Go
Toast

Pikaichi

Please check our website for most up-to-date business hours!

RAMEN • NOODLES

123-125 Boston Ave • $

Avg 4.9 (537 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Cha-shu Don$3.99
Shredded pork & Scallions on top of a bowl of white rice.
Small Curry Rice$3.99
Japanese style curry rice.
Hokkai Shio$9.99
Homemade Salt flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork, and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender sliced pork, corn and scallions.
Veggie Spicy Miso$10.99
🌶Homemade Spicy Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from kelp. Served with noodles, topped with fried tofu, corn, wakame seaweed, veggie hot oil, chili strings and scallions.
*Please note that the noodles contain egg.
*Veggie Spicy Miso contains peanuts.
Pika Miso$10.49
Homemade Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender sliced pork, ground pork, corn and scallions.
*Pika Miso Ramen contains peanuts.
Spicy Miso$10.49
🌶Homemade Spicy Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender sliced pork, veggie hot oil, corn, chili string and scallions.
*Spicy Miso Ramen contains peanuts.
Jigoku$10.99
🌶🌶Homemade Spicy Soy Sauce flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender shredded pork, veggie hot oil, chili strings and scallions.
Extra Noodles$2.00
Tokyo Shoyu$9.99
Homemade Soy Sauce flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork, and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender sliced pork, wakame seaweed and scallions.
Veggie Miso$10.99
Homemade Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from kelp. Served with noodles, topped with fried tofu, corn, wakame seaweed, scallions and black garlic oil.
*Please note that the noodles contain egg.
*Veggie Miso Ramen contains peanuts.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

123-125 Boston Ave

Medford MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Snappy Pattys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goldilox Bagels

No reviews yet

Bagels made fresh in Medford, MA!

Bistro 489

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arlington Bakery

No reviews yet

Homemade Greek and Italian cookies, cakes and pastries. Imported Greek pantry items and more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston