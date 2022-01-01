Go
Chicken and Rice Guys

**FOR PICKUP AT 280 WASHINGTON STREET, DOWNTOWN CROSSING**
Slinging steamy plates since 2012, Chicken & Rice Guys introduced Boston to the ridiculously delicious world of chicken and rice. With high quality ingredients, alluring aromas, and a seductive selection of homemade sauces, we've elevated street food to the next level.

280 Washington Street • $

Avg 4.7 (1062 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Combo$10.59
The best of both worlds with our classic chicken and luscious lamb/beef gyro together. Perfect for indecisive eaters!
Regular Tofu$9.63
Veggie lovers rejoice! Our tasty tofu is hand-rubbed with the same spice rub we use on our chicken, then baked and served with our tomato / cucumber blend!
Pita Chips & Hummus$2.81
Regular Gyro$11.53
Call it "Hero," "Yeer-o," or "Guy-ro," we just call our lamb gyro freaking fantastic.
Mountain Combo$18.00
Extra chicken, extra gyro, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!
Small Combo$8.49
Get the best of both worlds with our classic chicken and luscious lamb/beef gyro together. Perfect for indecisive eaters!
Small Halal Chicken$7.55
The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.
Lemonade$2.50
Mountain Halal Chicken$16.45
Extra chicken, extra rice, extra pita... only attempt if you're one hungry #motherclucker!
Regular Halal Chicken$9.63
The original, OG, handrubbed, Halal-style meat from the street.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

280 Washington Street

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
