Latin American
Chicken

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill NW 43rd

review star

No reviews yet

2410 NW 43rd St.

Gainesville, FL 32606

Popular Items

Whole Chk W/3 Sides
Half Chk W/2 Sides
Quarter Chk W/2 Sides

Todays Special

Burrito Plate

$12.95+

One burrito with carne asada (steak) or rotisserie chicken covered with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with yellow rice and pinto beans.

Picada

$34.99

Rotisserie chicken, carne asada, ribs, sausage, tostones and fried yuca.

Combos

C1 - 1/4 Chk & 6oz. Ribs

$14.25

C2 - 1/4 Chk & Steak

$13.99

C3 - Steak & 6oz. Ribs

$14.99

Family Meals

2 Whole Chickens - Family Deal

$39.99

1 Whole Chicken & Rack Ribs - Family Deal

$49.99

1 Whole Chick, Rack Ribs, Carne Asada - Family Deal

$59.99

Chicken

Quarter Chk W/2 Sides

$7.99

1/4 Chk NO SIDES

$5.99

Half Chk W/2 Sides

$10.99
Whole Chk W/3 Sides

$21.99

Whole Chicken

$12.99

1/2 Chk NO SIDES

$8.99

Ribs

Half Rack W/2 Sides

$17.99

Half Rack No Sides

$13.99
Full Rack W/3 Med Sides

$28.99

Full Rack No Sides

$24.99

Carne/Steak

Carne Asada

$13.95

Carne Asada Meat Only

$9.99

Carne Asada BOWL

$11.99

The perfect bowl with white rice, black beans, carne asada, maduros, pico de gallo and sliced avocado.

Tacos de Carne Asada

$12.95Out of stock

3 steak tacos on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions and hot sauce. Served with yellow rice and pinto beans.

Salad/Wraps/Sand

Pulled Chicken Salad

$10.25

Pulled chicken salad with mixed greens, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and dressing.

Santa Fe Salad

$11.45

Rotisserie Style Chicken Salad with lettuce mix, black beans, corn, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Pulled chicken wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and dressing. Comes with bag of chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Rotisserie Style Chicken with buffalo sauce, lettuce mix, tomatoes, shredded cheese and ranch dressing. Comes with bag of chips.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Chicken sandwich cooked with onions, bell pepper, shredded cheese & mayo. Comes with bag of chips.

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.99

Cheesesteak sandwich cooked with onions, bell pepper, shredded cheese & mayo. Comes with bag of chips.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Buffalo chicken sandwich with onions, bell peppers, buffalo sauce and ranch.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.75

Sandwiches

Wraps

Peruvian

Arroz Chaufa

$12.99+

Fried rice cooked with rotisserie chicken or steak, mixed vegetables, spices, eggs and soy sauce.

Arroz con Pollo

$11.45

Rotisserie Style Chicken cooked with yellow rice and bell peppers. A traditional Spanish dish.

Lomo Saltado

$13.75

Marinated steak sautéed and combined with onions, tomatoes and french fries. Served with white rice.

Papa a la Huancaina

$5.95

Boiled sliced potatoes covered with our creamy Aji Sauce. Served with sliced hard boiled eggs and garnished with cilantro.

Tex-Mex

California Burrito

$10.99+

California Burrito - your choice of rotisserie chicken or carne asada burrito filled with yellow rice, black beans, shredded cheese, cilantro & guacamole.

Tacos

Rotisserie Style Chicken soft tacos with lettuce, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.

Taco Salad

$9.99

A crispy tortilla shell filled with rotisserie chicken, pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Flautas

$8.99

Three chicken flautas covered with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Nachos

$10.99

Rotisserie style chicken nachos covered with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$10.45+

Rotisserie style chicken or carne asada quesadilla served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Cheese Dip

$4.95

Served with nacho chips.

BBQ Pork Nachos

$9.95
Chimichanga

$10.95+

One chimichanga filled with rotisserie style chicken or steak topped with cheese dip. Served with yellow rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.45

Mango

$3.45Out of stock

Passion Fruit

$3.45

Guava

$3.45

Tamarin

$2.95Out of stock

Salad

Beverages

Bud Light

$2.95

Michelob Ultra

$2.95

Dos Equis XX - Amber

$3.95

Dos Equis XX - Lager

$3.95

Corona

$3.95

Corona Familiar

$3.95

Negra Modelo

$3.95

Modelo Especial

$3.95

Tecate

$3.95
Horchata

$3.45

Mango

$3.45Out of stock

Passion Fruit

$3.45

Guava

$3.45

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Pibb

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75
Inca Kola

$2.75

Colombiana

$2.75

Champagne Cola

$2.75

Coco Rico

$2.75

Postobon

$2.75

Coke

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

PIBB

$2.99

FANTA

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

Mandarin

$2.95

Tamarin

$2.95

Lime

$2.95

Mango

$2.95

Guava

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Bottle Water

$1.99

Can Sodas

Inca Kola

$2.75

Colombiana

$2.75

Champagne Cola

$2.75

Coco Rico

$2.75

Postobon

$2.75

Coke

$2.00

Bottle Soda

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

PIBB

$2.99

FANTA

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

Mandarin

$2.95

Tamarin

$2.95

Lime

$2.95

Mango

$2.95

Guava

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Sides

SD Black Beans

$2.85

SD Boiled Yuca (escabeche)

$3.45

SD Coleslaw

$2.85

SD Corn

$2.85

SD French Fries

$2.85

SD Fried Yuca

$3.45

SD Green Beans

$2.85

SD Mac & Cheese

$3.45

SD Maduros

$3.45

SD Mashed Potatoes

$2.85

SD Pico - large

$2.25

SD Pico - small

$0.95

SD Pinto Beans

$2.85

SD Salad

$2.85

SD Shredded Cheese

$0.95

SD Sour Cream

$0.95

SD Steam Veggies

$2.85

SD Tortillas

$0.50+
SD Tostones

$3.45

SD White Rice

$2.85

SD Yellow Rice

$2.85

Sauces/Dressings

Green Sauce

$0.93+

Hot Sauce

$0.93+

Pink Sauce

$0.93+

Yellow Sauce

$0.93+

Ranch dressing

$0.93+

Italian dressing

$0.93+

Thousand Island dressing

$0.93+

Bottle Water

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.75

Family Sides

White Rice

$3.50+

Yellow Rice

$3.50+

Pinto Beans

$3.50+

Black Beans

$3.50+

Coleslaw

$3.50+

Corn

$3.50+

Salad

$3.50+

Steam Veggies

$3.50+

Green Beans

$3.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50+

Mac & Cheese

$4.75+

Fried Yuca

$2.95+

Tostones

$2.95+

Boiled Yuca

$2.95+

Maduros

$2.95+

French Fries

$3.90+

Soda Fountain

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Pibb

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Beers

Bud Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Dos Equis XX - Amber

$4.75

Dos Equis XX Lager

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Familiar

$4.75

Negra Modelo

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Arroz con Leche

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2410 NW 43rd St., Gainesville, FL 32606

