Downtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Greek
Southern
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Falafel King - Boston Washington St image

 

Falafel King - Boston Washington St

260 Washington St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PARTY OF 4$39.99
ALL FAMILY MEALS ORDERS
COMES WITH FREE: Cheese, Olives, Pickles, Onion, Pita Bread
Falafel$15.00
Half - Servers 10 people
Baba Ghanoush$4.99
16 oz
More about Falafel King - Boston Washington St
jm Curley image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

jm Curley

21 Temple Pl, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
the greek$15.00
curley burger$18.00
nashville hot chicken$17.00
More about jm Curley
haley.henry image

 

haley.henry

45 Province Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Risotto$15.00
Quail$20.00
Cauliflower Chowder$15.00
More about haley.henry
Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Signature (Meat)
Signature (Meat)
Signature (Meat)
More about Milk Street Cafe
Grainmaker image

 

Grainmaker

91 Summer St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Poke$15.00
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
The OG$10.85
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
Salmon Poke$15.00
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
More about Grainmaker
Tasty BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Tasty BBQ

417 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
BBQ pulled chicken on a buttery bulkie roll, with dill pickles, fresh texas onions, bbq sauce and 2 sides.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich, dill pickles, fresh texas onions, bbq sauce, and two sides.
BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich$15.55
BBQ Chopped brisket on a butter toasted bulkie roll, 2 sides, dill pickles, fresh texas onions, and BBQ sauce.
More about Tasty BBQ
George Howell Coffee image

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Latte - 12 oz$5.25
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
Cappuccino - 8 oz$4.75
A double shot of espresso topped with thick, foamy steamed milk.
Hot Coffee - 16 oz$3.95
Batch brew of Matalapa from La Libertad, El Salvador. Tasting notes of Orange Zest, Honey, and Lime
More about George Howell Coffee
Chicken and Rice Guys image

 

Chicken and Rice Guys

280 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Gyro$11.22
Call it "Hero," "Yeer-o," or "Guy-ro," we just call our lamb gyro freaking fantastic.
Small Halal Chicken$7.47
The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.
Mountain Combo$16.36
Extra chicken, extra gyro, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!
More about Chicken and Rice Guys
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

150 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
Large Garden$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
More about Sal's Pizza
Mooo - Boston image

 

Mooo - Boston

15 Beacon Street Mooo...., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greater Omaha 8oz. Filet Mignon$61.00
nebraska
Mooo.... Signature Burger$23.00
b&b pickles, vermont cheddar, sauteed onions, brioche bun
Maine Lobster Bisque$21.00
brandy, cognac, butter fleuron
More about Mooo - Boston
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
BLAT$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Wen's Yunnan 2 image

 

Wen's Noodle Tremont

144 Tremont St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
鸡排咖喱（汤）拉面 Katsu Curry Ramen$15.89
Creamy broth: Yellow Curry, Tomato, Veg broth.
【Side come with: Fried Chicken, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
Gyoza 饺子$6.78
Grill Eel 鳗鱼$6.99
More about Wen's Noodle Tremont
Noon Mediterranean image

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Noon Mediterranean

95 Summer St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1157 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Baked Pita$9.65
House-baked pita with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.15
Kale salad, grilled chicken, charred corn salad, pickled red onions, charred baba ganoush, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce, baked pita crunch. (Sauce contains walnuts)
More about Noon Mediterranean
Chacarero image

SANDWICHES

Chacarero

101 Arch St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chacarero Original - Chicken
A CHACARERO is a traditional Chilean sandwich. It begins with Homemade bread, we make fresh daily tender grilled steak or chicken (or both) is the main ingredient. Steamed green beans are an authentic Chilean touch, muenster cheese, fresh tomatoes, then we add an avocado spread, salt, pepper & our secret hot recipe to complete the sandwich.
LG Bottled Water$2.20
More about Chacarero
Yvonne's image

 

Yvonne's

2 Winter Place, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Yvonne's
Democracy Brewing image

 

Democracy Brewing

35 Temple Pl., Boston

Avg 4.8 (186 reviews)
Takeout
More about Democracy Brewing
The Red Hat Cafe image

 

The Red Hat Cafe

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Red Hat Cafe
Silvertone Bar & Grill image

 

Silvertone Bar & Grill

69 Bromfield Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Silvertone Bar & Grill
Deli of Course image

 

Deli of Course

451 D. Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Deli of Course
Restaurant banner

 

Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

417 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Xi'an Cold Skin Liangpi (V) (GF)凉皮$9.95
C3. Beef with Pickle Noodle Soup + Pork Stew Rougamo老坛酸菜牛肉面/粉 + 西安肉夹馍$15.99
N3. Beef Stew Noodle Soup红烧牛肉面/粉$11.95
More about Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Cookies

Salmon

Dumplings

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Cappuccino

Croissants

Map

More near Downtown to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston