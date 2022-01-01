Located in an elegant townhouse in Boston’s historic Beacon Hill, No. 9 Park provides an intimate setting in which to enjoy Chef Barbara Lynch’s refined cuisine. The menu showcases an artful blend of regionally-inspired Italian and French dishes with an emphasis on simplicity and flavor. Our wine list includes a number of old world wines from boutique vintners selected by award-winning wine director Cat Silirie. From the thoughtfully selected wines to the warm hospitality, No. 9 Park continues to set the standard for fine dining in Boston, and has received numerous accolades including, but not limited to, AAA Four Diamond Rating, 2012 James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Wine Program, and Boston Magazine’s Best of Boston and 50 Best Restaurants lists.



9 Park Street