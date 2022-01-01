CASA DO BENFICA DA NOVA INGLATERRA
A social club where the Portuguese community and beyond can come together for good food and drinks in a comfortable atmosphere. And of course to support our team, Sport Lisboa e Benfica!
29 Linden Street
Location
Medford MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
