Grainmaker - Boston
446 Reviews
$$
91 Summer St.
Boston, MA 02110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Seasonal
Dumplings 4ct.
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Dumplings 8ct.
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Peanut Chicken Satay
Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrots, 3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken, peanut lime sauce, red bell peppers, pickled veggies and scallions, topped with a house-made Thai peanut spice.
Side of Peanut Chicken Satay
3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken topped with a house-made peanut spice, peanut lime sauce drizzle, pickled veggies and served with a side of Thai sweet-chili sauce.
Street Signatures
The OG
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
Chef Curry
Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.
Hipstir
Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, Honey-soy roasted radish, your choice of protein, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.
Market Noodles
Rice noodles, kale & bok choy, your choice of protein, peanut lime sauce, crispy Thai basil, chilis and peanuts, and lime garnish.
Tuna Poke
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Salmon Poke
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
The Orange Line
Jasmine rice, soy-ginger broccoli and carrots, your choice of protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, and sesame seeds
Teriyaki Sesame
Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.
Build Your Own
Tacos
Chicken Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.
Steak Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Shrimp Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Salads
The Local
Grainmaker salad greens, cabbage slaw, your choice of protein, mango salsa, scallions, Thai peanut spice, peanut lime dressing.
The Green Line
Grainmaker salad greens, rice noodles, your choice of protein, red bell pepper, cucumbers, Thai peanut spice, cilantro, lime wedge, spicy hoisin dressing.
The Green Goddess
Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, cucumber, Thai guacamole, scallions, edamame, lime, avocado-lime dressing.
Sides + Sweets
Side Plantain Chips
Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips
Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips
Brownie
Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.
Cookie
Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.
Side of Kale / Bok Choy
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Side of Broccoli & Carrots
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds.
Side of Green Beans & Onions
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Side of Sweet Potatoes
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Beverages
Individual Entrees
The Orange Line
Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrot mix, your choice of protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, scallions, red bell peppers, and roasted sesame seeds
The OG
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
Chef Curry
Hipstir
Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, Honey-soy roasted radish, your choice of protein, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.
Market Noodles
Rice noodles, kale & bok choy, your choice of protein, peanut lime sauce, crispy Thai basil, chilis and peanuts, and lime garnish.
Ahi Tuna Poke
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna (raw) in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Salmon Poke
Jasmine rice, salmon (raw), citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Chicken Street Tacos (3)
3 of our 7-spiced chicken tacos; Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, lime wedge.
Steak Street Tacos (3)
3 tacos per order. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Sweet-Chili Shrimp Taco (3)
3 tacos per order. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Street Taco Trio (3)
1 chicken, 1 steak, and 1 shrimp taco - perfect for the thrill-seeking, prefers variety type.
Teriyaki Sesame
Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.
Salads
Sides + Sweets
Dumplings 4pc.
Wok seared Vegetable dumpling served with our homemade ponzu dumpling sauce. Gluten free and dairy free.
Dumplings 8pc.
Wok seared Vegetable dumpling served with our homemade ponzu dumpling sauce. Gluten free and dairy free.
Mango Salsa + Plantain Chips
Thai Guac + Plantain Chips
Plantain Chips Only
Brownie
Cookie
Drinks
Custom Build Your Own Buffet
Utensils and Silverware
Grainmaker Meal Box
Classic Box
This box contains everything you need for 4 meals of our fan favorites right from the comfort of your very own home. Entree #1: Ingredients for 2 of our chicken peanut dishes. - Pint of steamed jasmine rice - Qt. of kale/Bok Choy and our signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Qt. of sliced sweet potatoes - Pint of our 7-spiced marinated chicken. - Pint of our famous peanut lime sauce. - Pint of pickled veggies - Pint of cilantro Entree #2: Ingredients for 2 of our modern take on a mandarin orange dish. - Pint of steamed jasmine rice - Qt. of sliced broccoli/carrots and signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our lemongrass-marinated skirt steak. - Pint of our delicious sweet and not so spicy orange sauce. - Pint of assorted garnishes: scallions, red bell peppers, sesame seeds. Snack: side of plantain chips and Thai guacamole (serves 4) Dessert: 4 of our locally-sourced/Boston-based brownies. Drinks: Assortment of 4 spindrift seltzer waters.
