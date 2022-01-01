Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grainmaker - Boston

446 Reviews

$$

91 Summer St.

Boston, MA 02110

Order Again

Popular Items

Tuna Poke
Steak Taco
Chicken Taco

Seasonal

Dumplings 4ct.

Dumplings 4ct.

$6.00

Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan

Dumplings 8ct.

Dumplings 8ct.

$10.00

Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan

Peanut Chicken Satay

Peanut Chicken Satay

$11.85

Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrots, 3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken, peanut lime sauce, red bell peppers, pickled veggies and scallions, topped with a house-made Thai peanut spice.

Side of Peanut Chicken Satay

Side of Peanut Chicken Satay

$5.00

3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken topped with a house-made peanut spice, peanut lime sauce drizzle, pickled veggies and served with a side of Thai sweet-chili sauce.

Street Signatures

The OG

The OG

$11.35

Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.

Chef Curry

Chef Curry

$11.35

Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.

Hipstir

Hipstir

$11.35

Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, Honey-soy roasted radish, your choice of protein, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.

Market Noodles

Market Noodles

$11.35

Rice noodles, kale & bok choy, your choice of protein, peanut lime sauce, crispy Thai basil, chilis and peanuts, and lime garnish.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$15.00

Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.

The Orange Line

The Orange Line

$11.35

Jasmine rice, soy-ginger broccoli and carrots, your choice of protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, and sesame seeds

Teriyaki Sesame

Teriyaki Sesame

$11.35

Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Provision - Make It Grain!
Build Your Own Provision (BYOP)

Build Your Own Provision (BYOP)

$11.35

Tacos

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.00

1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$4.50

1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.

Salads

The Local

The Local

$11.35

Grainmaker salad greens, cabbage slaw, your choice of protein, mango salsa, scallions, Thai peanut spice, peanut lime dressing.

The Green Line

The Green Line

$11.35

Grainmaker salad greens, rice noodles, your choice of protein, red bell pepper, cucumbers, Thai peanut spice, cilantro, lime wedge, spicy hoisin dressing.

The Green Goddess

The Green Goddess

$11.35

Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cucumber, Thai guacamole, scallions, edamame, lime, avocado-lime dressing.

Sides + Sweets

Side Plantain Chips

Side Plantain Chips

$2.50
Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips

Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips

$3.50
Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips

Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips

$4.25
Brownie

Brownie

$5.00

Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.

Cookie

Cookie

$3.00

Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.

Side of Kale / Bok Choy

Side of Kale / Bok Choy

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Side of Broccoli & Carrots

Side of Broccoli & Carrots

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds.

Side of Green Beans & Onions

Side of Green Beans & Onions

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Side of Sweet Potatoes

Side of Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Beverages

Thai Basil Limeade

Thai Basil Limeade

$3.00
Spindrift Seltzer Lemon

Spindrift Seltzer Lemon

$3.00
Spindrift Seltzer Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Seltzer Raspberry Lime

$3.00
Spindrift Seltzer Blackberry

Spindrift Seltzer Blackberry

$3.00

GIVN Water

$2.50
Boylan Soda - Cola

Boylan Soda - Cola

$3.00

Komboucha

$5.50
Evy Tea Black Tea

Evy Tea Black Tea

$3.50Out of stock
Evy Tea Green Tea

Evy Tea Green Tea

$3.50Out of stock
Boylan Soda - Ginger Ale

Boylan Soda - Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Individual Entrees

All of these items are packaged individually and priced per person.
The Orange Line

The Orange Line

$12.00

Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrot mix, your choice of protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, scallions, red bell peppers, and roasted sesame seeds

The OG

The OG

$12.00

Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.

Chef Curry

Chef Curry

$12.00
Hipstir

Hipstir

$12.00

Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, Honey-soy roasted radish, your choice of protein, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.

Market Noodles

Market Noodles

$12.00

Rice noodles, kale & bok choy, your choice of protein, peanut lime sauce, crispy Thai basil, chilis and peanuts, and lime garnish.

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$16.00

Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna (raw) in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$16.00

Jasmine rice, salmon (raw), citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.

Chicken Street Tacos (3)

Chicken Street Tacos (3)

$12.00

3 of our 7-spiced chicken tacos; Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, lime wedge.

Steak Street Tacos (3)

Steak Street Tacos (3)

$13.00

3 tacos per order. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.

Sweet-Chili Shrimp Taco (3)

Sweet-Chili Shrimp Taco (3)

$13.00

3 tacos per order. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.

Street Taco Trio (3)

Street Taco Trio (3)

$13.00

1 chicken, 1 steak, and 1 shrimp taco - perfect for the thrill-seeking, prefers variety type.

Teriyaki Sesame

Teriyaki Sesame

$12.00

Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.

Salads

The Green Goddess side salad (no protein, salad only)

The Green Goddess side salad (no protein, salad only)

$8.00

Grainmaker salad greens, cucumber, Thai guacamole, scallions, edamame, snow pea shoots, lime, avocado-lime dressing.

The Green Line side salad (no protein, salad only)

The Green Line side salad (no protein, salad only)

$8.00
The Local side salad (no protein, salad only)

The Local side salad (no protein, salad only)

$8.00

Sides + Sweets

Dumplings 4pc.

Dumplings 4pc.

$6.00

Wok seared Vegetable dumpling served with our homemade ponzu dumpling sauce. Gluten free and dairy free.

Dumplings 8pc.

Dumplings 8pc.

$10.00

Wok seared Vegetable dumpling served with our homemade ponzu dumpling sauce. Gluten free and dairy free.

Mango Salsa + Plantain Chips

Mango Salsa + Plantain Chips

$4.00
Thai Guac + Plantain Chips

Thai Guac + Plantain Chips

$4.50
Plantain Chips Only

Plantain Chips Only

$2.25
Brownie

Brownie

$2.50
Cookie

Cookie

$3.00

Drinks

Thai Basil Limeade

Thai Basil Limeade

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50
Blackberry Spindrift

Blackberry Spindrift

$3.00
Raspberry Lime Spindrift

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$3.00
Lemon Spindrift

Lemon Spindrift

$3.00

Custom Build Your Own Buffet

Create a buffet for guests to build their own dishes. Items are served in trays for the exact headcount you choose. Repeat with multiple combinations for more variety.
BYOP Catering

BYOP Catering

$12.50

All catering is served "platter style" where each individual can make their own meal. Select your options for each category and then at the bottom specify how many people you want this combination for.

Utensils and Silverware

Serving bowls, forks, and napkins (per person)

$0.15

Serving utensils (only select this once to get a full set of serving utensils to serve the food with)

$5.00

Grainmaker Meal Box

Our meal kits are crafted and delivered fresh every Monday between 9am-1pm and are developed to give you a head start to your week. Eating alone or with someone? Set yourself up for healthy, flavorful meals without needing to do all of that food preparation every week. Order in advance by Friday and we will deliver your meal kit to your home every Monday between 4pm -8pm!
Classic Box

Classic Box

$85.00

This box contains everything you need for 4 meals of our fan favorites right from the comfort of your very own home. Entree #1: Ingredients for 2 of our chicken peanut dishes. - Pint of steamed jasmine rice - Qt. of kale/Bok Choy and our signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Qt. of sliced sweet potatoes - Pint of our 7-spiced marinated chicken. - Pint of our famous peanut lime sauce. - Pint of pickled veggies - Pint of cilantro Entree #2: Ingredients for 2 of our modern take on a mandarin orange dish. - Pint of steamed jasmine rice - Qt. of sliced broccoli/carrots and signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our lemongrass-marinated skirt steak. - Pint of our delicious sweet and not so spicy orange sauce. - Pint of assorted garnishes: scallions, red bell peppers, sesame seeds. Snack: side of plantain chips and Thai guacamole (serves 4) Dessert: 4 of our locally-sourced/Boston-based brownies. Drinks: Assortment of 4 spindrift seltzer waters.

Spicy Box

Spicy Box

$85.00

This box contains everything you need for 4 meals of our chef-driven entrees with a kick. Entree #1: Ingredients for 2 of our Boston-famous red coconut curry sauce. - Pint of jasmine rice. - Qt. of kale/Bok Choy and sweet potatoes and our signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our 7-spiced marinated chicken. - Pint of our famous red coconut curry sauce. - Container of cilantro. - Container of sweet-chili garlic sauce. Entree #2: Ingredients for 2 of our chicken peanut noodle dishes. - Pint of rice noodles - Qt. of kale/Bok Choy and our signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our 7-spiced marinated chicken. - Pint of our famous peanut lime sauce. - Container of our homemade peanut thai chili spice mix - Container of sweet-chili garlic sauce. Snack: side of plantain chips and Thai guacamole (serves 4) Dessert: 4 of our locally-sourced/Boston-based brownies. Drinks: Assortment of 4 spindrift seltzers

