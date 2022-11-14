Mamma Maria imageView gallery
Italian

Mamma Maria - Boston, MA

6,741 Reviews

$$$

3 North Square

Boston, MA 02113

Antipasti

Carpaccio

$20.00

Venetian-style Carpaccio sourced locally from Westmoreland, NH -- with summer truffles lemon, arugula, and salt-cured capers.

Duck

$20.00

Vin Santo-glazed Long Island duck leg with chanterelle mushrooms and Sicilian black rice pilaf.

Polpetti

$16.00

Chickering Farm, Westmoreland, NH pork and veal meatballs, baked on a skewer, with mint yogurt, sage pesto, and roasted tomatoes

Salumi Platter

$17.00

Imported salumi sampler with cured olives, sliced dried tomatoes and aged parmigiano.

Oysters

$20.00

Duxbury selected, MA oysters, baked with prosecco zabaglione

Autumn Salad

$15.00

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Martha’s Vineyard, MA tuna tartare with local Maine radishes and cucumbers,

Duck

$19.00

Slow-roasted duck leg with dried cranberries and Sicilian black rice pilaf

Pumpkin Gnocchi

$20.00

Plump homemade gnocchi with pumpkin from Verril Farm, Martha’s Vineyard bay scallops, and a creamed- spinach sauce,

Radish

$14.00

Trio of local radishes-- sliced with English cucumbers, black olives and sundried tomatoes.

Burrata al Tartuffo

$20.00

Handmade truffle Burrata from Campania, Italy, served over a citrus-spinach coulis -- topped with a pinch of fennel bread crumbs and anchovies from Cetara: a small seaside village on the Amalfi coast

Pasta

Lobster Agnolotti Pasta

$42.00

Venetian-style Maine lobster and pasta agnolotti with poached asparagus, red tobiko, oriental mushrooms, and crumbled guanciale.

Clam and Bay Scallop Pasta

$39.00

Homemade squidink Pasta alla chitarra with sweet Wellfleet, MA bay scallops, Falmouth, MA clams, toasted pine nuts, and Parma prosciutto

Rabbit Pasta

$34.00

Slow-cooked small farm Sonoma rabbit, in the Tuscan-style, with pappardelle pasta, crispy pancetta, and fresh rosemary

Squash Pasta

$29.00

Homemade ravioli typical of the city of Mantua, in Northeastern Italy: filled with autumn squash, Mostarda di frutta (candied fruit mix) and Amaretti di Saronno. Topped with a brown butter sauce, fresh sage, wild harvest chanterelle mushrooms, and toasted walnuts,

Pasta Con Sugo

$32.00

Rustic pasta and meat ragu - as prepared in the village of Serralunga di C rea - with handmade egg pepperoncini tagliatelle,

Principali

Halibut

$39.00

Woods Harbour, Nova Scotia halibut with Hen of the woods mushrooms, sauteed spring garlic, fresh herb salsa Verde, and creamy parsnips,

Beef

$44.00

Grilled Black Angus beef tenderloin with Hudson Valley foie gras, roasted sweet bell peppers and baked fusilli pasta carbonara,

Venison Two Ways

$42.00

Grass-fed Venison two ways: grilled chop& pan-seared tenderloin, served with garlicky greens and volcanic stone ground white corn polenta

Chicken

$30.00

Oven-braised cornish hen with baby brussels sprouts, cippollini onions, green olives, black lentils, sunburst squash, and mayer lemon

Ossobuco

$46.00

Pasture-raised veal ossobuco with saffron risotto carnaroli alla Milanese,

Pork Chop

$35.00

Vin Santo-glazed Chickering Farm - raised skin-on pork chop, with Gorgonzola Dolce, tri-colored Maine beets, and toasted faro

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Mamma Maria image

