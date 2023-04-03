Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

201 Washington St

Boston, MA 02111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

For the Group

Breakfast Sandwich Assortment (Fall)

Breakfast Sandwich Assortment (Fall)

$90.00

Includes 3 Breakfast Sandwich, 3 Avocado Breakfast Sandwich, 2 Biscuit & Egg Sandwiches, and 2 Halloumi & Egg Sandwich. Serves 10.

Breakfast Individual Box

$15.00

Individual Box with your choice of Breakfast Sandwich and Beverage.

Sweet Pastry Assortment (Fall)

Sweet Pastry Assortment (Fall)

$54.00

Includes an assortment of: Plain Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Almond Croissant, Morning Buns, Chocolate Snails, and Cherry Scones. Serves 10-12.

Savory Pastry Assortment (Fall)

$54.00

Includes an assortment of: Ham & Cheese Croissant, Spinach Labneh Pita, Cheese Bourekas. Serves 10-12.

Individual Favorites

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Two eggs soft scrambled, VT cheddar, smoked bacon on housemade sourdough

Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

$11.25

Two eggs soft scrambled, sliced tomato, avocado, & baby arugula on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Biscuit & Egg Sandwich

Biscuit & Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Halloumi Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with scrambled egg on our housemade challah roll.

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

Avocado Tartine

Avocado Tartine

$12.50

Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish with poached eggs on sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Egg

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine

$13.85

Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

Gluten Friendly Breakfast

GF Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

GF Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and bacon on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg

GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

$11.25

GF Halloumi Breakfast Sandwich

$9.85

Seared halloumi cheese and griddled tomatoes with scrambled egg on gluten-free bread

GF Avocado Tartine

$12.50

Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish topped with scrambled eggs on gluten-free bread. Contains: Egg

GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine

$13.85

Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish

Lunch

For the Group

Tatte Sandwich Assortment (Fall)

Tatte Sandwich Assortment (Fall)

$115.00

Includes 3 Turkey B.L.A.T, 3 Chicken Salad Sandwich, 2 Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich, and 2 Tuna Sandwich. Serves 10

Lunch Individual Box - No 1

Lunch Individual Box - No 1

$18.50

Individual box with your choice of sandwich and beverage. Served with mixed greens and two Tatte cookies.

Lunch Individual Box - No 2

Lunch Individual Box - No 2

$18.50

Individual box with your choice of salad and beverage. Served with mixed greens and two Tatte cookies.

Salad For the Group

Served family-style with housemade rolls (10). Serves 4 as Entrée or 10 as a Side.

Fruit Platter

$90.00

A delicious seasonal fruit display. Fruit selection includes cantaloupe, pineapple, kiwi, red grapes, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, figs, and mango, garnished with mint. Serves 20.

Mixed Greens & Tatte Cookie Box

$60.00

Serves 10. Includes Mixed Greens Salad, Gluten-Friendly Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (5), Halva Chocolate Chuck Cookies (5)

Sandwiches

BLAT

BLAT

$11.50

Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy

Turkey BLAT

Turkey BLAT

$11.85

Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$11.85

Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Chicken Pita

$11.85

Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, baby lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.85

Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy

Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.50

Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, spiced labneh, golden raisins, chilies, cilantro, and capers on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut (Pine)

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$11.85

Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish

Prosciutto & Fig Panini

Prosciutto & Fig Panini

$12.50

Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy

Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich

Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)

Salads & Soup

Green & Nutty Salad

Green & Nutty Salad

$13.50

Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$12.50

Mixed baby lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame

Crunchy Halloumi Salad

Crunchy Halloumi Salad

$14.50

Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$14.85

Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish

Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad

Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad

$14.85

Mixed baby lettuces, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Gluten Friendly Sandwiches

GF BLAT

$11.50

Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish.Contains: Egg, Soy

GF Turkey BLAT

$11.85

Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, siracha aioli, and tomato-onion relish on gluten-free bread. Contains: Egg, Soy

GF Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.85

Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$11.85

Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

GF Tuna Sandwich

$11.85

Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish

GF Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar. Contains: Dairy, Egg

Gluten Friendly Salads & Soups

GF Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad

$14.85

Mixed baby lettuces, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds, and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

GF Crunchy Halloumi Salad

$14.50

Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame and raisins, radish, and apples with crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)

