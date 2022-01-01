Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Mezzana

360 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (3010 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmezzana Sandwich*$10.00
Fried Chicken in a hot dip with tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, basil. Served with fries.
More about Bar Mezzana
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.00
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.00
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parm sandwich catering
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.00
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.00
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, sharp cheddar, on a brioche bun with mixed fries
More about Cunard Tavern
Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sauvage Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Brioche bun | Harissa Sauce | housemade pickles | iceberg salad
Crispy chicken sandwich$17.00
housemade pickles | iceberg lettuce | harissa sauce | fries
Sauvage Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Brioche Bun | Harissa Sauce | Iceberg Salad | Housemade pickles
More about Cafe Sauvage
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich$14.00
Breaded and fried chicken patty made from Commonwealth Poultry free-range chicken. Served on a house made sesame seed bun with maple-mustard sauce, Napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and bread and butter pickles.
CONTAINS SESAME, DAIRY, SOY, EGG, AND GLUTEN
More about Eventide Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Raso's Bar & Grille
Maverick House Tavern

154 Maverick Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy battered chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and served on a soft Ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion and topped with a house made blue cheese dressing
More about Maverick House Tavern
SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Roasted BBQ chicken, avocado, bacon,
and cheddar on an Iggy's sourdough baguette
Spicy Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Fried Chicken Tossed in Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce. Served on rosemary focaccia with Arugula & Sriracha Aioli
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich$16.00
Hot & Messy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Karaage Chicken Sandwich$14.00
spicy mayo, red cabbage slaw, boston bibb lettuce
Allergens: gluten, dairy, shellfish (CC), fin fish (CC), eggs, allium, soy, alcohol
More about Shore Leave
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
SANDWICHES • GRILL

Fenway Johnnie's

96 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Fenway Johnnie's
Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.25
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.25
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Venezia Restaurant

20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast with tangy fire roasted red peppers and imported provolone cheese
More about Venezia Restaurant
BBQ • SANDWICHES

Tasty BBQ

417 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
BBQ pulled chicken on a buttery bulkie roll, with dill pickles, fresh texas onions, bbq sauce and 2 sides.
More about Tasty BBQ
Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Our house chicken salad made with celery and dried cherries, served with tomatoes, pickles, cheddar and arugula on a ciabatta roll
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Toro Boston

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ghost King Thai Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Spicy fried chicken, som tum, avocado ranch
More about Toro Boston
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TIKKA SANDWICH$17.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich*$19.00
More about The Barking Crab
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$13.00
mozzarella, roasted tomato, parm, basil nut-free pesto, arugula, pressed on ciabatta
Coronation Chicken Sandwich$12.50
curried chicken salad, golden raisins, green apples, cashews, mayo, lettuce, tortilla wrap
More about South End Buttery
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.19
Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone and marinara sauce.
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
Ghost King Thai

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Oozing with spicy AF Thai chili jam, avocado ranch, and som tum on a Martin's Potato roll bun
More about Ghost King Thai

