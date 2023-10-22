Pizza

Cheese Pizza
$7.50+
1 Topping Pizza
$8.95+
2 Topping Pizza
$9.95+
3 Topping Pizza
$11.95+
4 Topping Pizza
$12.95+
House Special Pizza
$13.95+

Specialty Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Chicken Fajita Pizza
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Mexican Pizza
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza
Portuguesa Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Veggie Pizza
Greek Pizza
Chicken Veggie Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza

Calzones

Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Chicken Parmesan Calzone
House Favorite Calzone
Chicken Veggie Calzone
Veggie Calzone
Steak & Cheese Calzone
Steak Bomb Calzone
Chicken Fajita Calzone
Ham & Cheese Calzone
Spinach & Feta Calzone
Bacon, Chicken, Ranch Calzone
Chicken & Broccoli Calzone

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.95

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese with buffalo sauce.

House Special Wrap
$9.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, onion, hots, chipotle mayo and Monterey Jack cheese.

Chicken & Veggie Wrap
$9.95
BLT Wrap
$8.50
Chicken Alfredo Wrap
$9.95
Chicken Ceasar
$9.95
Chicken,Bacon,Ranch Wrap
$9.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing.

Crispy Chicken Honey Mustard Wrap
$9.95
Tuna Wrap
$9.95
Turkey Wrap
$9.95
Greek Wrap
$9.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, feta, olives and side of Greek dressing.

Turkey Ranch Wrap
$9.95

Served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Turkey Avocado Wrap
$9.95

Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and chipotle.

Veggie Wrap
$8.95

Mushroom, tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, spinach and olives.

Burgers

Hamburger
$5.25
Cheeseburger
$6.50
Bacon Cheeseburger
$7.75
Cheeseburger Special (With Fries & Soda)
$9.00
Broadway Burger
$8.95
Spicy Jalapeno Burger (With Fries)
$8.95
Prattville Burger
$9.50

Salads

Chicken Kabob Salad
$11.25

Garden salad with grilled boneless skinless chicken. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Bufallo Chicken Finger Salad
$11.50

Garden salad with crispy buffalo chicken fingers. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Antipasto Salad
$10.95

Garden salad with ham, mortadella, Genoa salami and provolone. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Avocado Salad
$10.50

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and avocado.

Chef's Salad
$10.95

Garden salad with ham, turkey, American cheese and boiled eggs. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Chicken Ceasar Salad
$11.25

Served with chunks of chicken. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Chicken Teriyaki
$11.25

Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Crispy Chicken Salad
$11.25

Crispy chicken on garden salad. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.

Classic Ceasar Salad
$7.75

Not another salad but a Caesar with crisp Romaine leaves, tomatoes, garlic herb croutons, Romano cheese and own Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Garden Salad
$7.75

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, carrots and pepperoncini. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Steak Tip Ceasar
$13.95

Caesar salad with steak tips. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Shrimp Kabob Salad
$13.50

Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Greek Salad
$9.50

Garden salad topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Tuna Salad
$10.95

Garden salad with tuna. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Turkey Salad
$9.95

Garden salad with turkey. Served with pita bread and dressing on the side.

Steak Tip Garden Salad
$13.95
Spicy Chicken Chunks Salad
$12.95

Our garden salad topped with crispy bacon, onions, banana peppers, and spicy grilled chicken chunks.

Steak Subs

Steak W/ Cheese
$7.50+
Steak Ch With Grilled Peppers
$8.00+
Steak Ch With Onions
$8.00+
Steak Ch With Mushrooms
$8.00+
Steak Ch With Eggs
$8.50+
Steak Bomb
$8.50+

Specialty Subs

Steak Tips
$8.95+
Chicken Kabob
$8.00+
Crispy Chicken Sub
$8.00+
Chicken & Veggie
$8.50+
Greek Omelet Sub
$8.50+
Buffalo Chicken Sub
$8.50+

Served with Lettuce, tomatoes and Blue Cheese.

Chicken Bomb
$8.50+

Subs

Italian
$7.75+
Turkey
$7.75+
BLT Sub
$7.50+
Chicken Parmesan
$7.75+
Eggplant
$7.75+
Ham & Cheese
$7.75+
Chicken Salad
$8.00+
Fish
$8.50+
Hamburger
$7.75+
Meatball
$7.75+
Genoa & Salami
$7.75+
Tuna
$8.00+
Pastrami
$8.25+
Chicken Gyro
$8.25

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and homemade tzatziki sauce.

Sausage
$7.75+
Roast Beef
$8.25+
Veggie
$7.50+
Souvlaki On Pita
$10.00

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and homemade tzatziki sauce.

Gyros On Pita
$8.25

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and homemade tzatziki sauce.

Pasta

Pasta with Sauce
$8.95
Pasta with Meatballs
$12.50
Chicken Parmesan
$12.50
Pasta with Sausage
$12.50
Pasta with Eggplant
$12.50
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
$15.50
Chicken Broccoli Garlic & Oil
$14.95
Baked Tortellini with Chicken
$13.95
Fettuccine Alfredo
$12.50
Ravioli With Meatballs
$13.50
Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo
$16.50
Linguine Shrimp Scampi
$16.50

Appetizers

French Fries
$4.25+
Curly Fries
$4.75+
Cheesy Fries
$5.75+
Steak Fries
$4.50+
Onion Rings
$4.75+
Mozzarella Stix
$6.25+

Sm 6pcs - Lg 12pcs

Jalapeno Poppers
$6.25+

Small - 6 Pcs Large - 12 Pcs

Shrimp Basket
$9.95
Rice
$5.95
Pizza Rolls
$7.25
Chicken Wings
$6.95+

Sm 6pcs - Lg 12pcs

Chicken Fingers
$6.95+

Sm 4pcs - Lg 8pcs

Boneless Wings
$8.00+

Sm 12pcs - Lg 24pcs

Cheesy Bread Sticks
$7.75
Cole Slaw
$6.75
Side Chicken Kabob
$8.50+

Sm 5pcs - Lg 10pcs

Side Meatballs
$6.95+

Sm 5pcs - Lg 10pcs

Fried Fish
$9.95
Garlic Bread W/Cheese
$4.00+
Side Broccoli
$5.50
Side Veggies
$7.50
Side Celery
$1.50

Platters

Chicken Wings
$14.50

8 pcs Chicken wings with your choice of sides

Chicken Fingers
$14.00

4pcs Fresh Chicken Tenders with your choice of sides

Grilled Chicken Kabob
$14.95
Steak Tips
$16.95
Double Cheeseburger Plate
$13.95
Fish & Chips
$15.50
Chicken Teriyaki
$14.95
Gyros Plate
$13.95
Souvlaki Plate
$15.95
Steak Kabob
$16.95
Broiled Combo Platter
$20.95
Broiled Scrod
$15.50
Fried Shrimps
$15.95
Fries Scallops
$18.75
Fisherman's Platter
$20.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese
$3.95
Tuna
$7.50
Chicken Salad
$7.50
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$6.95
Tuna Melt
$8.00
BLT
$6.75
Turkey Blt
$8.00
Grilled Chicken Pita
$7.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Richie's Special Tuna Melt
$7.95

Very crispy pita with mayo and tomato.

B.L.A.T
$7.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado and chipotle mayo.

Club Sandwiches

Cheeseburger Club
$11.95
Grilled Chicken Club
$11.95
BLT Club
$11.95
Ham and Cheese Club
$11.95
Chicken Salad Club
$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Club
$11.95
Roast Beef Club
$11.95
Tuna Club
$11.95
Turkey Club
$11.95

Desserts

Tiramisu
$4.75
Red Velvet
$4.75
Oreo Moussecake
$4.75
Cheesecake
$4.75
Homemade Baklava
$4.25
Chocolate Fudge
$4.75
Tres Leches
$4.75

SPECIALS

2 LG CHEESE PIZZAS
$22.00
2 LG 1 TOPPING PIZZAS
$25.00
LG CH/LG PEP/2 LT
$32.50
LG CHEESE/LG WINGS/FF/2 LT
$25.00
LG BUFFALO CAL/FF/2 LT
$25.00

Drinks

Pepsi
$1.40+
Diet Pepsi
$1.40+
Gingerale
$1.40+
Starry
$2.50+
Orange Crush
$2.50+
Mtn Dew
$2.50+
Zero Pepsi
$2.50
Root Beer
$2.50+
Grape Crush
$2.50
Hawaiian Punch
$2.50+
Brisk Tea
$2.50
Brisk Lemonade
$2.50
Gatorade
$2.60
Pure Leaf Ice Tea
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.60
Apple Juice
$2.60
Cranberry Juice
$2.60
Cran-Grape Juice
$2.60
Water
$1.20

Dippings

House Dressing
$0.90
Honeymustard
$0.90
Buffalo Sauce
$0.90
BBQ Sauce
$0.90
Blue Cheese
$0.90
Honey BBQ
$0.90
Ranch
$0.90
Sweet Chili
$0.90
Marinara Sauce
$0.75
Duck Sauce
$0.90
Parmesan Cheese
$0.50
Cheddar Sauce
$0.50
Tartar Sauce
$0.75