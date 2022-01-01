Waterfront restaurants you'll love

Go
Waterfront restaurants
Toast

Waterfront's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Bagels
Southern
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Waterfront restaurants

Row 34 image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cornbread$8.00
maple butter
Tuna Crudo$21.00
black garlic aïoli, avocado
Oyster Slider$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
More about Row 34
LoLa 42 Boston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)$26.00
8 piece
Avocado Shrimp Tempura Roll
Topped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, togarashi & sriracha w/ tempura crunches, sweet unagi sauce and spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll$25.00
8 piece
2 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Hamachi(yellowtail), & Crab stick
With Avocado & Cucumber
Lettuce Cups$19.00
Ginger, Scallions, Green Beans, Crispy Lettuce
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Aceituna Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Shawarma$8.95
We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Chicken Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Beef & Lamb Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
More about Aceituna Grill
Trillium Brewing Company image

 

Trillium Brewing Company

401 Park Drive, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Franklin Park IPA 4pk Cans$17.20
**IPA - 7% abv** Franklin Park IPA presents a hazy deep yellow in the glass. The aroma packs a bright citrus punch upfront, boasting notes of candied grapefruit and pithy orange juice. The secondary notes are complex, with Simcoe and Amarillo contributing underlying layers of papaya, fresh pine, ripe cantaloupe, and a melange of stone fruit. Medium-bodied and balanced, Franklin Park finishes with a subtle, refreshing bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Max Legroom 4pk Cans$22.20
**Double IPA - 9.1% abv** Out of the can, Max Legroom pours a viscous, pale, pineapple-colored yellow, coating the glass as the beer is swirled. Extended cold conditioning allows for unparalleled aroma development, offering an explosively dank and hop-saturated character. We enjoy notes of pineapple gummies, mango/papaya smoothie, and fresh-squeezed citrus with a gentle buzz of vibrant pine to assist with balancing the tropical onslaught. Finishing plush and creamy, Max Legroom joins the pinnacle of our hoppy offerings, meant to enjoy in celebration and shared with those special in your lives. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Smooth Seas 4pk Cans$22.20
**Double IPA with Congolese Vanilla & Lactose - 8%** Smooth Seas Double IPA showcases massive additions of Citra in the dry hop, imported Congolese vanilla beans, & lactose. Pouring a heavy, milky haze of deep golden straw, Smooth Seas floods the nose with enticing aromatics of fruity, tropical hops, and freshly baked vanilla cupcakes.
Breaking onto the palate in waves of assertive, juicy hop character splashed with notes of Navel orange, creamsicle “Fribble”, & white chocolate. Full-bodied with a luscious mouthfeel enhanced by creamy milk-sugar sweetness, Smooth Seas finishes clean with a pleasant bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
More about Trillium Brewing Company
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sorelle Club$9.50
turkey, bacon, fontina, greens, tomato, béarnaise, TOASTED COUNTRY WHITE
Caprese$8.50
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
Southwestern Chicken$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Oak + Rowan image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Oak + Rowan

321 A street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sides Combination 2 - 4 Guests$175.00
One of each: Mashed Potatoes, Heirloom Apple Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts Casserole, Squash + Leek Au Gratin, Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom Gravy. PLUS your choice of Apple or Pumpkin pie, and a choice of Red or White wine. Enough to feed 2 - 4 guests.
Mushroom Gravy$18.00
Baked Stuffed Oysters (6)$28.00
More about Oak + Rowan
Woods Hill Pier 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Woods Hill Pier 4

300 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Lamb Ribs$22.00
urfa pepper & red wine glaze, crispy bits, torn herbs (NF,DF,GF)
Adelita Margarita$15.00
reposado tequila, triple sec, lime, agave
Salad of Roasted Beets$16.00
whipped goat yogurt, preserved kumquats, pistachio crumble
More about Woods Hill Pier 4
Flight Club image

 

Flight Club

60 Seaport Blvd #215, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caramelized Onion Dip$10.00
Gaufrette Potato Chips, Sour Cream & Seasonal Veggies
Ginger Vegetable Dumplings$11.00
Mushroom, Napa Cabbage, Spiced Soy Sauce
Cronuts$8.00
Chocolate and Raspberry Sauces
More about Flight Club
The Smoke Shop - Seaport image

 

The Smoke Shop - Seaport

343 Congress Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Chicken Sand$13.50
includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce
Bar Wings$12.00
(Six Wings) Smoked and flash fried and tossed with Agave & Pit Spices.
Pulled Chicken Plate$19.00
includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce
More about The Smoke Shop - Seaport
Better Bagels image

 

Better Bagels

83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe$11.00
bacon, egg, hashbrown, cheddar, chipotle mayo
Coffee$2.50
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$2.50
More about Better Bagels
Trillium Brewing Company image

 

Trillium Brewing Company

50 Thomson Place, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mosaic True New Englander 4pk Cans$20.20
**Double IPA - 8.1% abv** Mosaic Dry Hopped True New Englander presents a hazy deep golden yellow in the glass. Breezy piña colada aromas immediately transplant us to paradise in the tropics. Mosaic’s signature stone fruit, citrus, and tropical notes pair brilliantly with the characteristic coconut flavor that Sabro brings to the table. With a full-bodied and plush mouthfeel that stands up to the beer's incredibly juicy spirit, Mosaic Dry Hopped True New Englander is a perfect companion for sledding, snow-blowing, or claiming that perfect Boston parking spot! **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch 4pk Cans$22.20
**Berliner Weisse with Raspberry, Guava, Passion Fruit, Pineapple & Lime - 7% abv** For Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch, we blended a balanced mix of fresh raspberry, guava, passionfruit, pineapple, and lime for ultimate refreshment. Pouring deep ruby red, Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch invigorates the palate as melted tropical popsicle with strong notes of fresh berries, guava, & pineapple finishing with light citrus. Medium sweetness, satisfying acidity, and pleasantly firm body, this may well be our favorite Daily Serving to date. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Weather Observatory 4pk Cans$22.20
**Triple IPA - 9.5% abv** Weather Observatory Triple IPA pours a soft, light orange with glowing haze. Juicy, tropical fruit & bright citrus greet the nose up front, leading with aromas of fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, and light melon. Background notes of succulent mango & peach play supporting roles, becoming more apparent after each sip. Medium-bodied with a deceptively hidden 9.5% ABV, Weather Observatory finishes dry, with a restrained, gentle bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
More about Trillium Brewing Company
Sportello image

 

Sportello

348 Congress Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (4264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bolognese$14.00
one pint per order
Tagliatelle - 1 Pound$12.00
priced by the half pound
Coconut Cake$12.00
one slice
More about Sportello
Savvor Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Savvor Restaurant & Lounge

180 Lincoln street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Savvor Restaurant & Lounge
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Provisions

255 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
gochujang aioli, applewood bacon, white cheddar, brioche, crispy potatoes
Lobster Roll$30.00
lemon-tarragon aioli, chives, brioche
Chilled Lobster Tail$16.00
lemon espelette aioli
More about State Street Provisions

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Waterfront

Salmon

Lobsters

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Waterfront to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston