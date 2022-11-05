Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Antico Forno

1,077 Reviews

$$

93 SALEM ST

Boston, MA 02113

Popular Items

Margherita
CK Parm
Al Quattro Formaggi

Antipasti

Arancini (2)

$16.00

ARUGULA E GAMBERI

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed, traditional Italian Cesare dressing, homemade croutons

Calamari Fritti

$19.00

Caprese

$18.00

COZZE E VONGOLE

$19.00

COZZE PICANTI

$19.00

FOCACCINA CON CAPRINO

$17.00

Garden Salad

$13.00

Involtini Di Melanzane

$18.00

Lg Antipasto

$25.00

Polpette (1)

$9.00

Polpette (2)

$17.00

RIBBOLITA BOWL

$12.00

RIBBOLITA CUP

$8.00

Sm Antipasto

$17.00

Pizzeria

Al Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, fontina, parmigiano, ricotta, fresh aromatic oregano, roasted garlic

Amalfitana

$16.00
Calzone Antico Forno

Calzone Antico Forno

$19.00

Four cheese Calzone - Additional toppings available below

CARCIOFI E PORCINI

$20.00

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Il Funghi

$18.00

Il Gamberi

$21.00

INSALATA

$19.00
La Capricciosa

La Capricciosa

$19.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, homemade Italian sausage, mushrooms, artichoke hearts

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

NAPOLETANA

NAPOLETANA

$15.00

Authentic Neapolitan, San Marzano tomato sauce, aromatic oregano, roasted garlic

Pistaccio E Salsiccia

$19.00

Fresh pistaccio pesto, fresh mozzarella, sausage, pecorino romano, basil

QUATRO STAGIONE

$19.00

ROMANA

$18.00
Sals & Brocc

Sals & Brocc

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, fresh cherry tomatoes

SPINACI

$18.00

Tradizionale

$19.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni

VEGANO

$18.00
Vesuvio

Vesuvio

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, ricotta cheese, cherry tomatoes, finished with fresh sliced prosciutto

Vegetariano

$18.00

Pastas

Alfredo

$20.00

Bolognese

$26.00

Boscaiola

$26.00

Carbonara

$25.00

Fusilli Al Tegamino

$26.00

Gnocchi

$24.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$27.00

LASAGNA PRIMAVERA

$25.00

Linguini all Fruti di Mare

$28.00

Linguini con Vongole

$29.00

Lobster Ravioli

$31.00

Positano

$31.00

Putanesca

$28.00

Rigatoni Salsiccia

$27.00

Spag & 1 Meatball

$21.00

Spag & 2 Meatballs

$24.00

Spaghetti Con Pomodoro

$16.00

VEGAN GNOCCHI

$24.00

Vegan Ravioli

$27.00

Secondi Piatti

CK Parm

$28.00

Maiali

$31.00

Pollo Arrosto

$29.00

Salmone

$32.00

Saltimbocca

$28.00

VEAL PARM

$32.00

VEAL SALTIMBOCCA

$32.00

VITELLO

$32.00

Contorni Di Vegetali

FOCACCIA BREAD

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Roasted Potatoes

$9.00

Sautéed Beans

$9.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$9.00

Sautéed Spinach

$9.00

Side Meatball 1

$5.00

Side Meatball 2

$10.00

Side sausage

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Antico Forno is billed as “The Most Authentic Italian Restaurant,” and we’re hard pressed to argue. This mainstay in Boston’s North End manages a cozy mom-and-pop atmosphere with world-class traditional cuisine. Entrees like Saltimbocca di Pollo and Linguine al Frutti di Mare hearken back to the old country, but Antico Forno is best known for its brick-oven pizzas piled high with house-made Italian sausages and mozzarella.

Location

93 SALEM ST, Boston, MA 02113

Directions

