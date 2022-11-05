American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
State Street Provisions
1,195 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
255 State Street, Boston, MA 02109
Gallery
Photos coming soon!