  • CASA DO BENFICA DA NOVA INGLATERRA

CASA DO BENFICA DA NOVA INGLATERRA

A social club where the Portuguese community and beyond can come together for good food and drinks in a comfortable atmosphere. And of course to support our team, Sport Lisboa e Benfica!

29 Linden Street

Location

Medford MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