Spicy Box
This box contains everything you need for 4 meals of our chef-driven entrees with a kick. Entree #1: Ingredients for 2 of our Boston-famous red coconut curry sauce. - Pint of jasmine rice. - Qt. of kale/Bok Choy and sweet potatoes and our signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our 7-spiced marinated chicken. - Pint of our famous red coconut curry sauce. - Container of cilantro. - Container of sweet-chili garlic sauce. Entree #2: Ingredients for 2 of our chicken peanut noodle dishes. - Pint of rice noodles - Qt. of kale/Bok Choy and our signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our 7-spiced marinated chicken. - Pint of our famous peanut lime sauce. - Container of our homemade peanut thai chili spice mix - Container of sweet-chili garlic sauce. Snack: side of plantain chips and Thai guacamole (serves 4) Dessert: 4 of our locally-sourced/Boston-based brownies. Drinks: Assortment of 4 spindrift seltzers
Ocean Box
This box contains everything you need for 4 meals for pescatarians and seafood lovers to rejoice! Entree #1: Ingredients for 2 of our Ahi Tuna Poke (sushi dish). - Pint of volcano brown rice - Pint of yellowfin ahi tuna (raw) marinated in our tuna poke soy vinegarette. - Container of Thai guacamole. - Container of spicy mayo. -Container of edamame beans. - Qt. container of mixed garnishes: papaya/carrot, radish, scallions, and snow pea shoots. Entree #2: Ingredients for 2 of our modern take on a mandarin orange dish. - Pint of steamed jasmine rice - Qt. of sliced broccoli/carrots and signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our sweet-chili marinated shrimp. - Pint of our delicious sweet and not so spicy orange sauce. - Pint of assorted garnishes: scallions, red bell peppers, sesame seeds. Snack: side of plantain chips and Thai guacamole (serves 4) Dessert: 4 of our locally-sourced/Boston-based brownies. Drinks: Assortment of 4 seltzer waters
Vegan Box
This box contains everything you need for 4 meals of our low carb options. Perfect for a replacement for meal prepping. Entree #1: Ingredients for 2 of our toasted sesame dishes. - Qt. of steamed cauliflower lime "rice". - 2 Qts. of kale/Bok Choy and broccoli/carrots and our signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our crispy tofu. - Pint of our toasted sesame sauce. - Container of scallions. Entree #2: Ingredients for 2 of our modern take on a mandarin orange dish. - Pint of steamed cauliflower lime "rice". - Qt. of sliced broccoli/carrots and signature veggie oil mix for sautee'ing - Pint of our Impossible Meatballs. - Pint of our delicious sweet and not so spicy orange sauce. - Pint of assorted garnishes: scallions, red bell peppers, sesame seeds. Snack: 16 vegetarian dumplings from our gluten free partners at Feel Good Foods. Dessert: 4 of our locally-sourced/Boston-based brownies. Drinks: Assortment of 4 spindrift seltzer waters
Seasonal
Dumplings 4ct.
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Dumplings 8ct.
Wok-seared vegetable dumplings served with our homemade ponzu dipping sauce. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan
Peanut Chicken Satay
Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli and carrots, 3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken, peanut lime sauce, red bell peppers, pickled veggies and scallions, topped with a house-made Thai peanut spice.
Side of Peanut Chicken Satay Skewers (3)
3 skewers of our peanut-lime marinated chicken topped with a house-made peanut spice, peanut lime sauce drizzle, pickled veggies and served with a side of Thai sweet-chili sauce.
Street Signatures
Tuna Poke
Volcano brown rice, Yellowfin tuna in a poke vinaigrette, thai guac, papaya and carrot mix, radish, edamame, spicy mayo, scallions, snow pea shoots, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Salmon Poke
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
Teriyaki Sesame
Rice noodles, ginger-soy broccoli & carrots, your choice of a protein, housemade warm teriyaki sauce, red bell peppers, scallions, cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds.
The OG
Jasmine rice, kale & bok choy, sweet potatoes, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh Thai herbs, peanut-lime sauce.
Chef Curry
Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.
Hipstir
Cauliflower lime "rice", kale & bok choy, broccoli/carrot mix, scallions, roasted sesame seeds, toasted-sesame sauce. Vegan.
Market Noodles
Rice noodles, kale & bok choy, peanut lime sauce, crispy Thai basil, chilis and peanuts, and lime garnish.
The Orange Line
Jasmine rice, ginger-soy broccoli carrots, your choice of a protein, sweet and spicy orange sauce, scallions, red bell peppers, and toasted sesame seeds.
Build Your Own
Tacos
Chicken Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, 7-spiced chicken, toasted-sesame vinaigrette, pickled veggies, cashew creme, sesame seeds, lime wedge.
Steak Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, lemongrass steak, pickled veggies, radish, cilantro, spicy hoisin sauce, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Shrimp Taco
1 each. Corn tortilla, sweet-chili shrimp, Thai guac, mango salsa, cabbage, cashew creme, and a lime wedge.
Salads
The Local
Grainmaker salad greens, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, scallions, Thai peanut spice, peanut lime dressing.
The Green Line
Grainmaker salad greens, rice noodles, red bell pepper, cucumbebrs, Thai peanut spice, cilantro, lime wedge, spicy hoisin dressing.
The Green Goddess
Grainmaker salad greens, your choice of protein, avocado-lime dressing, edamame, cucumbers, scallions, Thai Guac.
Sides + Sweets
Side Plantain Chips
Side Mango Salsa & Plantain Chips
Side Thai Guac & Plantain Chips
Brownie
Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.
Cookie
Yes, this is also 100% gluten free and dairy free.
Side of Kale / Bok Choy
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Side of Broccoli & Carrots
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds.
Side of Green Beans & Onions
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
Side of Sweet Potatoes
Tossed in our homemade ginger-garlic soy sauce.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
91 Summer St., Boston, MA 02110