Downtown restaurants you'll love

Falafel King - Boston Washington St
260 Washington St., Boston
|$39.99
ALL FAMILY MEALS ORDERS
COMES WITH FREE: Cheese, Olives, Pickles, Onion, Pita Bread
|Falafel
|$15.00
Half - Servers 10 people
|Baba Ghanoush
|$4.99
16 oz
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
jm Curley
21 Temple Pl, Boston
|the greek
|$15.00
|curley burger
|$18.00
|nashville hot chicken
|$17.00
haley.henry
45 Province Street, Boston
|Risotto
|$15.00
|Quail
|$20.00
|Cauliflower Chowder
|$15.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Milk Street Cafe
50 Milk St, Boston
|Signature (Meat)
|Signature (Meat)
|Signature (Meat)
Grainmaker
91 Summer St., Boston
|Tuna Poke
|$15.00
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
|The OG
|$10.85
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
|Salmon Poke
|$15.00
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Tasty BBQ
417 Washington Street, Boston
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
BBQ pulled chicken on a buttery bulkie roll, with dill pickles, fresh texas onions, bbq sauce and 2 sides.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich, dill pickles, fresh texas onions, bbq sauce, and two sides.
|BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$15.55
BBQ Chopped brisket on a butter toasted bulkie roll, 2 sides, dill pickles, fresh texas onions, and BBQ sauce.
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Hot Latte - 12 oz
|$5.25
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and thin layer of microfoam.
|Cappuccino - 8 oz
|$4.75
A double shot of espresso topped with thick, foamy steamed milk.
|Hot Coffee - 16 oz
|$3.95
Batch brew of Matalapa from La Libertad, El Salvador. Tasting notes of Orange Zest, Honey, and Lime
Chicken and Rice Guys
280 Washington Street, Boston
|Regular Gyro
|$11.22
Call it "Hero," "Yeer-o," or "Guy-ro," we just call our lamb gyro freaking fantastic.
|Small Halal Chicken
|$7.47
The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.
|Mountain Combo
|$16.36
Extra chicken, extra gyro, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
150 Tremont Street, Boston
|16” Sweet Chili Chicken
|$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
|19” Meat Lover
|$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
|Large Garden
|$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
Mooo - Boston
15 Beacon Street Mooo...., Boston
|Greater Omaha 8oz. Filet Mignon
|$61.00
nebraska
|Mooo.... Signature Burger
|$23.00
b&b pickles, vermont cheddar, sauteed onions, brioche bun
|Maine Lobster Bisque
|$21.00
brandy, cognac, butter fleuron
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
|BLAT
|$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Wen's Noodle Tremont
144 Tremont St, Boston
|鸡排咖喱（汤）拉面 Katsu Curry Ramen
|$15.89
Creamy broth: Yellow Curry, Tomato, Veg broth.
【Side come with: Fried Chicken, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
|Gyoza 饺子
|$6.78
|Grill Eel 鳗鱼
|$6.99
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Noon Mediterranean
95 Summer St, Boston
|Fresh Baked Pita
|$9.65
House-baked pita with choice of protein, toppings, and sauces.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.15
Kale salad, grilled chicken, charred corn salad, pickled red onions, charred baba ganoush, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce, baked pita crunch. (Sauce contains walnuts)
SANDWICHES
Chacarero
101 Arch St, Boston
|Chacarero Original - Chicken
A CHACARERO is a traditional Chilean sandwich. It begins with Homemade bread, we make fresh daily tender grilled steak or chicken (or both) is the main ingredient. Steamed green beans are an authentic Chilean touch, muenster cheese, fresh tomatoes, then we add an avocado spread, salt, pepper & our secret hot recipe to complete the sandwich.
|LG Bottled Water
|$2.20