Potato Fries
Veggies (SIDE)
Cold Subs/Wraps
Hot Subs/Wraps
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
CheeseBurger
Chicken Caesar
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet Avellino
Chicken Finger
Chicken Kabob
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Tips
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Eggplant Parmigiana
Haddock
Hot Pastrami
Meatball Parmigiana
Pepper & Egg
Potato, Egg & Provolone
Sausage Parmigiana
Sausages, Peppers & Onion
Steak & Cheese
Steak Bombs
Steak Tips
Steak Tips Bomb
Steak Tips Caesar
Veal Parmigiana
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
Bbq Chicken Pizza
Breakfast Meat Pizza
Breakfast Veggie Pizza
Buffalo Ranch Pizza
Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Chicken Saltimbocca Pizza
Chk Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Everything Pizza
GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA
Hawaiian Pizza
Margarita Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Spinaca Pizza
Veggie Pizza
White Roman Pizza
Flatbread Pizza
Calzone
Bbq Chicken Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Broccoli and Cheese Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Cheese Calzone
Chicken and Broccoli Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Chicken Florentine Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Eggplant Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Grilled Chicken & Veggies Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Ham Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Italian Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Meatball Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Roast Beef Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Sausage Parmigiana Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Sausage, Peppers & Onion Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Spinach & Cheese Calzone
Steak & Cheese Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Steak Bombs Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Veggie Calzone
With cheese and side of sauce
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
On bulkie, served with pickle & chips
Chicken Salad Sandwich
On bulkie, served with pickle & chips
Egg Salad Sandwich
On bulkie, served with pickle & chips
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
On bulkie, served with pickle & chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
On bulkie, served with pickle & chips
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
On bulkie, served with pickle & chips
Hot Dogs with Fries (2)
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
On bulkie, served with pickle & chips
Roast Beef Sandwich
On bulkie, served with pickle & chips
Tuna Sandwich
On bulkie, served with pickle & chips
Turkey Breast Sandwich
On bulkie, served with pickle & chips
Club Sandwiches or Melts
Burgers
Chicken Entrees
Chicken Artichoke
Chicken Broccoli Ziti
Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo
Chicken Broculetini
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken Carbonara
Chicken Florentine
Chicken Francese
Chicken Fusilli
Chicken Giovanni
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Pomodora
Chicken Primavera
Chicken Provacala
Chicken Saltimbucca
Chicken Scampi
Stir Fried Chicken Teriyaki Over Rice
Sautéed Tenders
Veal Entrees
Seafood
Avellino's SeaFood Combo
Baked Haddock
Choice of Fries, Pasta or Rice & Veggies
Calamari Marinara
Calamari Scampi
Frutti Di Mare
Haddock Francese
Haddock Pomodora
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Mussels Marinara
Mussels Scampi
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp Florentine
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp, Ziti, Broccoli
Fried Fish Plates
Calamari Plate
With onion rings, French fries, Cole slaw and Tartara sauce
Captain's Platter
Fish & Chips
Fried Haddock
With onion rings, French fries, Cole slaw and Tartara sauce
Scallops Plate
With onion rings, French fries, Cole slaw and Tartara sauce
Shrimp Plate
With onion rings, French fries, Cole slaw and Tartara sauce
A La Parmigiana
Hearty Meal
Salads
Antipasto Salad
With Garlic Bread & Dressing
Caesar Salad
With Garlic Bread & Dressing
Cajun Shrimp Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion salad, Shaved carrots
Carb Watcher Special Salad
Comes with Sauteed Veggies and Mixed Green Salad
Chef Salad
With Garlic Bread & Dressing
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Over Garden Salad with blue Cheese Dressing
Garden Salad
With Garlic Bread & Dressing
Greek Salad
With Garlic Bread & Dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion salad, Shaved carrots
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion salad, Shaved carrots
Medium Caesar Salad
Medium Garden Salad
Medium Greek Salad
Tomatoes Caprese Salad
With Balsamic Dressing
Pasta Dinners
Aglio E Olio (Garlic & Oil)
Alfredo
American Chop Suey
Baked Ziti Parmigiana
Bolognese
Carbonara
Cavatelli
Cavatelli Bolognese
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Tortellini
Fussilli
Gnocchi
Gnocchi Sorrentino
Italian Chop Suey
Lobster Ravioli
Marinara Pasta
Meatball Pasta
Pesto Spinach Ravioli
Pomodora Pasta
Sausage Cacciatore
Sausage Pasta
Spinach Ravioli
BBQ GRILL
Brazilian Steak Topped with Demi Glaze Dinner
Chicken Tips Dinner
Churrasco Grilled Picanha
Grilled Blackened Swordfish Dinner
Grilled Pork Chops Dinner
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Grilled Salmon with Lemon Caper Sauce Dinner
Montreal Pork Loin Dinner
Steak Tips Dinner
Turkey Tips Dinner
Burritos
Mexican Burrito
with home fries
Veggie Garden Burrito
with home fries
Buffalo Chicken Ranchero Burrito
with home fries
Bacon & Cheese Burrito
with home fries
Ham & Cheese Burrito
with home fries
Sausage & Cheese Burrito
with home fries
Vegetables & Cheese Burrito
with home fries
Fried Desserts
Picolo
Aglio and Olio Picolo
Alfredo Picolo
American Chop Suey Picolo
Baked Ziti Picolo
Bolognese Picolo
Calamari Picolo
Calamari Primavera Picolo
Calamari Scampi Picolo
Carbonara Picolo
Cavatelli Picolo
Cheese Ravioli Picolo
Cheese Tortellini Picolo
Chicken Artichoke Picolo
Chicken Broculetini Picolo
Chicken Cacciatore Picolo
Chicken Eggplant Picolo
Chicken Florentine Picolo
Chicken Francese Picolo
Chicken Fusilli Picolo
Chicken Giovanni Picolo
Chicken Marsala Picolo
Chicken Parm Picolo
Chicken Pesto Picolo
Chicken Picatta Picolo
Chicken Pomodora Picolo
Chicken Provacala Picolo
Chicken Putanesca Picolo
Chicken Saltimbocca Picolo
Chicken Scampi Picolo
CZB Alfredo Picolo
CZB Picolo
Eggplant Parm Picolo
Fusilli Picolo
Gnocchi Picolo
Gnocchi Sorrent Picolo
Haddock Cacciatore Picolo
Haddock Francese Picolo
Haddock Mac n Cheese Picolo
Haddock Picolo
Haddock Ziti Broccoli
Italian Chop Suey Picolo
Marinara Picolo
Meatball Picolo
Mussell Marinara Picolo
Mussells Scampi Picolo
Pomodora Picolo
Sausage Cacciatore Picolo
Sausage Picolo
Scallop Marinara Picolo
Shrimp Cacciatore Picolo
Shrimp Scampi Picolo
Shrimp Ziti Broc Picolo
Veal Avellino Picolo
Veal Cacciatore Picolo
Veal Francese Picolo
Veal Marsala Picolo
Veal Parm Picolo
Veal Piccata Picolo
Veal Pomodora Picolo
Veal Saltimbocca Picolo
Breakfast
Breakfast Side Orders
Egg Sandwiches
Breakfast Subs
French Toast
Belgium Waffles
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Chicken & Broccoli Omelette
Greek Omelette
Heart Attack Omelette
Little Italy Omelette
Meat Omelette
Mexican Steak Omelette
Mystic Ave Omelette
Roasted Peppers & Sweet Onions Omelette
Sausage Peppers and Onions Omelette
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Steak and Cheese Omelette
Veggie Omelette
Western Omelette
Build your Omelette
Fritatas
313 Mystic Ave, Medford, MA 02155
