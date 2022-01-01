Chicken and Rice Guys
**FOR PICKUP AT 280 WASHINGTON STREET, DOWNTOWN CROSSING**
Slinging steamy plates since 2012, Chicken & Rice Guys introduced Boston to the ridiculously delicious world of chicken and rice. With high quality ingredients, alluring aromas, and a seductive selection of homemade sauces, we've elevated street food to the next level.
280 Washington Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
280 Washington Street
Boston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cinis
Come in and enjoy!
Wen's Noodle Tremont
It is our honor to bring you the most distinguished rice noodle from Yunan China. Yunan rice noodle also called Cross bridge noodle(过桥米线).
Mooo - Boston
Mooo....
A modern steakhouse in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston putting modern spins on classic steakhouse dishes by Chef/Owner Jamie Mammano.
Falafel King - Boston Washington St
Come in and enjoy!