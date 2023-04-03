Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
201 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Breakfast
For the Group
Breakfast Sandwich Assortment (Fall)
Includes 3 Breakfast Sandwich, 3 Avocado Breakfast Sandwich, 2 Biscuit & Egg Sandwiches, and 2 Halloumi & Egg Sandwich. Serves 10.
Breakfast Individual Box
Individual Box with your choice of Breakfast Sandwich and Beverage.
Sweet Pastry Assortment (Fall)
Includes an assortment of: Plain Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Almond Croissant, Morning Buns, Chocolate Snails, and Cherry Scones. Serves 10-12.
Savory Pastry Assortment (Fall)
Includes an assortment of: Ham & Cheese Croissant, Spinach Labneh Pita, Cheese Bourekas. Serves 10-12.
Individual Favorites
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs soft scrambled, VT cheddar, smoked bacon on housemade sourdough
Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs soft scrambled, sliced tomato, avocado, & baby arugula on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Halloumi Breakfast Sandwich
Seared halloumi cheese, griddled tomatoes, and sautéed spinach with scrambled egg on our housemade challah roll.
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Avocado Tartine
Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish with poached eggs on sourdough. Contains: Wheat, Egg
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Gluten Friendly Breakfast
GF Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
GF Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and bacon on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
GF Halloumi Breakfast Sandwich
Seared halloumi cheese and griddled tomatoes with scrambled egg on gluten-free bread
GF Avocado Tartine
Avocado, baby arugula, dill, and radish topped with scrambled eggs on gluten-free bread. Contains: Egg
GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Lunch
For the Group
Tatte Sandwich Assortment (Fall)
Includes 3 Turkey B.L.A.T, 3 Chicken Salad Sandwich, 2 Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich, and 2 Tuna Sandwich. Serves 10
Lunch Individual Box - No 1
Individual box with your choice of sandwich and beverage. Served with mixed greens and two Tatte cookies.
Lunch Individual Box - No 2
Individual box with your choice of salad and beverage. Served with mixed greens and two Tatte cookies.
Salad For the Group
Served family-style with housemade rolls (10). Serves 4 as Entrée or 10 as a Side.
Fruit Platter
A delicious seasonal fruit display. Fruit selection includes cantaloupe, pineapple, kiwi, red grapes, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, figs, and mango, garnished with mint. Serves 20.
Mixed Greens & Tatte Cookie Box
Serves 10. Includes Mixed Greens Salad, Gluten-Friendly Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (5), Halva Chocolate Chuck Cookies (5)
Sandwiches
BLAT
Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy
Turkey BLAT
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chicken Pita
Roasted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, parsley, baby lettuce, and green herb dressing on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich
Roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, spiced labneh, golden raisins, chilies, cilantro, and capers on pita. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Tuna Sandwich
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
Prosciutto & Fig Panini
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Salads & Soup
Green & Nutty Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Fattoush Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Crunchy Halloumi Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
Tuna Nicoise Salad
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Gluten Friendly Sandwiches
GF BLAT
Applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish.Contains: Egg, Soy
GF Turkey BLAT
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, baby lettuce, avocado, siracha aioli, and tomato-onion relish on gluten-free bread. Contains: Egg, Soy
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Tuna Sandwich
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar. Contains: Dairy, Egg
Gluten Friendly Salads & Soups
GF Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds, and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
GF Crunchy Halloumi Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame and raisins, radish, and apples with crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
GF Green & Nutty Salad
Mixed baby lettuces, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds in an orange vinaigrette topped with goat cheese. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. Contains: Egg, Fish
GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Contains: Dairy, Egg
More to Share
Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread
Housemade flatbread with tomatoes, pesto, and fresh mozzarella, topped with basil and olive oil. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts
Mezze Platter
Three of our favorite spreads: chickpea puree, baba ghanoush and cashew pepper relish, served with housemade baguette, Jerusalem bagel, and pita. Contains: Wheat, Sesame, Tree Nuts
Desserts
For the Group
Dessert Assortment
Tiramisu (3), Crumbs Cheesecake Cup (3) Fresh Berries Cheescake Cup (6)
Tatte Cookie Box
Gluten-Friendly Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (5), Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookies (5)
Signature Assortment
Chocolate Sandwich Cookies (4), Linzer Cookies (4), Gluten-Friendly Brownie Fingers (6)
Brownie Finger Box
Plain Fingers (12), Walnut Fingers (6), Halva Fingers (6), All Tatte brownies are gluten-friendly
Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake
Moist and rich coffeecake, with cinnamon, brown sugar, and walnuts. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Individual Desserts
Tiramisu
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Pear Tart
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pistachio Cherry Tart
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Brownies & Cookies
Brownie Fingers (GF)
Oatmeal & Walnut Cookie (GF)
Using king arthur gluten free flour, an oatmeal cookie full of walnuts and golden raisins. Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Linzer Cookie
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Chocolate Sandwich Cookie
Rich dark chocolate cookie with crunchy cocoa nibs. The Chocolate Sandwich Cookie is two of our Chocolate Crunch Cookies sandwiched together with tahini buttercream. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Sesame
Maple Candied Pecans
Toasted maple glazed pecans. Contains: Tree Nut (Pecan)
Plain Butter Tube
Seventeen of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies. | Tube of 17 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Nutella Tube
Seven Nutella Cookies - Two round Tatte Signature butter cookies sandwiched with creamy and irresistible Nutella. | Tube of 7 Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Drinks
Water & Soda
Cold-Pressed Juices
Coffee & Tea
Box of Coffee
Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Hairbender drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8. Contains: Dairy
Box of Decaf Coffee
Great for larger groups or coffee lovers. Includes 96 oz of Stumptown Trapper Creek drip coffee, 8 oz coffee cups & lids, 3 sugar variations, wood stirrers, and a 12 oz cup each of milk and half & half. Serves 6-8.
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Fresh Brewed Iced MEM Tea
Assorted MEM Tea
A variety of breakfast, fruit and green teas served with honey, sweeteners, wooden stirrers, cups and lids. Serves 6-8.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Contact us with any questions! 617-945-1205, catering@tattebakery.com. We require a $100 order minimum.
