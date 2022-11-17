Woods Hill Pier 4 imageView gallery

Woods Hill Pier 4 Seaport Boston

13 Reviews

$$

300 Pier 4 Boulevard

Boston, MA 02210

On Line Cocktails

tequila, lime, triple sec, agave

Lavender Bee's Knees

$17.00+

gin, lemon, farm at woods hill honey, foraged lavender

Adelita Margarita

$16.00+

reposado tequila, triple sec, lime, agave

Appetizers

Black Bass Crudo

$22.00

sea buckthorn kasha, cucumber, tomatillo water, puffed rice {GF, DF, NF}

Grass Fed Steak Tartare

$19.00

rosemary and tallow aioli, crispy shallots, quail egg, baguette {DF, NF}

Salad of Mixed Greens

$15.00

poached pears, spiced walnuts, pecorino, tarragon-ginger vinaigrette {GF, VEG}

Gem Lettuce Salad

$16.00

kalamata olives, goat cheese, radish, walnut vinaigrette {GF, VEG}

3 New England Raw Cheeses

3 New England Raw Cheeses

$23.00

5 New England Raw Cheeses

$32.00

Charred Broccoli

$17.00

cheddar and smoked garlic aioli, broccoli leaf pistou, crispy leeks {GF, NF, VEG}

Crispy Lamb Ribs

$23.00

urfa pepper & red wine glaze, crispy bits, torn herbs {GF, DF, NF}

Crispy Woods Hill Farm Pork Belly

$19.00

matsutake & chestnut fricassee, Trevino, green apple ponzu {DF}

Smoked Ham Hock Croquettes

$15.00

garlic aioli, honey & aleppo gastrique, scallions {NF}

Fritto Misto

$23.00

fried local shellfish & vegetables, calabrian chili aioli, mint {GF, DF, NF}

Sunflower Risotto

$17.00

artichokes barigoule, pickled sweet potato, oyster mushrooms, crucolo cheese {GF, NF, VEG}

Pastas

lamb bacon, asparagus from woods hill farm, roasted tomatoes, beech mushrooms, pinenuts

Bucatini All'Amatriciana Appetizer

$17.00

house-cured guanciale, tomato, basil, chili flake, pecorino {NF}

Bucatini All'Amatriciana Entree

$33.00

house-cured guanciale, tomato, basil, chili flake, pecorino {NF}

Tagliolini Appetizer

$22.00

sea urchin, grilled poblano, fresh cream, nasturtium {NF}

Tagliolini Entree

$41.00

sea urchin, grilled poblano, fresh cream, nasturtium {NF}

Squid Ink Casarecce Appetizer

$21.00

lobster & crab ragu, confit tomatoes, broccoli rabe, lemon bread crumbs {NF}

Squid Ink Casarecce Entree

$41.00

lobster & crab ragu, confit tomatoes, broccoli rabe, lemon bread crumbs {NF}

Entrees

Local Swordfish a la Plancha

$28.00

autumn squash, black kale, pomegranate, sauce pipian {GF, DF, NF}

Sea Scallops a la Plancha

$29.00

cauliflower, curried golden raisin chutney, celtics, pine nuts {GF}

Woods Hill Farm Pork Shoulder

$25.00

griddled black garlic cornbread, black trumpet mushrooms, brussels sprouts, pancetta vinaigrette {NF}

Grass Fed Hanger Steak

$28.00

smoked tomato marmalade, bone marrow aioli, crispy potato, cipollini onions {GF, DF, NF}

Dry Aged Duck Breast

$30.00

sweet potato gnocchi, onion soubise, maitake mushrooms, broccolini, coriander gastrique & figs {NF}

Charred Beef Short Rib

$29.00

celery root, green apple & shaved radish, shiitake mushrooms, chili crisp {GF, DF, NF}

Sides

French Fries

$9.00

Popover

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the Boston Seaport District with magnificent harbor views. Operating owner Kristin Canty and Chef Charlie Foster bring their passions of food, family farms, and sustainable sourcing to Pier 4.

Location

300 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

