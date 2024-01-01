Restaurant info

HEALTHY MEDITERRANEAN MEETS ITS PLAYFUL MATCH Iris Mezze presents Chef John Fraser’s casual take on his acclaimed New York City restaurant, to an even broader audience through a modern and healthy take-out experience. Build your own Mediterranean salad bowl or house-made sourdough pita filled with Greek-inspired ingredients and mezze inspired by Chef John’s Greek heritage. Treat yourself to a sweet moment with our signature pistachio baklava, or kick things up with a shot of Metaxa 5-star – opa!

