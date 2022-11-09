Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Pizza
Italian

Barbuzzo

9,884 Reviews

$$

110 south 13th street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Order Again

Popular Items

Salted Caramel Budino
Roasted Beet Salad
Mushroom Arancini

STARTERS, SALADS & VEGETABLES

Mediterranean Olives

Mediterranean Olives

$8.00

italian, spanish + french olives, garlic, rosemary

Whipped Ricotta

Whipped Ricotta

$15.00

extra virgin olive oil, fig vin cotto, sicilian oregano, sea salt, grilled metropolitan country bread

Mushroom Arancini

Mushroom Arancini

$13.00

crispy mushroom risotto stuffed with fontina, garlic aioli, parmesan

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

goat cheese, oranges, tuscan kale, pistachio pesto

Seared Brussels Sprouts

Seared Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

pancetta, honey crisp apple, caciocavallo, breadcrumbs, lemon

Side Grilled Bread

Side Grilled Bread

$3.00

WOOD OVEN PIZZA

Calabrese Pizza

Calabrese Pizza

$18.00

san marzano tomato, mozzarella, 'nduja, garlic, castelvetrano olive, fresh oregano, chili honey

Funghi Pizza

Funghi Pizza

$18.00

garlic confit, roasted mushrooms, taleggio, thyme, pickeld garlic scape, caciocavallo

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

san marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan

Uovo Pizza

Uovo Pizza

$19.00

secret white sauce, mozzarella, brussels leaves, pork guanciale, truffled egg, parmesan

Pera Pizza

Pera Pizza

$19.00

sliced pear, gorgonzola dolce, pancetta, thyme, toasted walnuts, arugula, vin cotto

Rossa Pizza

Rossa Pizza

$15.00

(no cheese) san marzano tomato, garlic, sea salt, basil, sicilian oregano, extra virgin olive oil

PLATES & PASTA

Caciocavallo Stuffed Meatballs

Caciocavallo Stuffed Meatballs

$15.00

caciocavallo stuffed short rib + pork meatballs, pickled pepper relish, rustic sauce, grilled bread

Braised Beef Shortrib

Braised Beef Shortrib

$25.00

fontina polenta, porcini trifolati, pickled shallot, celery leaf salad

Grilled Spanish Octopus

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$19.00

hazelnut-almond romesco, fingerling potatoes, pickled chorizo, taggiasca olive, roasted peppers

Crispy Skin Bronzino

Crispy Skin Bronzino

$25.00

brown butter farro, charred cauliflower, salsa rosa, fermented chili, toasted almonds

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$26.00

celery root soubise, grilled fingerlings, pickled beech mushrooms, hazelnuts, saba

Tufoli

Tufoli

$18.00

sunday supper pork ragu, garlic greens, basil, breadcrumbs, parmesan

Pan Seared Gnocchi

Pan Seared Gnocchi

$20.00

pancetta, mushrooms, butternut squash, kale, thyme, toasted pine nuts

Creste Di Gallo

Creste Di Gallo

$20.00

rabbit leg ragu, hedgehog mushroom, rosemary, parmesan

Conchiglie Nero

Conchiglie Nero

$19.00

marinated clams, 'nduja sausage, preserved lemon, olive oil breadcrumbs, parsley

Cocoa Strozzapreti

Cocoa Strozzapreti

$19.00

wild boar bolognese, grated pecorino, chive

DESSERTS

Salted Caramel Budino

Salted Caramel Budino

$11.00

dark chocolate crust, vanilla bean caramel, sea salt

Espresso Tiramisu

Espresso Tiramisu

$10.00

espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, candied cacao nibs

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indoor and Heated Outdoor seating available!

Website

Location

110 south 13th street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery
Barbuzzo image
Barbuzzo image
Barbuzzo image

