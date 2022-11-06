Thai Taki 7 Michaels Mall, Winthrop, MA, 02152

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon (5)
Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle

Starters

Crab Rangoon (5)

Crab Rangoon (5)

$6.95

This item cannot be made gluten free

Spring Roll (4)

Spring Roll (4)

$6.95

This item cannot be made gluten free

Pork Gyoza (6)

Pork Gyoza (6)

$6.95

This item cannot be made gluten free

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.95

Grilled chicken skewers served with Thai peanut sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.95

with spicy mayo

fried tofu

fried tofu

$5.95

served with sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanuts on top.

Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$10.95

Grilled pork skewers marinated with house special sauce, smoked chili, tamarind sauce, and lemongrass.

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$6.95
Shumai (7)

Shumai (7)

$6.95

Shrimp Dumplings. This item cannot be made gluten free

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.95

Fried octopus balls topped with bonito flakes served with takoyaki sauce, and mayo.

Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$7.95

This item cannot be made gluten free

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Baked baby scallop

Baked baby scallop

$12.95

Baked scallop with butter and seasoning

Hotate hokayaki bomb

Hotate hokayaki bomb

$12.95

Baked octopus, crab stick, tobiko, scallop, and spicy mayo

Salmon Skin Tempura

Salmon Skin Tempura

$6.95

With spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Shrimp Volcano

Shrimp Volcano

$12.95

Fresh Shrimps, crab stick, tobiko, scallion, and spicy mayo

Super bowl

Super bowl

$10.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, mayo, tempura flake, black tobiko, topped with torched salmon, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Tako wasabi

Tako wasabi

$7.95

Raw octopus mixed with wasabi sauce

Tuna tower

Tuna tower

$12.95

Avocado, fresh tuna, seaweed salad, tempura flake, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

The Green Caviar

The Green Caviar

$7.95

Sea grape with special dipping sauce.

Yummy salmon

Yummy salmon

$12.95

Fresh Salmon, lettuce, scallion, red onion, radish, and cilantro with special sauce

Salad/ Soup

House Salad

House Salad

$5.95

with sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$7.95

Cucumber, crabstick, mayo, avocado, tempura flake, and tobiko

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$9.95

Shredded green papaya mixed with carrots tomatoes and string bean, seasoned with palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind, and lime dressing topped with crushed peanuts

Papaya Salad with anchovy (tam maak Hoong)

Papaya Salad with anchovy (tam maak Hoong)

$12.95

Spicy Papaya Salad with Salted Crab and Fermented Fish

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.95
Tom yum Soup

Tom yum Soup

$4.95

Choice of chicken, shrimp, or fried tofu in mild spicy and sour broth with aromatic herbs

Coconut soup

Coconut soup

$4.95

Choice of chicken, shrimp, or fried tofu in sour, rich, and creamy Thai coconut-based broth

Tofu soup

Tofu soup

$4.95

Tofu and vegetables in clear broth

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$5.95

Homemade wonton and vegetables in clear broth

Sushi(2 PCS)

Ebi Nigiri

$5.00

Ikura Nigiri

$7.00

Kani Nigiri

$4.00

saba Nigiri

$6.00

salmon Nigiri

$5.00

scallop Nigiri

$7.00

seabass Nigiri

$7.00

Octopus Nigiri

$7.00

tamago Nigiri

$4.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00

tuna Nigiri

$5.00

unagi Nigiri

$7.00

Uni Nigiri

$8.00

JP Uni Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

yellowtail Nigiri

$6.00

Sashimi (3pcs)

Ebi Sashimi

$8.00

Ikura Sashimi

$10.00

Kani Sashimi

$7.00

Octopus Sashimi

$10.00

saba Sashimi

$9.00

salmon Sashimi

$8.00

scallop Sashimi

$10.00

seabass Sashimi

$10.00

tamago Sashimi

$7.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$10.00

tuna Sashimi

$8.00

unagi Sashimi

$10.00

Uni Sashimi

$11.00

JP Uni Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

yellowtail Sashimi

$9.00

Maki

----------

spicy salmon

$6.95

spicy tuna

$6.95

spicy yellowtail

$7.95

spicy scallop

$8.85

avo/cuc maki

$5.95

avocado maki

$4.95

Alaskan

$7.95

boston

$7.95

California

$6.95

cucumber maki

$4.95

Eel Avocado

$6.95

Eel Cucumber

$6.95

philadelphia

$7.95

Mango Avocado

$6.95

salmon maki

$6.95

salmon avocado

$7.95

salmon cucumber

$6.95

salmon scallion

$6.95

Shrimp tempura maki

$8.95

sweet potato maki

$6.95

tamago maki

$5.95

tuna maki

$6.95

tuna avocado

$7.95

tuna cucumber

$6.95

Tuna scallion

$6.95

Yellowtail maki

$6.95

yellowtail avocado

$7.95

yellowtail cucumber

$7.95

yellowtail scallion

$7.95

Tempura Salmon

$10.95

Tempura Tuna

$10.95

Tempura Salmon

$10.95

Signature's Rolls

Bruins Maki

Bruins Maki

$8.95

Sweet potato, mango, avocado, and cream cheese topped with eel sauce

Caterpillar Maki

Caterpillar Maki

$12.95

Wrapped with eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce.

Celtics Maki

Celtics Maki

$12.95

Seaweed salad, tempura flakes, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, black tobiko and spicy mayo

Dragon maki

Dragon maki

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and on top with grilled eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Fluffy Maki

Fluffy Maki

$13.95

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with crab stick, mayo, tempura flakes, and eel sauce.

Mermaid Maki

Mermaid Maki

$13.95

Avocado, shrimp tempura topped with shrimp, jalapeno, sriracha sauce and eel sauce.

Patriots Maki

Patriots Maki

$14.95

Tuna wrapped with cucumber, tempura flakes, topped with torched scallop, Ikura, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Rainbow

Rainbow

$12.95

California roll topped with 4 types of raw fish

Redsox

Redsox

$14.95

Shrimp tempura wrapped with avocado, topped with fresh tuna, tempura flake, black tobiko, and eel sauce

Snow Crab Leg Maki

Snow Crab Leg Maki

$14.95

Avocado, cucumber, crab stick topped with a baked snow crab leg, tempura flake, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Spider maki

Spider maki

$12.95

Deep-fried soft shell crab, lettuce, cucumber with eel sauce

Winthrop on da beach

Winthrop on da beach

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, crispy basil, and special sauce

Sushi Don

Chirashi don

Chirashi don

$17.95

basically sashimi on top of sushi rice

Grilled eel don

Grilled eel don

$16.95

Grill eel and on top with ikura, egg and eel sauce over sushi rice.

Salmon Ikura don

Salmon Ikura don

$16.95
Torched Salmon don

Torched Salmon don

$16.95
Uni Ikura don

Uni Ikura don

$25.95

Sushi Combo

Tuna maki, Salmon maki, Yellowtail maki.
Hoso combo

Hoso combo

$18.95
Sashimi combo

Sashimi combo

$21.95

Chef choice of 10 pcs with sushi rice

Spicy combo

Spicy combo

$18.95

Spicy Tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail maki (18 pcs)

Sushi & Sashimi combo

Sushi & Sashimi combo

$23.95

Chef choice 6 nigiri, 6 sashimi

Thai Main Dishes (Does not come with rice)

DOES NOT COME WITH RICE
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.95

Stir-fried rice noodle with scrambled egg, bean sprouts, and chives seasoned with palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice topped with crushed peanuts with your choices of meat

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$11.95

Spicy stir-fried flat noodles with scrambled egg, onion, bell pepper, basil, and bamboo shoots.

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$16.95

Grilled beef served with northeastern Thai styled spicy lime dipping sauce

3 Musketeer Garlic

3 Musketeer Garlic

$11.95

Stir-fried broccoli, onion, and carrot in garlic sauce

Basil Leaves

Basil Leaves

$11.95

Stir fried meat or seafood with basil, onion, string beans, bell peppers in chili garlic sauce.

Cashew nuts

Cashew nuts

$11.95

Stir fried meat with cashew nuts,onion,dried chili, scallion in cashew nut sauce.

Crab fried rice

Crab fried rice

$18.95

Fried jasmine rice with crab meat,eggs, and scallion

Ga prow beef

Ga prow beef

$13.95

Stir fried ground beef with hot basil,garlic,bell pepper,onion,jalapeno

Ga prow chicken

Ga prow chicken

$13.95

Stir fried ground chicken with hot basil,garlic,bell pepper,onion,jalapeno

Ga prow pork

Ga prow pork

$13.95

Stir fried ground pork with hot basil,garlic,bell pepper,onion,jalapeno

Green Curry with rice

Green Curry with rice

$11.95

Thai green coconut based curry with bell peppers, bamboo, string bean, eggplant, basil leaves, and carrot with your choice of protein or vegetables

Khua kai

Khua kai

$10.95

Chicken stir fried flat noodles with egg and special sauce.

Massaman Curry with rice

Massaman Curry with rice

$11.95

Fusion of Indian-Thai style coconut based curry with sweet potato, carrot, onion, and peanuts

Nam Tok Moo

Nam Tok Moo

$13.95

Grilled BBQ pork belly with red onion, mint leaves, cilantro, scallions and roasted rice powder in spicy pepper dressing

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$11.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles and Chinese broccoli with black soy sauce and your choices of meat

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried jasmine rice with vegetable, eggs, and pineapple seasoned with curry topped with cashew nuts

Red Curry with rice

Red Curry with rice

$11.95

Thai red coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves with your choice of protein or vegetables

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried jasmine rice with garlic, chili, basil, vegetables, and eggs with your choice of protein or vegetables

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$11.95

Stir fried hot basil, onion, string beans, eggplants, carrot and red bell peppers in chili-garlic sauce.

Suki yaki

Suki yaki

$11.95

Thai style stir-fried vermicelli and vegetables with sukiyaki sauce and your choices of meat

Sweet and sour

Sweet and sour

$11.95

Stir fried choices of meat with pineapple,mushroom, tomatoes,onion,and scallion in sweet and sour sauce

Thaitaki Fried Rice

Thaitaki Fried Rice

$10.95

Fried jasmine rice with vegetables and eggs with your choice of protein or vegetables

Thai Taki Hot Pot Beef (with rice)

Thai Taki Hot Pot Beef (with rice)

$17.95

Beef & beef ball with bean sprouts, and Chinese broccoli in pork blood-based soup topped with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic served in a fire pot with white rice.

Thai Taki Hot Pot Pork (with rice)

Thai Taki Hot Pot Pork (with rice)

$17.95

Pork & pork ball with bean sprouts, and Chinese broccoli in pork blood-based soup topped with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic served in a fire pot with white rice.

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried jasmine rice with eggs seasoned with tom yum flavor with your choice of protein or vegetables

Winthrop Garden with peanut sauce

Winthrop Garden with peanut sauce

$11.95

Steamed mixed vegetables served with Thai peanut sauce.

Yellow Curry with rice

Yellow Curry with rice

$11.95

Onion, carrot, pineapple, and red bell peppers in Thai yellow coconut-based curry

Yen Ta Fo

Yen Ta Fo

$17.95

Flat noodles, seafood, fish ball, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, and crispy wonton in a chef’s special pink broth, topped with scallion, cilantro, and fried garlic served in a fire pot.

Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$14.95

Spicy and sour rice noodle soup with bean sprouts and your choice of pork, chicken, seafood, or shrimp topped with scallion and cilantro

Beef Boat Noodle Soup

Beef Boat Noodle Soup

$14.95

Rice noodle with bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli and morning glory, in pork blood based soup

Pork Boat Noodle Soup

Pork Boat Noodle Soup

$13.95

Rice noodle with bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli and morning glory, in pork blood based soup

Chicken Clear Noodle Soup

$13.95

Chicken in rice noodle clear soup with Chinese broccoli, and bean sprout.

Pork Clear Noodle Soup

$13.95

Pork in rice noodle clear soup with Chinese broccoli, and bean sprout.

Beef Clear Noodle Soup

$13.95

Beef in rice noodle clear soup with Chinese broccoli, and bean sprout.

Side Orders

white rice

$2.00

sushi rice

$2.50

Sticky rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

spicy mayo

$1.00

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

eel sauce

$1.00

sweet sour sauce

$1.00

gyoza sauce

$1.00

ponzu sauce

$1.00

steamed veg

$4.00

crispy chicken

$5.95

Side Avocado

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Hot Green Tea

$1.50
Iced Green Tea (unsweetened)

Iced Green Tea (unsweetened)

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.50
Calpico

Calpico

$5.00

milky acidic flavored soft drink

Bottled water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Michaels Mall, unit 7, Winthrop, MA 02152

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Thai Taki image

