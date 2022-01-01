Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

jm Curley's

1,946 Reviews

$$

21 Temple Pl

Boston, MA 02114

Popular Items

curley burger
nashville hot chicken
tuna poke

Snack/Share

fried pickles

$10.00

creole sauce

basket

$8.00

shoestring, sweet potato or tater tots?

ES pretzel

$10.00

curley's cheese sauce, mustard

lobster hummus

$20.00

poutine

$16.00

pastrami squash

$16.00

bone marrow

$16.00

double bone marrow

$32.00

tuna poke

$22.00

ahi tuna, sticky rice, cucumber, snow peas, avocado, thai chili aioli, sesame oil, thai basil, wasabi wontons

half dozen wings

$17.00

buffalo, bbq, carolina gold or cajun honey mustard? served with carrots & celery

curley mac

$15.00

high life, 'merican, buttered breadcrumbs

Burgers

curley burger

$19.00

cheddar, caramelized onions, Pop's Russian dressing, house pickles, sesame seed bun

Sandos

veggie burger

$16.00

quinoa & black bean, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, caramelized onion, jamama sauce (sour cream & chive)

grilled chicken blt

$17.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

nashville hot chicken

$18.00

buttermilk battered, hot oil, lettuce, pickles, sesame seed bun

Plates

house salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, radish, red onion, red wine vinaigrette

steak frites

$26.00

crunchwrap

$19.00

ground beef, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded lettuce, flour & crispy corn tortilla, nacho cheese

fish & chips

$23.00

short rib

$25.00

Sweets

cake cutting fee

$10.00

beignets

$14.00

Specials

wagyu skewers

$18.00

3 dolled up oysters

$15.00

6 dolled up oysters

$30.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
As mayor of Boston, James Michael Curley was a controversial politician as viewed by his peers. In the peoples eyes, it was known that “Curley gets it done”. He made his mark in the early 20th century as man of the people. An ode to a charismatic man, jm Curley is getting it done again….

21 Temple Pl, Boston, MA 02114

