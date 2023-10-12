Italian
Grotto
3,714 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Non-traditional Italian. Order out or Come in and enjoy!
Location
37 Bowdoin St, Boston, MA 02114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Boston
Chicken and Rice Guys - 280 Washington
4.7 • 1,062
280 Washington Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurant
George Howell Coffee - The Godfrey - DTX
4.6 • 963
505 Washington Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurant