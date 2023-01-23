Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silvertone Bar & Grill Downtown Crossing

review star

No reviews yet

69 Bromfield Street

Boston, MA 02108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Apps

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Wings

$16.00

Poutine

$11.00

Chili

$8.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Burrata

$13.00

Mussels

$12.00

Nachos

$12.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Sweet Fries

$10.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Salad

LARGE Caesar

$12.00

SMALL Caesar

$8.00

LARGE Greens

$8.00

SMALL Greens

$6.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Baby Kale

$14.00

Sandwich

Blackened Chix Sandwich

$16.00

BLT

$12.00

Burger

$12.00

Chicken Caesar WRAP

$16.00

Dave's Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Silvertone Burger

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Grilled Cheese/Tomato Soup

$16.00

Chix Parm Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$17.00

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Caprese Sandwich

$17.00

Karim Burger

$18.00

Mains

Steak Tips

$26.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Meat Loaf

$19.00

Bolognese

$19.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Chix Pot Pie

$17.00

Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Rib Eye

$29.00

Salmon

$25.00

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Gnocchi

$19.00

Sheppard Pie

$19.00

Sides

SD Ranch

$0.75

Xtra Blue Cheese (wings)

$1.00

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side MAC

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

SD Veggie of the Day

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Egg

$3.00

Fried Bananas

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

SD Sweet Fries (Plain)

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Grilled Chix

$5.00

Mac cheese spread for veggies

$1.00

Rice

$4.00

SD Rochester

$1.00

SD Buffalo

$1.00

SD Mayo

Dessert

Choc Layer Cake

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Daily Specials

kids chix/fry basket

$14.00

BAGS

Checkout bag charge

$0.10

plastic container charge

$1.00

apparel

69Bromfield Sport Tee

$20.00

hoodies

$35.00

Guys t-shirt

$25.00

Guys Bowling Shirt

$40.00

Baseball Cap

$25.00

Staff Menu

Blt

Burger

Fried Chicken Tenders

Grilled Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Quesadilla

Veggie Burger

Silvertone Nacho

Chicken Wings

Poutine

Spinach Dip

Sweet Fries

Truffle Fries

Mussels

Burrata

Just Greens (small)

Just Greens (large)

Spinach Salad

Baby Kale

Clam Chowder

Chili

Tomato Bisque

Grilled Cheese/Bisque

Greek Salad

Daves Chicken

Blackened Chicken

Staff Sides

Fries

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

69 Bromfield Street, Boston, MA 02108

Directions

Gallery
Silvertone Bar & Grill image
Silvertone Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

haley.henry wine bar
orange star4.6 • 301
45 Province Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
Tasty BBQ
orange star4.2 • 363
417 Washington Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
Tasty Burger - Winter Street
orange starNo Reviews
48 WINTER STREET BOSTON, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
Saloniki Greek - Beacon Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1 Beacon Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
Chacarero
orange star4.4 • 1,005
101 Arch St Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Chicken and Rice Guys - 280 Washington
orange star4.7 • 1,062
280 Washington Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Grotto
orange star4.6 • 3,714
37 Bowdoin St Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
jm Curley's
orange star4.1 • 1,946
21 Temple Pl Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Noon Mediterranean
orange star4.4 • 1,157
95 Summer St Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Chicken and Rice Guys - 280 Washington
orange star4.7 • 1,062
280 Washington Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
B.GOOD - Summer Street
orange star4.2 • 1,010
84 Summer St Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Chacarero
orange star4.4 • 1,005
101 Arch St Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (16 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston