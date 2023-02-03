Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American
Bars & Lounges

Parish Cafe & Bar

1,441 Reviews

$$

361 Boylston Street

Boston, MA 02116

THE SIMPLE CHICKEN
THE PARISH CHICKEN SANDWICH
THE ZUNI ROLL

Appetizers

BOWL-O-RINGS

$14.95

our famous beer battered onion rings, served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce

GIANT MEATBALL

$10.95

giant beef, pork & veal meatball in marinara sauce, topped with grated pecorino, served with crostini toast

HUMMUS PLATTER

$17.50

hummus, feta cheese, kalamata olives, marinated red onions, roasted red peppers, grilled pita bread

REGGAE WINGS

$17.95

roasted wings, seasoned with jamaican jerk rub, served with banana-mango chutney dipping sauce

Sandwiches

LE MISTRAL

$25.95

Chef Mitchell Randall of Ostra Garlic and rosemary marinated medium rare beef tenderloin, arugula, truffle aioli, caramelized onions, chive mashed potato, bel paese cheese, crispy onion, served on ciabatta bread with a side of potato chips

PAOLO'S PEASANT PANINI

$18.95

Chef Vinicio Paoli of Toscano's- a simple array of Buffalo Mozzarella, tomato, romaine and olive oil. Served warm on toasted focaccia bread with mixed greens, white beans and an herb vinaigrette.

THE BLUE GINGER

$27.50

Chef Ming Tsai of Blue Dragon-grilled rare tuna steak with a teriyaki glaze on onion focaccia. served open faced with bibb lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, wasabi aioli and scallions. served with an asian style Napa cabbage slaw.

THE BRAVAS

$22.50

Chef Cassie Piuma of Sarma prosciutto, chorizo, manchego cheese, crispy brussel sprouts, garlic aioli, cilantro, hot sauce, and sweet onion butter, served on a grilled sesame torta bun, sided with potato salad

THE BRISTOL

$22.50

CHEF BROOKE VOSIKA - WANDERING CHEF grilled chicken breast marinated with garlic, rosemary & thyme, topped with boursin cheese, béarnaise aioli, buttery bibb lettuce & freshly sliced tomato. served on toasted rosemary focaccia, sided with arugula salad dressed in lemon vinaigrette, shaved parmesan & fresh lemon zest

THE COPPA

$22.50

Chef Jamie Bissonette of Coppa, Toro and Little Donkey- slow roasted pork belly on a sesame bun with melted american cheese, caramelized onions and serrano peppers, Hellman's mayo and sliced jalapeños. Sided with potato salad.

THE EGGPLANT MILANESA

$21.95

Chef Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa, Toro & Little Donkey thin sliced pan-fried eggplant, avocado, slow-roasted black bean spread, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aioli, served on a sesame torta roll, sided with Mexican coleslaw

THE FLOUR BLT

$19.95

Chef Joanne Chang of Flour Bakery crispy applewood smoked bacon, tomato confit, bibb lettuce, and basil aioli, served on texas toast, sided with potato chips

THE FOX

$23.50

CHEF KAREN AKUNOWICZ of FOX & THE KNIFE breaded pork cutlet, sumac pickled red onions, arugula, honey crisp apple, mozzarella, calabrian chili relish, lemon vinaigrette, saffron aioli, served on rosemary focaccia, sided with potato chips

THE GENESIS

$21.95

Chef Fredy Reyes of Parish Cafe- potato chip crusted fried chicken with Swiss and bacon on a buttery potato roll topped with a habanero mango bbq sauce and guajillo chili slaw. sided with potato chips.

THE HOT & DIRTY PIG BURGER

$22.75

Chef Tiffani Faison of Sweet Cheeks & Tiger Mama double decker pork burger, crispy bacon, melted american cheese, fresno chiles, hot cherry peppers, red onion, bibb lettuce, and white bbq sauce, served on a seeded burger bun, and sided with coleslaw

THE MEATLOAF CLUB

$22.50

Chef Brian Poe of Parish Cafe & Bar and The Tip Tap Room chipotle meatloaf, applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and mexican crema, served on country white toast, sided with mashed potatoes and gravy topped with crispy onion straws

THE MEXICAN MEATBALL

$21.50

Chef Brian Poe of the Tip Tap Room and Parish Cafe & Bar cilantro infused mexican meatballs, pepper jack, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle & jalapeno au jus, served on a fresh toasted baguette, sided with aguas frescas salad with cilantro lime vinaigrette

THE PARISH CHICKEN SANDWICH

$21.95

Parish Cafe & Bar baked buttermilk chicken breast, sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, house pickles, and chipotle aioli, served on a deluxe roll, sided with potato salad

THE RIALTO

$21.50

Chef Jody Adams of Rialto, thinly sliced prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, basil pesto on garlic rubbed Texes toast sided with mixed greens and sun dried tomatoes with a pine nut vinaigrette

THE ZUNI ROLL

$19.95

Norma Gillaspie smoked turkey, crispy bacon, chopped scallions, dill havarti cheese, served on a warm flour tortilla with cranberry chipotle sauce, sided with creamy potato salad

Soup & Salad

NICOISE SALAD

$22.50

Rare tuna steak, mixed greens, hardboiled egg, kalamata olives, string beans, tomato, cucumber, wasabi aioli and a lemon herb vinaigrette

APPLE CRUNCH SALAD

$21.25

mixed greens, arugula, charred corn, baby tomatoes, basil, shaved shallot, cotija cheese, white balsamic and garlic focaccia toast.

PARISH WINTER GREENS

$20.50

Romaine, baby spinach, crispy Brussel sprouts, candied pumpkin seeds, crunchy sweet potato spirals and gorgonzola cheese. tossed with a champagne honey vinaigrette

HOT & COLD CHICKEN SALAD

$21.95

grilled chicken breast, arugula, caramelized almonds, snap peas, carrots, warm jasmine rice, sesame soy vinaigrette dressing

POTATO LEEK SOUP - TOGO

$9.95

TOMATO BISQUE - TOGO

$9.95

Entree

THE SIMPLE CHICKEN

$23.50

sautéed breaded chicken, olive oil & lemon parsley, tomatoes, capers, garlic mashed potatoes, baby spinach, balsamic.

MAC & CHEESE

$17.95

Gruyere, Romano & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Crumbled Ritz

BOYLSTON STREET BOWL

$23.95

jasmine rice, black beans, charred corn, red pepper, cilantro, cotija cheese, lime and jalapeno. choice of chicken or steak.

TITO'S TIPSY TWISTS

$23.95

fusilli pasta tossed in a light tomato and vodka cream sauce. finished with hand grated parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Dessert

CHOCOLATE CHIP ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$9.95

two giant chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce

WHITE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING

$9.95

WHITE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING white chocolate & custard brioche bread pudding, topped with warm chocolate sauce & fresh whipped cream

Kids Menu

KIDS BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.95

breaded chicken strips served with potato chips

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

grilled cheese served with potato chips

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.95

grilled chicken strips served with potato chips

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$9.95

elbow pasta, gruyere, romano & monterey jack cheese

KIDS PASTA & BUTTER

$7.95

rigatoni pasta with butter

KIDS PASTA & MARINARA SAUCE

$7.95

rigatoni pasta with marinara sauce

Sides

Side of Coleslaw

$5.00

Side of Mixed Green Salad

$5.95

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Pita

$4.95

Side of Hummus

$5.95

Side of Chips & Chipotle Aioli

$5.95

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Parish Cafe & Bar is best known for our famous menu filled with decadent sandwiches, created by the most renowned award winning Chef's in Boston’s dining scene. We also offer a full bar, with an extensive selection of beer, featuring an impressive rotating beer draft menu.

Website

Location

361 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

