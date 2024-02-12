Ariana
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Ariana, we combine classic Mexican street food with Chef John Fraser’s signature approach to vegetable-forward cuisine. Meat may be off the menu, but our burritos and bowls are stuffed full of tasty vegetables and thoughtfully sourced ingredients. And hey, don’t sleep on our Nacho-in-a-box specialty, plus Mexican lagers, canned margaritas, and our pastry chef’s sugary churros – perfect for dipping in guava or dulce de leche.
Location
240 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA 02110
Gallery