Thai Taki 7 Michaels Mall, Winthrop, MA, 02152
Michaels Mall
unit 7
Winthrop, MA 02152
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Crab Rangoon (5)
This item cannot be made gluten free
Spring Roll (4)
This item cannot be made gluten free
Pork Gyoza (6)
This item cannot be made gluten free
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken skewers served with Thai peanut sauce
Edamame
Fried Calamari
with spicy mayo
fried tofu
served with sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanuts on top.
Moo Ping
Grilled pork skewers marinated with house special sauce, smoked chili, tamarind sauce, and lemongrass.
Scallion Pancake
Shumai (7)
Shrimp Dumplings. This item cannot be made gluten free
Takoyaki
Fried octopus balls topped with bonito flakes served with takoyaki sauce, and mayo.
Wings (6)
This item cannot be made gluten free
Sushi Bar Appetizer
Baked baby scallop
Baked scallop with butter and seasoning
Hotate hokayaki bomb
Baked octopus, crab stick, tobiko, scallop, and spicy mayo
Salmon Skin Tempura
With spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Shrimp Volcano
Fresh Shrimps, crab stick, tobiko, scallion, and spicy mayo
Super bowl
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, mayo, tempura flake, black tobiko, topped with torched salmon, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Tako wasabi
Raw octopus mixed with wasabi sauce
Tuna tower
Avocado, fresh tuna, seaweed salad, tempura flake, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
The Green Caviar
Sea grape with special dipping sauce.
Yummy salmon
Fresh Salmon, lettuce, scallion, red onion, radish, and cilantro with special sauce
Salad/ Soup
House Salad
with sesame dressing
Seaweed Salad
Avocado Salad
Cucumber, crabstick, mayo, avocado, tempura flake, and tobiko
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya mixed with carrots tomatoes and string bean, seasoned with palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind, and lime dressing topped with crushed peanuts
Papaya Salad with anchovy (tam maak Hoong)
Spicy Papaya Salad with Salted Crab and Fermented Fish
Miso Soup
Tom yum Soup
Choice of chicken, shrimp, or fried tofu in mild spicy and sour broth with aromatic herbs
Coconut soup
Choice of chicken, shrimp, or fried tofu in sour, rich, and creamy Thai coconut-based broth
Tofu soup
Tofu and vegetables in clear broth
Wonton Soup
Homemade wonton and vegetables in clear broth
Sushi(2 PCS)
Sashimi (3pcs)
Maki
spicy salmon
spicy tuna
spicy yellowtail
spicy scallop
avo/cuc maki
avocado maki
Alaskan
boston
California
cucumber maki
Eel Avocado
Eel Cucumber
philadelphia
Mango Avocado
salmon maki
salmon avocado
salmon cucumber
salmon scallion
Shrimp tempura maki
sweet potato maki
tamago maki
tuna maki
tuna avocado
tuna cucumber
Tuna scallion
Yellowtail maki
yellowtail avocado
yellowtail cucumber
yellowtail scallion
Tempura Salmon
Tempura Tuna
Tempura Salmon
Signature's Rolls
Bruins Maki
Sweet potato, mango, avocado, and cream cheese topped with eel sauce
Caterpillar Maki
Wrapped with eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Celtics Maki
Seaweed salad, tempura flakes, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, black tobiko and spicy mayo
Dragon maki
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and on top with grilled eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Fluffy Maki
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with crab stick, mayo, tempura flakes, and eel sauce.
Mermaid Maki
Avocado, shrimp tempura topped with shrimp, jalapeno, sriracha sauce and eel sauce.
Patriots Maki
Tuna wrapped with cucumber, tempura flakes, topped with torched scallop, Ikura, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Rainbow
California roll topped with 4 types of raw fish
Redsox
Shrimp tempura wrapped with avocado, topped with fresh tuna, tempura flake, black tobiko, and eel sauce
Snow Crab Leg Maki
Avocado, cucumber, crab stick topped with a baked snow crab leg, tempura flake, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Spider maki
Deep-fried soft shell crab, lettuce, cucumber with eel sauce
Winthrop on da beach
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, crispy basil, and special sauce
Sushi Don
Sushi Combo
Thai Main Dishes (Does not come with rice)
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with scrambled egg, bean sprouts, and chives seasoned with palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind juice topped with crushed peanuts with your choices of meat
Drunken Noodle
Spicy stir-fried flat noodles with scrambled egg, onion, bell pepper, basil, and bamboo shoots.
Crying Tiger
Grilled beef served with northeastern Thai styled spicy lime dipping sauce
3 Musketeer Garlic
Stir-fried broccoli, onion, and carrot in garlic sauce
Basil Leaves
Stir fried meat or seafood with basil, onion, string beans, bell peppers in chili garlic sauce.
Cashew nuts
Stir fried meat with cashew nuts,onion,dried chili, scallion in cashew nut sauce.
Crab fried rice
Fried jasmine rice with crab meat,eggs, and scallion
Ga prow beef
Stir fried ground beef with hot basil,garlic,bell pepper,onion,jalapeno
Ga prow chicken
Stir fried ground chicken with hot basil,garlic,bell pepper,onion,jalapeno
Ga prow pork
Stir fried ground pork with hot basil,garlic,bell pepper,onion,jalapeno
Green Curry with rice
Thai green coconut based curry with bell peppers, bamboo, string bean, eggplant, basil leaves, and carrot with your choice of protein or vegetables
Khua kai
Chicken stir fried flat noodles with egg and special sauce.
Massaman Curry with rice
Fusion of Indian-Thai style coconut based curry with sweet potato, carrot, onion, and peanuts
Nam Tok Moo
Grilled BBQ pork belly with red onion, mint leaves, cilantro, scallions and roasted rice powder in spicy pepper dressing
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles and Chinese broccoli with black soy sauce and your choices of meat
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried jasmine rice with vegetable, eggs, and pineapple seasoned with curry topped with cashew nuts
Red Curry with rice
Thai red coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, bell peppers and sweet basil leaves with your choice of protein or vegetables
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Fried jasmine rice with garlic, chili, basil, vegetables, and eggs with your choice of protein or vegetables
Spicy Eggplant
Stir fried hot basil, onion, string beans, eggplants, carrot and red bell peppers in chili-garlic sauce.
Suki yaki
Thai style stir-fried vermicelli and vegetables with sukiyaki sauce and your choices of meat
Sweet and sour
Stir fried choices of meat with pineapple,mushroom, tomatoes,onion,and scallion in sweet and sour sauce
Thaitaki Fried Rice
Fried jasmine rice with vegetables and eggs with your choice of protein or vegetables
Thai Taki Hot Pot Beef (with rice)
Beef & beef ball with bean sprouts, and Chinese broccoli in pork blood-based soup topped with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic served in a fire pot with white rice.
Thai Taki Hot Pot Pork (with rice)
Pork & pork ball with bean sprouts, and Chinese broccoli in pork blood-based soup topped with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic served in a fire pot with white rice.
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Fried jasmine rice with eggs seasoned with tom yum flavor with your choice of protein or vegetables
Winthrop Garden with peanut sauce
Steamed mixed vegetables served with Thai peanut sauce.
Yellow Curry with rice
Onion, carrot, pineapple, and red bell peppers in Thai yellow coconut-based curry
Yen Ta Fo
Flat noodles, seafood, fish ball, bean sprout, Chinese broccoli, and crispy wonton in a chef’s special pink broth, topped with scallion, cilantro, and fried garlic served in a fire pot.
Noodle Soup
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Spicy and sour rice noodle soup with bean sprouts and your choice of pork, chicken, seafood, or shrimp topped with scallion and cilantro
Beef Boat Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli and morning glory, in pork blood based soup
Pork Boat Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli and morning glory, in pork blood based soup
Chicken Clear Noodle Soup
Chicken in rice noodle clear soup with Chinese broccoli, and bean sprout.
Pork Clear Noodle Soup
Pork in rice noodle clear soup with Chinese broccoli, and bean sprout.
Beef Clear Noodle Soup
Beef in rice noodle clear soup with Chinese broccoli, and bean sprout.
Side Orders
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Michaels Mall, unit 7, Winthrop, MA 02152