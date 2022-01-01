Main picView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Mom

552 Reviews

$

1017 W. University Ave

Gainesville, FL 32601

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Gainesville's Irish Sports Bar. We serve traditional food and drinks. We feature all sport packages.

1017 W. University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

