Waterfront restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Cornbread
|$8.00
maple butter
|Tuna Crudo
|$21.00
black garlic aïoli, avocado
|Oyster Slider
|$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)
|$26.00
8 piece
Avocado Shrimp Tempura Roll
Topped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, togarashi & sriracha w/ tempura crunches, sweet unagi sauce and spicy mayo
|Rainbow Roll
|$25.00
8 piece
2 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Hamachi(yellowtail), & Crab stick
With Avocado & Cucumber
|Lettuce Cups
|$19.00
Ginger, Scallions, Green Beans, Crispy Lettuce
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston
|Spicy Chicken Shawarma
|$8.95
We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
|Chicken Plate
|$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
|Beef & Lamb Plate
|$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
Trillium Brewing Company
401 Park Drive, Boston
|Franklin Park IPA 4pk Cans
|$17.20
**IPA - 7% abv** Franklin Park IPA presents a hazy deep yellow in the glass. The aroma packs a bright citrus punch upfront, boasting notes of candied grapefruit and pithy orange juice. The secondary notes are complex, with Simcoe and Amarillo contributing underlying layers of papaya, fresh pine, ripe cantaloupe, and a melange of stone fruit. Medium-bodied and balanced, Franklin Park finishes with a subtle, refreshing bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Max Legroom 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Double IPA - 9.1% abv** Out of the can, Max Legroom pours a viscous, pale, pineapple-colored yellow, coating the glass as the beer is swirled. Extended cold conditioning allows for unparalleled aroma development, offering an explosively dank and hop-saturated character. We enjoy notes of pineapple gummies, mango/papaya smoothie, and fresh-squeezed citrus with a gentle buzz of vibrant pine to assist with balancing the tropical onslaught. Finishing plush and creamy, Max Legroom joins the pinnacle of our hoppy offerings, meant to enjoy in celebration and shared with those special in your lives. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Smooth Seas 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Double IPA with Congolese Vanilla & Lactose - 8%** Smooth Seas Double IPA showcases massive additions of Citra in the dry hop, imported Congolese vanilla beans, & lactose. Pouring a heavy, milky haze of deep golden straw, Smooth Seas floods the nose with enticing aromatics of fruity, tropical hops, and freshly baked vanilla cupcakes.
Breaking onto the palate in waves of assertive, juicy hop character splashed with notes of Navel orange, creamsicle “Fribble”, & white chocolate. Full-bodied with a luscious mouthfeel enhanced by creamy milk-sugar sweetness, Smooth Seas finishes clean with a pleasant bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Sorelle Club
|$9.50
turkey, bacon, fontina, greens, tomato, béarnaise, TOASTED COUNTRY WHITE
|Caprese
|$8.50
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
|Southwestern Chicken
|$9.75
bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Oak + Rowan
321 A street, Boston
|Sides Combination 2 - 4 Guests
|$175.00
One of each: Mashed Potatoes, Heirloom Apple Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts Casserole, Squash + Leek Au Gratin, Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom Gravy. PLUS your choice of Apple or Pumpkin pie, and a choice of Red or White wine. Enough to feed 2 - 4 guests.
|Mushroom Gravy
|$18.00
|Baked Stuffed Oysters (6)
|$28.00
FRENCH FRIES
Woods Hill Pier 4
300 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston
|Crispy Lamb Ribs
|$22.00
urfa pepper & red wine glaze, crispy bits, torn herbs (NF,DF,GF)
|Adelita Margarita
|$15.00
reposado tequila, triple sec, lime, agave
|Salad of Roasted Beets
|$16.00
whipped goat yogurt, preserved kumquats, pistachio crumble
Flight Club
60 Seaport Blvd #215, Boston
|Caramelized Onion Dip
|$10.00
Gaufrette Potato Chips, Sour Cream & Seasonal Veggies
|Ginger Vegetable Dumplings
|$11.00
Mushroom, Napa Cabbage, Spiced Soy Sauce
|Cronuts
|$8.00
Chocolate and Raspberry Sauces
The Smoke Shop - Seaport
343 Congress Street, Boston
|Pulled Chicken Sand
|$13.50
includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce
|Bar Wings
|$12.00
(Six Wings) Smoked and flash fried and tossed with Agave & Pit Spices.
|Pulled Chicken Plate
|$19.00
includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce
Better Bagels
83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston
|Deluxe
|$11.00
bacon, egg, hashbrown, cheddar, chipotle mayo
|Coffee
|$2.50
|Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
|$2.50
Trillium Brewing Company
50 Thomson Place, Boston
|Mosaic True New Englander 4pk Cans
|$20.20
**Double IPA - 8.1% abv** Mosaic Dry Hopped True New Englander presents a hazy deep golden yellow in the glass. Breezy piña colada aromas immediately transplant us to paradise in the tropics. Mosaic’s signature stone fruit, citrus, and tropical notes pair brilliantly with the characteristic coconut flavor that Sabro brings to the table. With a full-bodied and plush mouthfeel that stands up to the beer's incredibly juicy spirit, Mosaic Dry Hopped True New Englander is a perfect companion for sledding, snow-blowing, or claiming that perfect Boston parking spot! **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Berliner Weisse with Raspberry, Guava, Passion Fruit, Pineapple & Lime - 7% abv** For Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch, we blended a balanced mix of fresh raspberry, guava, passionfruit, pineapple, and lime for ultimate refreshment. Pouring deep ruby red, Twice the Daily Serving: Fruit Punch invigorates the palate as melted tropical popsicle with strong notes of fresh berries, guava, & pineapple finishing with light citrus. Medium sweetness, satisfying acidity, and pleasantly firm body, this may well be our favorite Daily Serving to date. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
|Weather Observatory 4pk Cans
|$22.20
**Triple IPA - 9.5% abv** Weather Observatory Triple IPA pours a soft, light orange with glowing haze. Juicy, tropical fruit & bright citrus greet the nose up front, leading with aromas of fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, and light melon. Background notes of succulent mango & peach play supporting roles, becoming more apparent after each sip. Medium-bodied with a deceptively hidden 9.5% ABV, Weather Observatory finishes dry, with a restrained, gentle bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Sportello
348 Congress Street, Boston
|Bolognese
|$14.00
one pint per order
|Tagliatelle - 1 Pound
|$12.00
priced by the half pound
|Coconut Cake
|$12.00
one slice
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
State Street Provisions
255 State Street, Boston
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$16.00
gochujang aioli, applewood bacon, white cheddar, brioche, crispy potatoes
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
lemon-tarragon aioli, chives, brioche
|Chilled Lobster Tail
|$16.00
lemon espelette aioli