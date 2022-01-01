Chicken sandwiches in Boston
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Chicken Parmezzana Sandwich*
|$10.00
Fried Chicken in a hot dip with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, basil. Served with fries.
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$11.00
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$11.00
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Chicken Parm sandwich catering
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$11.00
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$11.00
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Pretzel Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, sharp cheddar, on a brioche bun with mixed fries
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Sauvage Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Brioche bun | Harissa Sauce | housemade pickles | iceberg salad
|Crispy chicken sandwich
|$17.00
housemade pickles | iceberg lettuce | harissa sauce | fries
|Sauvage Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Brioche Bun | Harissa Sauce | Iceberg Salad | Housemade pickles
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$14.00
Breaded and fried chicken patty made from Commonwealth Poultry free-range chicken. Served on a house made sesame seed bun with maple-mustard sauce, Napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and bread and butter pickles.
CONTAINS SESAME, DAIRY, SOY, EGG, AND GLUTEN
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Raso's Bar & Grille
209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Maverick House Tavern
154 Maverick Street, Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy battered chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and served on a soft Ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion and topped with a house made blue cheese dressing
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Baja Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Roasted BBQ chicken, avocado, bacon,
and cheddar on an Iggy's sourdough baguette
|Spicy Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Fried Chicken Tossed in Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce. Served on rosemary focaccia with Arugula & Sriracha Aioli
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
|$16.00
|Hot & Messy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Karaage Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
spicy mayo, red cabbage slaw, boston bibb lettuce
Allergens: gluten, dairy, shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), eggs, allium, soy, alcohol
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Fenway Johnnie's
96 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$8.25
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.25
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast with tangy fire roasted red peppers and imported provolone cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Tasty BBQ
417 Washington Street, Boston
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
BBQ pulled chicken on a buttery bulkie roll, with dill pickles, fresh texas onions, bbq sauce and 2 sides.
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Our house chicken salad made with celery and dried cherries, served with tomatoes, pickles, cheddar and arugula on a ciabatta roll
Toro Boston
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|Ghost King Thai Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Spicy fried chicken, som tum, avocado ranch
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|CHICKEN TIKKA SANDWICH
|$17.00
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich*
|$19.00
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Chicken Milanese Sandwich
|$13.00
mozzarella, roasted tomato, parm, basil nut-free pesto, arugula, pressed on ciabatta
|Coronation Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
curried chicken salad, golden raisins, green apples, cashews, mayo, lettuce, tortilla wrap
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$9.19
Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone and marinara sauce.
