Pizza
Sandwiches
Chicken

Ronny's Place

433 Salem St

Meford, MA 02155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.50

Balsamic Glazed Chicken Salad

$11.50

Boneless Wing Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.50

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Chef Salad

$11.50

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.00

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$12.99

Fruit & Nut Salad

$12.99

Garden Salad

$9.50

Greek Salad

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Sesame Chicken Salad

$11.50

Sidebar Salad

$12.50

Steak & Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Steak & Chicken Salad

$13.99

Steak Tip Caesar Salad

$13.99

Steak Tip Salad

$13.99

Terriyaki Chicken Salad

$11.50

Tuna Salad

$11.50

Appetizers

Arancini

$7.95

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Broccoli Bites

$7.95

Buff rolls

$7.00

Buffalo Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Mozz Sticks

$7.25

Buttery Garlic Parm Dough Balls

$7.00

Buttery Garlic Parm Fries

$8.00

Cheese Fry

$7.00

Chicken Cutlet App

$6.75

Chicken Finger Combo

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Fingers and Fries

$8.50

French fries

$6.00

Fried Dough Balls

$6.95

Fried Raviolis

$6.95

Homemade chips

$4.00

Honey BBQ Fries

$7.00

Mac n Cheese Wedges

$7.95

Mozzeralla Sticks

$7.50

Onion rings

$7.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.95

Steak n Cheese rolls

$7.00

Deep Fried Oreos

$8.95

Wings

Sm Bone-In Wings

$11.00

Med Bone-In Wings

$15.75

Lg Bone-In Wings

$19.75

Ex Lg Bone-In Wings

$40.00

Sm Boneless Wings

$13.00

Med Boneless Wings

$15.25

Lg Boneless Wings

$18.99

Ex Lg Boneless Wings

$35.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

3 Cheese Bacon Burger

$11.99

BBQ Bacon Burger

$11.99

Buffalo Burger

$11.99

4:20 BURGER

$12.95

Teriyaki Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Jalapeno Burger

$11.99

Mushroom & Onion Burger

$11.99

Burgerbomb

$11.99

Meatlovers Burger

$12.99

Boom Boom Burger

$11.99

Bacon & Egg Cheeseburger

$11.99

Double Cheeseburger

$14.99

Caprese Burger

$12.99

Chix Sand

$9.95

Pastrami sand

$11.95

Dinners

Chicken Fingers Dinner

$11.99

Chicken Tips Dinner

$16.99

Steak & Chicken Tips Dinner

$16.99

Steak Tips Dinner

$18.99

Wing Dinner

$11.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$12.99

Subs

Chicken Salad Sub

$10.99

Ham-N-Cheese Sub

$10.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Mozzarella & Tomato Sub

$10.99

Roast Beef-N-Cheese Sub

$12.99

The Meffa Sub

$10.99

Tuna Sub

$10.99

Turkey Club Sub

$10.99

Turkey-N-Cheese Sub

$10.99

Prosciutto Special Sub

$11.95

Cheese Sub

$8.00

Salami And Cheese Sub

$9.00

3 Cheese Chicken Bomb Sub

$11.00

3 Cheese Steak Tip Sub

$14.99

BLT Sub

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.00

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.75

Chicken bomb

$9.75

Chicken Cutlet Club Sub

$10.75

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$10.50

Chicken Finger Sub

$9.50

Chicken Kabob Sub

$9.75

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.75

Chicken Tip Sub

$10.75

Chicken/Eggplant Sub

$9.75

Chix club sub

$9.00

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.75

Grilled Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled Veggie Sub

$8.25

Hamburger Sub

$9.50

Meatball & Chicken Parm Sub

$10.75

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.50

Pepper and Egg

$9.25

Sausage Peppers & Onions Sub

$9.25

Sidebar Sub

$10.00

Steak Bomb Sub

$11.50

Steak Tip Sub

$14.99

Steak-Egg-n-Cheese Sub

$11.00

Steak-N-Cheese Sub

$11.00

BBQ Bacon Chicken Tip Sub Cheese

$11.50

Cheeseburger Deluxe Sub

$11.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.75

BBQ Chix Cutlet Cheese Steak Sub

$11.50

Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Super Steak Bomb Sub

$11.75

Chix Cordon Blue Sub

$11.00

Chix parm stix

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet Chipolte Cheese Steak Sub

$8.95

LG KEVIN

$10.00

Lg Joey

$10.00

Wraps

3 cheese steak tip Wrap

$12.00

BLT Wrap

$11.00

Buffalo Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Asiago Wrap

$11.25

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.25

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Cordon Blue Wrap

$9.75

Chicken Cutlet and Fresh Mozz Wrap

$11.75

Chicken Fruit and Nut Wrap

$11.75

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$9.75Out of stock

Chicken Salad Club Wrap

$11.25

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.25

Chicken Spinach Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Tip Wrap

$10.50

Cran Walnut Chx Salad Wrap

$11.75

Crispy Chix Ranch Club Wrap

$11.50

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Eggplant and Fresh Mozz Wrap