GF Green & Nutty Salad

$13.50

Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds in an orange vinaigrette topped with goat cheese. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame

GF Tuna Nicoise Salad

$14.85

Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.  Contains: Egg, Fish

GF Tomato Soup

$5.50+

Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Contains: Dairy, Egg

More to Share

Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread

$55.00

Housemade flatbread with tomatoes, pesto, and fresh mozzarella, topped with basil and olive oil. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts

Mezze Platter

$25.00

Three of our favorite spreads: chickpea puree, baba ghanoush and cashew pepper relish, served with housemade baguette, Jerusalem bagel, and pita. Contains: Wheat, Sesame, Tree Nuts

Fruit Platter

$90.00

A delicious seasonal fruit display. Fruit selection includes cantaloupe, pineapple, kiwi, red grapes, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, figs, and mango, garnished with mint. Serves 20.

Desserts

For the Group

Dessert Assortment

$80.00

Tiramisu (3), Crumbs Cheesecake Cup (3) Fresh Berries Cheescake Cup (6)

Tatte Cookie Box

$35.00

Gluten-Friendly Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (5), Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies (5)

Signature Assortment

$30.00

Chocolate Sandwich Cookies (4), Linzer Cookies (4), Gluten-Friendly Brownie Fingers (6)

Brownie Finger Box

$46.50

Plain Fingers (12), Walnut Fingers (6), Halva Fingers (6), All Tatte brownies are gluten-friendly

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake

$38.00

Moist and rich coffeecake, with cinnamon, brown sugar, and walnuts. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Individual Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.25

Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.25

Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake

Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake

$7.25

Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Pear Tart

Pear Tart

$7.50

Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)

Pistachio Cherry Tart

Pistachio Cherry Tart

$7.50

Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)

$8.00

66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy

Brownies & Cookies

Brownie Fingers (GF)

Brownie Fingers (GF)

$2.00+
Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)

Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)

$3.25

Using king arthur gluten free flour, an oatmeal cookie full of walnuts and golden raisins. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)

Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.75

Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame

Linzer Cookie

$3.00

Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Chocolate Sandwich Cookie

Chocolate Sandwich Cookie

$3.00

Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. The Chocolate Sandwich Cookie is two of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies sandwiched together with tahini buttercream. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame

Maple Candied Pecans

$7.50

Toasted maple glazed pecans. Contains: Tree Nut (Pecan)

Plain Butter Tube

Plain Butter Tube

$6.00

Seventeen of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Tube of 17 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Nutella Tube

Nutella Tube

$6.50

Seven Nutella Cookies - Two round Tatte Signature butter cookies sandwiched with creamy and irresistible Nutella. | Tube of 7 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)

Drinks

Water & Soda

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Blood Orange Pellegrino

$3.00

Limonata Pellegrino

$3.00

Cold-Pressed Juices

Orange Juice Liter

$16.00

Mint Lemonade Liter

$16.00

Orange Juice 12oz

$6.00

Mint Lemonade 12oz

$6.00
Carrot Juice 12oz

Carrot Juice 12oz

$6.00
Pear Juice 12oz

Pear Juice 12oz

$6.00
Kale & Apple Juice 12oz

Kale & Apple Juice 12oz

$6.00

Coffee & Tea

Box of Coffee

$25.00

Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Hairbender drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8. Contains: Dairy

Box of Decaf Coffee

$25.00

Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Stumptown Trapper Creek drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8.

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$9.50+

Fresh Brewed Iced MEM Tea

Assorted MEM Tea

$22.50

A variety of breakfast, fruit and green teas served with honey, sweeteners, wooden stirrers, cups and lids. Serves 6-8.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Contact us with any questions! 617-945-1205, catering@tattebakery.com. We require a $100 order minimum.

Website

Location

201 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Saloniki Greek - Beacon Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1 Beacon Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
Sabroso Taqueria - 3 Center Plaza (Gov Center), Boston MA -
orange starNo Reviews
3 Center Plaza Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
haley.henry wine bar
orange star4.6 • 301
45 Province Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
Silvertone Bar & Grill - Downtown Crossing
orange starNo Reviews
69 Bromfield Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - One Boston Place
orange star4.0 • 41
201 Washington St Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
Chicken and Rice Guys - 280 Washington
orange star4.7 • 1,062
280 Washington Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4 (34 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston