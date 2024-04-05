Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

VENU NIGHTCLUB

100 Warrenton Street

Boston, MA 02116

BOTTLE SERVICE QR MENU

All Prices Do Not Include Tax or Gratuity

Price Does Not Include Tax or Gratuity

Grey Goose Magnum

$750.00

grey goose regular

$400.00

Belvedere Magnum

$700.00

belvedere regular

$400.00

Stolichnaya Elit Magnum

$700.00

stolichnaya elit regular

$400.00

Ciroc Flavors Magnum

$700.00

ciroc flavors regular

$400.00

Titos Handmade Vodka

$400.00

Don Julio 1942 Magnum

$1,200.00

don julio 1942 regular

$650.00

Clase Azul Magnum

$1,200.00

clase azul regular

$650.00

Paton Silver Magnum

$800.00

Casamigos Blanco Magnum

$800.00

Casamigos Reposado Magnum

$900.00

Chivas Regal 12

$400.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$750.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$400.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$400.00

Hennessy VS Magnum

$800.00

hennessy VS regular

$450.00

Hennessy VSOP

$500.00

Remy Martin

$450.00

D'usse

$400.00

CHAMPAGNE QR MENU

Prices Do Not Include Tax or Gratuity.

Price Does Not Include Tax or Gratuity

Dom Perigon Luminous

$700.00

Dom Perignon Rose

$800.00

Dom Perignon Magnum Luminous

$2,000.00

Dom Perignon Rose Magnum

$2,200.00

The Dom Perignon Train (10 Bottles)

$5,000.00

Ace of Spades

$825.00

Ace of Spades Rose

$900.00

Ace of Spades Magnum

$2,000.00

Ace of Spades 3 Liter

$5,500.00

Louis Roederer Cristal

$800.00

Moet & Chandon Magnum

$500.00

Moet & Chandon 3 Liter Jeroboam

$1,000.00

Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose Luminous

$350.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$300.00

Veuve Clicquot 3 Liter Jeroboam

$1,000.00

Belaire Rose Luminous

$250.00

Belaire Rose Magnum

$375.00

Belaire Rose 3 Liter Jeroboam

$1,000.00
Venu is Boston's leading nightclub destination, catering to a cultivated clientele with higher sensibilities. The exquisitely designed space is the work of the famous JFS Studios, and encompasses everything our guests have come to expect in a nightlife destination. Since opening in 1999 Venu has impeccably maintained its position as the most sought-after cosmopolitan nightclub in Boston by providing unequaled customer service. Venu's management goes all-out in an effort to ensure that all the club's eclectic patrons leave with an exceptional and memorable experience.

100 Warrenton Street, Boston, MA 02116

