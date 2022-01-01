Grainmaker - Boston

Classic Box

$85.00

This box contains everything you need for 4 meals of our fan favorites right from the comfort of your very own home. Entree #1: Ingredients for 2 of our chicken peanut dishes. - Pint of steamed jasmine rice - Qt. of kale/Bok Choy and our signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Qt. of sliced sweet potatoes - Pint of our 7-spiced marinated chicken. - Pint of our famous peanut lime sauce. - Pint of pickled veggies - Pint of cilantro Entree #2: Ingredients for 2 of our modern take on a mandarin orange dish. - Pint of steamed jasmine rice - Qt. of sliced broccoli/carrots and signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our lemongrass-marinated skirt steak. - Pint of our delicious sweet and not so spicy orange sauce. - Pint of assorted garnishes: scallions, red bell peppers, sesame seeds. Snack: side of plantain chips and Thai guacamole (serves 4) Dessert: 4 of our locally-sourced/Boston-based brownies. Drinks: Assortment of 4 spindrift seltzer waters.