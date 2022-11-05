A map showing the location of State Street ProvisionsView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

State Street Provisions

1,195 Reviews

$$

255 State Street

Boston, MA 02109

Draft

Malty with caramel and toffee notes

Aeronaut Robot Crush Pilsner

$8.00

Goody Two Shoes Kolsch

$8.00

Fore River Timberhitch Red Ale

$10.00Out of stock

Zero Gravity Lager

$8.00

Toppling Brewing Oktoberfest

$9.00

Castle Island White Ale

$8.00

Night Shift Whirlpool Pale Ale

$9.00

Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy IPA

$9.00

Cisco Pumple Drumkin Spiced Ale

$8.00

Tilted Barn Milos Phoenix IPA

$10.00

Medusa Laser Cat IPA

$13.00

Evil Genius Porter

$10.00

Jack's Abby House Lager

$8.00

Cans & Bottles

Athletic Run Wild N/A

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$5.00

Idle Hands Farmhouse Pale

$8.00

New England Sea Hag IPA (can)

$9.00

Citizen Cider

$7.00

Two Roads Passionfruit Gose

$13.00

White Claw

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Notch Session Pils

$8.00

Guinness Stout

$7.00

Charles Towne Yacht Party Lager

$10.00

Red Wine

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon (gl)

$12.00

Domaine Laroque Pinot Noir (gl)

$13.00

Dough Pinot Noir (gl)

$14.00

Benton Lane Pinot Noir (gl)

$15.00Out of stock

San Polo Rubio Tuscana (gl)

$16.00

Goose Ridge Merlot (gl)

$13.00

Boneshaker Zinfandel (gl)

$12.00

Luigi Bosca Malbec (gl)

$14.00

Charles & Charles Red Blend (gl)

$12.00Out of stock

Katherine Cabernet (gl)

$15.00

Coppola Directors Cut Cabernet (gl)

$17.00

Truth or Consequences (gl on tap)

$12.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon (btl)

$44.00

Katherine Cabernet (btl)

$52.00

Pine Ridge Cabernet (btl)

$75.00Out of stock

Dauo Reserve

$75.00Out of stock

The Prisoner (btl)

$80.00

Chappallet Cuvee

$78.00

Argyle Pinot Noir (btl)

$42.00

Domaine Laroque Pinot Noir (btl)

$48.00

Dough Pinot Noir (btl)

$52.00

Benton Lane Pinot Noir (btl)

$56.00Out of stock

Drouhin Pinot Noir (btl)

$62.00

Shea Pinot Noir (btl)

$80.00Out of stock

Luigi Bosca Malbec (btl)

$52.00

Domaine Courbis Rhode Red (btl)

$35.00

Boneshaker Zinfandel (btl)

$44.00

Goose Ridge Merlot (btl)

$48.00

Yangarra GSM Blend (btl)

$58.00

San Polo Rubio Tuscana (btl)

$60.00

Volpaia Montepulciano (btl)

$64.00Out of stock

Dei Montepulciano (btl)

$68.00Out of stock

Murrieta Rioja (btl)

$72.00

Coppola Directors Cut Cabernet (btl)

$64.00

Truth or Consequences (btl on tap)

$44.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

White Wine

13 Celsius Pinot Grigio (gl)

$10.00

Lobster Reef SB (gl)

$12.00

Hopler Gruner Veltliner (gl)

$12.00

Gotham Riesling (gl)

$11.00Out of stock

Angeline (gl)

$12.00

Seghesio Chardonnay (gl)

$16.00

Terras Gauda Abadia San Campo Albarino (gl)

$13.00

Cote Mas Rose (gl)

$12.00

Anassa White Greek (gl tap)

$14.00

Sabine Rose (gl tap)

$13.00

Sager & Verdier Sancerre

$17.00

Angeline Chardonnay (btl)

$44.00

Seghasio Chardonnay (btl)

$62.00

Cote Mas Rose (btl)

$44.00

13 Celsius Pinot Grigio (btl)

$36.00

Lobster Reef SB (btl)

$44.00

Sager & Verdier Sancerre (btl)

$64.00

Höpler Grüner Veltliner (btl)

$44.00

Legado Conde Albarino (btl)

$48.00

Gotham Riesling (btl)

$40.00

Bortoluzzi Pinot Grigio (btl)

$55.00

Savage Sauvignon Blanc (btl)

$68.00

Neyers Chardonnay (btl)

$82.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Bubbles

Veuve de Vernay (gl)

$11.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne (gl)

$18.00

Lini 910 Lambrusco (gl)

$12.00

Mas Fi Cava Rose (gl)

$12.00

Veuve de Vernay Brut (btl)

$42.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne (btl)

$70.00

Lini 910 Lambrusco (btl)

$46.00

Mas Fi Cava Rose (btl)

$45.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Dessert Wine

Ice Cider

$12.00

Tawney Port

$13.00

Ruby Port

$12.00Out of stock

Cuvee Vignes

$24.00

Muscat de Beaumes

$26.00

Bordeaux Sauternes

$27.00

Ribolla Gialla

$26.00

Specialty Cocktail

Down East Espresso Martini

$12.00

white rum, allen’s coffee brandy, cold brew concentrate

G & Tea

$14.00

gin, peach cordial, citrus-mint tea, lemon

Peaky Blinders

$12.00

rye whiskey, walnut liqueur, banana cordial, cinnamon, ango

Penicillin

$12.00

blended scotch, honey-ginger simple, lemon, islay float

Provisions Pisco

$12.00

pisco, lime, cinnamon syrup, fashionolla syrup, egg whites

Raspberry Aperol Spritz

$12.00

raspberry-infused aperol, natalie’s grapefruit, prosecco

Triple Lindy

$12.00

vodka, strawberry st. germain, yellow chartreuse, orgeat, lime

Adult Lemonade - Traditional

$11.00

Adult Lemonade - Blueberry

$11.00

White Peach Sangria

$13.00

LaRossa Fizz

$14.00Out of stock

Peach Cosmopolitan

$14.00Out of stock

Brunch Cocktail

Bellini

$11.00

House Bloody Mary

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Raspberry Aperol Spritz

$12.00

raspberry-infused aperol, natalie’s grapefruit, prosecco

Soda

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Club Soda

Tonic Water

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Boylan Shirley Temple

$5.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$4.00

Boylan Lime Seltzer

$4.00

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00

Spindrift Sparkling

$4.00

Juice & Milk

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Blueberry-Basil Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

255 State Street, Boston, MA 02109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