Ocean Box

Ocean Box

$100.00

This box contains everything you need for 4 meals for pescatarians and seafood lovers to rejoice! Entree #1: Ingredients for 2 of our Ahi Tuna Poke (sushi dish). - Pint of volcano brown rice - Pint of yellowfin ahi tuna (raw) marinated in our tuna poke soy vinegarette. - Container of Thai guacamole. - Container of spicy mayo. -Container of edamame beans. - Qt. container of mixed garnishes: papaya/carrot, radish, scallions, and snow pea shoots. Entree #2: Ingredients for 2 of our modern take on a mandarin orange dish. - Pint of steamed jasmine rice - Qt. of sliced broccoli/carrots and signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our sweet-chili marinated shrimp. - Pint of our delicious sweet and not so spicy orange sauce. - Pint of assorted garnishes: scallions, red bell peppers, sesame seeds. Snack: side of plantain chips and Thai guacamole (serves 4) Dessert: 4 of our locally-sourced/Boston-based brownies. Drinks: Assortment of 4 seltzer waters

Vegan Box

Vegan Box

$85.00

This box contains everything you need for 4 meals of our low carb options. Perfect for a replacement for meal prepping. Entree #1: Ingredients for 2 of our toasted sesame dishes. - Qt. of steamed cauliflower lime "rice". - 2 Qts. of kale/Bok Choy and broccoli/carrots and our signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our crispy tofu. - Pint of our toasted sesame sauce. - Container of scallions. Entree #2: Ingredients for 2 of our modern take on a mandarin orange dish. - Pint of steamed cauliflower lime "rice". - Qt. of sliced broccoli/carrots and signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our Impossible Meatballs. - Pint of our delicious sweet and not so spicy orange sauce. - Pint of assorted garnishes: scallions, red bell peppers, sesame seeds. Snack: 16 vegetarian dumplings from our gluten free partners at Feel Good Foods. Dessert: 4 of our locally-sourced/Boston-based brownies. Drinks: Assortment of 4 spindrift seltzer waters

Seasonal

Dumplings 4ct.

Dumplings 4ct.

$6.00

Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan

Dumplings 8ct.

Dumplings 8ct.

$10.00

Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan

Peanut Chicken Satay

Peanut Chicken Satay

$12.85

Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrots, 3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken, peanut lime sauce, red bell peppers, pickled veggies and scallions, topped with a house-made Thai peanut spice.

Side of Peanut Chicken Satay Skewers (3)

Side of Peanut Chicken Satay Skewers (3)

$5.00

3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken topped with a house-made peanut spice, peanut lime sauce drizzle, pickled veggies and served with a side of Thai sweet-chili sauce.

Street Signatures

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$15.00

Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.

Teriyaki Sesame

$12.35

Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.

The OG

The OG

$12.35

Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.

Chef Curry

Chef Curry

$12.35

Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.

Hipstir

Hipstir

$12.35

Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, broccoli/carrot mix, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.

Market Noodles

Market Noodles

$12.35

Rice noodles, kale & bok choy, peanut lime sauce, crispy Thai basil, chilis and peanuts, and lime garnish.

The Orange Line

The Orange Line

$12.35

Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli carrots, your choice of a protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, scallions, red bell peppers, and toasted sesame seeds.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Provision - Make It Grain!

Build Your Own Provision (BYOP)

$12.35

Tacos

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.00

1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$4.50

1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.

Salads

The Local

The Local

$12.35

Grainmaker salad greens, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, scallions, Thai peanut spice, peanut lime dressing.

The Green Line

The Green Line

$12.35

Grainmaker salad greens, rice noodles, red bell pepper, cucumbebrs, Thai peanut spice, cilantro, lime wedge, spicy hoisin dressing.

The Green Goddess

The Green Goddess

$12.35

Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, avocado-lime dressing, edamame, cucumbers, scallions, Thai Guac.

Sides + Sweets

Side Plantain Chips

Side Plantain Chips

$2.50
Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips

Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips

$3.50
Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips

Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips

$4.25
Brownie

Brownie

$5.00

Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.

Cookie

Cookie

$3.00

Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.

Side of Kale / Bok Choy

Side of Kale / Bok Choy

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Side of Broccoli & Carrots

Side of Broccoli & Carrots

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds.

Side of Green Beans & Onions

Side of Green Beans & Onions

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Side of Sweet Potatoes

Side of Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.

Beverages

Thai Basil Limeade

Thai Basil Limeade

$3.00
Spindrift Seltzer Lemon

Spindrift Seltzer Lemon

$2.50
Spindrift Seltzer Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Seltzer Raspberry Lime

$2.50
Spindrift Seltzer Blackberry

Spindrift Seltzer Blackberry

$2.50

GIVN Water

$2.50

Boylan Soda

$2.50

Komboucha

$5.00
Evy Tea Black Tea

Evy Tea Black Tea

$3.00Out of stock
Evy Tea Green Tea

Evy Tea Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

91 Summer St., Boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
Grainmaker image
Grainmaker image

Map