$11.25

Greek Chicken Kabob Wrap

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Ham and Cheese Wrap

$9.50

Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Roastbeef Wrap

$8.75

Steak Tip Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Steak Tip wrap

$12.00

3 Cheese Chicken Bomb Wrap

$11.75

Tomato and Mozzarella Wrap

$11.25

Tuna Wrap

$10.75

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.00

Turkey Wrap

$9.50

Veggie Wrap

$8.25

Paninis

Buffalo chix Panini

$10.00

Chicken Asiago Panini

$11.99

Chicken Cordon Blue Panini

$11.99

Chicken Cutlet Club Panini

$11.99

Chicken Cutlet Panini

$11.99

Chicken Parm Panini

$11.99

Chsburger Club Panini

$11.99

Eggplant Panini

$11.99

Meffa Panini

$11.99

Roast Beef Panini

$12.99

Turkey Club Panini

$11.99

Veggie Panini

$10.99

Calzones

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Chicken and Broccoli Calzone

$12.99

Chicken Bomb Calzone

$13.99

Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.99

Chicken Tip and Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Create-ur-Own Calzone

$12.00

Eggplant Parm Calzone

$13.99

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Italian Cold Cut Calzone

$12.99

Meatball and Sausage Calzone

$12.99

Meatball Parm Calzone

$12.99

Meatlovers Calzone

$13.99

Spinach and Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Steak and Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Steak Bomb Calzone

$14.99

Steak Tip and Cheese Calzone

$16.99

Veggie and Cheese Calzone

$11.99

White Buffalo Calzone

$13.99

Small Pizzas

Sm Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Sm Cheese

$9.99

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.99

Sm Chicken Broccoli Ranch Pizza

$11.99

Sm Four Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Sm Hawaiian Buffalo Pizza

$10.00

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

Sm Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Sm Margherita Pizza

$11.99

Sm Meatlovers Pizza

$11.99

Sm Ronny's Ultimate Pizza

$11.99

Sm Spinach, Chicken, and Feta Pizza

$11.99

Sm Steak and Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Sm Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Sm White Buffalo Pizza

$11.99

GLUTIN FREE

$5.95

Sm Alfredo Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Large Pizzas

Half Tray Sicilian

$15.00

Lg Alfredo Pizsa

$14.95Out of stock

Lg Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.99

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Lg CHEESE

$14.99

lg Chicken bacon ranch pizza

$17.99

Lg Chicken Broccoli Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Lg Four Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Lg Hawaiian Buffalo Pizza

$17.99

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Lg Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Lg Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Lg Meatlovers Pizza

$17.99

Lg Ronny's Ultimate Pizza

$17.99

Full Tray Sicilian

$30.00

Lg Spinach, Chicken, and Feta Pizza

$17.99

Lg Steak and Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Lg Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Lg White Buffalo Pizza

$17.99

Slices

Slice Cheese

$3.00

Slice Specialty

$3.50

Slice Cheese to Go

$3.00

Slice Buffalo To Go

$3.50

Slice Pepperoni to Go

$3.50

2 Chs Special

$6.00

Slice Calzone

$6.75

extra sauce

$0.75

french

$4.50

2 for special

2 Cheese Pizza Special

$19.95

Beverages/Chips

12 Oz Orange

$1.50

12 oz rootbeer

$1.50

12oz Diet Pepsi

$1.50

12oz Gingerale

$1.50

12oz Mountain Dew

$1.50

12oz Pepsi

$1.50

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Diet Mountain Dew

$2.75

20oz Fruit Punch

$2.75

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.75

Schweppes Lemon Lime

$2.75

20oz Lemonade

$2.75

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.75

20oz Orange Soda

$2.75

20oz Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Grape Soda

$2.75

20oz Root Beer

$2.75

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.75

2lt Diet Pepsi

$3.75

2lt Gingerale

$3.75

2lt Mountain Dew

$3.75

2lt Orange

$3.75

2lt Pepsi

$3.75

2lt Root Beer

$3.75

Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Schweppes Black Cherry

$2.75

Kickstart

$3.00

Yellow Gatorade

$3.00

pure leaf green

$3.00

pure leaf lemon

$3.00

pure leaf peach

$3.00

pure leaf razz

$3.00

Red Gatorade

$3.00

Brisk Ice Tea

$1.50

Reg Potato Chips

$1.00

Sour Cream n Onion Dirty Chips

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Red Dew

$2.50

OJ

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Crann

$3.50

Bbq Dirty Chips

$2.00

Sea Salt Dirty Chips

$2.00

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Brownies

$1.50

Cookies

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At The Original Ronny's Place, we offer a variety of food to satisfy every customer, including Wings, Pizza, and salads. We and offer dine-in, pick-up, catering and delivery services. Let us show you why we've been in business over 20 years!

Website

Location

433 Salem St, Meford, MA 02155

Directions

