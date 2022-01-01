Go
Toast

Neighborhood Kitchen

Comfort food with Haitian and Asian flavors.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

84 spring st • $$

Avg 4.7 (369 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$12.00
Our house-made sauce, served with chicken and shrimp. Can be made vegetarian.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$7.00
5 fried chicken spring rolls
Wings$12.00
May substitute wings for tenders
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

84 spring st

Medford MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ronny's Place

No reviews yet

At The Original Ronny's Place, we offer a variety of food to satisfy every customer, including Wings, Pizza, and salads. We and offer dine-in, pick-up, catering and delivery services. Let us show you why we've been in business over 20 years!

Fioritaly Trattoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nappi's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex

No reviews yet

street tacos, quesadillas nachos and tex-mex fare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston