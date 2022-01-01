Go
Banner pic

The Ford Tavern

Open today 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

61 Locust Street

Medford, MA 02155

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

61 Locust Street, Medford MA 02155

Directions

Nearby restaurants

CASA DO BENFICA DA NOVA INGLATERRA

No reviews yet

A social club where the Portuguese community and beyond can come together for good food and drinks in a comfortable atmosphere. And of course to support our team, Sport Lisboa e Benfica!

Raso's Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Donut Villa Diner (Malden)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Ford Tavern

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston