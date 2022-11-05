Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buttermilk & Bourbon

2,141 Reviews

$$

160 commonwealth ave.

Boston, MA 02116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Warm Honey Glazed Biscuits
Boneless Thighs
2 Fried Chicken Sliders

DINNER TAPAS *

Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

CHICORY COFFEE RUBBED BABY BACK RIBS, BLUE VOODOO BBQ SAUCE, HOPPIN’ JOHN, MUSTARD CHOW CHOW

Beef Cheek

$16.00

Trout Toast

$13.00

Smashed Avacado, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber Herb Salad

2 Fried Chicken Sliders

$14.00

2 FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS, PIQUANT HONEY, SMOKED JALAPENO SLAW, PICKLES

Creamy Burrata

$18.00

CREAMY BURRATA, IGGY’S FOCACCIA, COMPRESSED STRAWBERRIES, PISTACHIO-BEE POLLEN CRUMBLE

Butter Bean Hummus

$13.00

benne seed crackers, roasted root vegetable salad, smoked paprika

Nashville Hot Crawfish Fries

$15.00

pimento queso, comeback sauce, crinkle cut pickles

Swordfish

$15.00

GRILLED SWORDFISH, ROASTED CARROTS, SWEET PEAS, BLACK GARLIC, LEMON AIOLI

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$15.00

creamy jalapeno grits, holy trinity, andouille sausage

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp *Without Pork*

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp *Without Pork*

$15.00

creamy jalapeno grits, holy trinity

2 Prime Burger Sliders

$12.00

2 PRIME BURGER SLIDERS, GRILLED ONIONS, AMERICAN CHEESE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, HOUSE MAYO-CHUP

3 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$14.00

3 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE, GEMELLI PASTA, 120-HOUR HONEY BAKED HAM, PANKO CRUST

Jalapeno Cornbread Salad

$12.00

JALAPENO CORNBREAD SALAD, BOURBON-BASIL VINAIGRETTE, TOMATOES, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, SHAVED RICOTTA

Lobster & Corn Hushpuppies

$11.00

LOBSTER & CORN HUSH PUPPIES, CHILLED CORN CUSTARD, EVERYTHING HONEY, RED ONION MARMALADE

Deviled Crab Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

DEVILED CRAB SALAD LETTUCE WRAPS, FRIED GREEN TOMATOES, AVOCADO, TOMATO JAM, PICKLED RED ONIONS

Warm Honey Glazed Biscuits

$14.00

smoked cinnamon butter & pimento cheese spread

FRIED CHICKEN

Fried Chicken

$21.00

Bone-In 1/2 Chicken

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings

Boneless Thighs

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Boneless Chicken Thighs

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

FRESH FRIED BEIGNETS

$10.00

powdered sugar

Fresh Fried Beignets With Chocolate

$11.00

dark chocolate sauce

Raspberry Biscuit Bread Pudding

$9.00

RASPBERRY BISCUIT BREAD PUDDING, WHITE CHOCOLATE SAUCE, BOURBON WHIPPED CREAM

Stuffed Beignets

$11.00Out of stock

RETAIL

Buttermilk & Bourbon Cookbook

$21.99

Small B&B T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium B&B T-Shirt

$20.00

Large B&B T-Shirt

$20.00

XL B&B T-Shirt

$20.00

Small B&B Zip-Up Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

Medium B&B Zip-Up Hoodie

$40.00

Large B&B Zip-Up Hoodie

$40.00

XL B&B Zip-Up Hoodie

$40.00

B&B Hat S/M

$20.00

B&B Hat L/XL

$20.00

Biscuit Kit

$20.00Out of stock

Signed Cook Book

$15.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Nationally recognized chef Jason Santos’ Buttermilk and Bourbon delivers Southern hospitality to guests in the heart of the Back Bay. Drawing on the South’s trademark charm, the restaurant offers a vibrant, cozy atmosphere with an innovative American menu featuring Southern-influences. Santos, who currently owns and operates Boston’s Abby Lane and Citrus & Salt, channels his love of New Orleans and all things Southern to transport guests to the Bayou by way of Buttermilk & Bourbon. Guests can enjoy pork belly cracklings; BBQ Shrimp; house-made biscuits; oyster chowder; crispy boudin; and house-fried chicken served either Southern-style, Nashville-style, or with sweet and spicy or white BBQ sauce. An oyster bar will also serve up a variety of local oysters as well as peel & eat shrimp. Buttermilk and Bourbon serves up hurricanes-on-tap, large-batch cocktails, and a selection of bourbon-based drinks.

Website

Location

160 commonwealth ave., Boston, MA 02116

Directions

Gallery
Buttermilk & Bourbon image
Buttermilk & Bourbon image
Buttermilk & Bourbon image
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crazy good Kitchen - CGK on Newbury
orange starNo Reviews
268 Newbury St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
orange starNo Reviews
247 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Piattini
orange starNo Reviews
226 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Casa Romero
orange star4.1 • 3,176
30 Gloucester St Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Umai - Newbury Street
orange star4.4 • 1,546
224 Newbury St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Clery's - Boston, MA
orange star3.7 • 1,376
113 Dartmouth St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Sorellina
orange star4.7 • 6,161
One Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
orange star4.1 • 5,578
338 Newbury St Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Casa Romero
orange star4.1 • 3,176
30 Gloucester St Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Ostra Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,683
1 charles st south Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Umai - Newbury Street
orange star4.4 • 1,546
224 Newbury St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston