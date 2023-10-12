Appetizers

Garlic Soup

Garlic Soup

$14.00

Black truffle, Parmesan, Breadcrumbs

Duck Confit

Duck Confit

$17.00

Crispy duck leg, Brussel Sprouts, Mustard aioli

Cavatelle

Cavatelle

$17.00

House prepared ricotta pasta, Sausage, Peas, Mushrooms, Pancetta

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Creamy dressing, Parmesan, Crouton

Beet Salad

$14.00

Beets and spinach in a raspberry vinaigrette with spiced walnuts and goat cheese

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Lemon vinaigrette and prosciutto with parmesan cheese

Escargot

Escargot

$17.00

Garlic butter, Parmesan, Grilled bread

Risotto Appetizer

$17.00

Peas and Reggiano

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Crispy with Bacon

Entrees

Fra Diavolo

Fra Diavolo

$27.00

Sauteed shrimp, Linguini, Spicy tomato sauce

Bolognese

Bolognese

$27.00

Tagliatelle pasta, San Marzano tomato, Pork, Lamb, Beef

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$27.00

Grotto's insanely fabulous tomato sauce

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$27.00

Short ribs, Mushroom, & Gorgonzola

Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$27.00

Ziti, Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Wellington FRI-SUN ONLY

Wellington FRI-SUN ONLY

$42.00

Medium beef tenderloin, Mushroom, Pastry crust, Red wine sauce

Carne

Carne

$38.00

Medium grilled tenderloin, Parmesan risotto, Asparagus

Salmon

$35.00

Spinach, Broccolini, Creamy lemon butter sauce

Chicken "Under a Brick"

$35.00

served with creamy truffle whipped potatoes

Cavatelle Entree

$27.00

Scallops

$35.00

Mushroom & sweet potato bed with seared scallops and lemon arugula salad on top

Sweet Potato Ravioli Entree

$27.00

with bacon in a brown butter sauce. can be made vegetarian

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Melting center. Heating instructions included.

Pannacotta

Pannacotta

$12.00

Lemon with raspberry sauce and balsamic

Tiramisu

$12.00

Banana Budino

$12.00

Banana bread with spiced walnuts & caramel drizzle

Prepare at Home

Pasta by the pound

served frozen

Sauce by the pint

Sides

Side of 2 Meatballs

$13.00

served in our insanely fabulous sauce

Asparagus Side

$13.00

Grilled with parmesan

Mixed Mushroom Side

$13.00

With garlic and herbs

Whipped Potato Side

$14.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Risotto Side

$13.00

Parmesan

Side Olives

$5.00

In olive oil.

Side Of Focaccia

$4.50

served with olive oil for 2 people.