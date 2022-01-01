Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road

1,454 Reviews

$

3841 SW Archer Road

Gainesville, FL 32608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SINGLE TASTY
DOUBLE TASTY
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

MENU

SINGLE TASTY

SINGLE TASTY

$6.25

1/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef

DOUBLE TASTY

DOUBLE TASTY

$8.25

1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef

TURKEY BURGER

TURKEY BURGER

$6.45Out of stock

1/4 Pound Fresh Lean Turkey

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$6.95

Black Bean Garden Patty

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$10.95

1/4 Pound plant-based vegan patty

SALMON BURGER

SALMON BURGER

$7.25

Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.95

100% All Natural Chicken

FLAT-TOP DOG

FLAT-TOP DOG

$5.45
SIDES

SIDES

DRINKS

DRINKS

KIDS MEAL

$8.95

TUESDAY SPECIAL

$9.85
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3841 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608

Directions

Gallery
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gator's Dockside - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A Gainesville, FL 32607
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Cry Baby's
orange star4.4 • 255
1 W University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mac's Drive Thru
orange starNo Reviews
129 NW 10th Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
MOJO HOGTOWN BAR-B-QUE
orange star4.4 • 435
12 SE 2nd Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gainesville

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
orange star4.6 • 2,112
2111 NW 13th St Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Crane Ramen - Gainesville
orange star4.4 • 1,709
16 SW 1st Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,078
1714 SE Hawthorne Rd Gainesville, FL 32641
View restaurantnext
Original American Kitchen (OAK)
orange star4.3 • 991
15 SE 1st Avenue Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Mom
orange star4.0 • 552
1017 W. University Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
The Bakery Mill - 1143 NW 76TH BLVD
orange star4.5 • 509
1143 NW 76TH BLVD GAINESVILLE, FL 32606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gainesville
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston