Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drop Zone Brewery, LLC 10 Putnam St #6 Michaels Mall

review star

No reviews yet

10 Michaels Mall # ^ Micheals Mall

Winthrop, MA 02152

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Bites (Lg) Eastern Standard Pretzel

Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Cheese flatbread

Pepperoni

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$10.00

Pepperoni Bacon Jalapeno Ranch Flatbread

$10.00

Pesto & Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich Plain

$12.00

Chicken-Seasoned

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Nachos

Nachos

$7.00

Nachos with Chicken

$9.00

Pretzels

Bites (Sm) Eastern Standard Pretzel

$6.00

Bites (Lg) Eastern Standard Pretzel

$9.00

Top Knot (Sm) Eastern Standard Pretzel

$7.00

Top Knot (Lg) Eastern Standard Pretzel

$9.00

Hot Dog

1 Hot Dog

$5.00

2 Hot Dogs

$7.00

Apps & Misc

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Cape Code Potato Chips

$1.00

Corn Nuts

$1.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Pub Party Mix

$1.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.00

Chicken Tenders (6)

$9.00

Utz. chips

$1.00

Wings

Wings (6) BBQ

$8.00

Wings (6) Buffalo

$8.00

Wings (6) Cajun

$8.00

Wings (6) Plain

$8.00

Wings (12) BBQ

$14.00

Wings (12) Buffalo

$14.00

Wings (12) Cajun

$14.00

Wings (12) Plain

$14.00

Dipping sauce

Oktoberfest

Top Knot (Sm) Eastern Standard Pretzel

$7.00

Top Knot (Lg) Eastern Standard Pretzel

$9.00

Bites (Sm) Eastern Standard Pretzel

$6.00

Bites (Lg) Eastern Standard Pretzel

$9.00

Bratwurst

$7.50

Soda

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Club Soda - Seltzer

San Pelagrino

$3.00

Water

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 Michaels Mall # ^ Micheals Mall, Winthrop, MA 02152

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

