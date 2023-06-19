Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revival Cafe Milk Street

review star

No reviews yet

121 Devonshire St

Boston, MA 02108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Daily + Seasonal Specials

Special: Mochanut Latte (12oz)

$5.25
Special: Iced Mochanut Latte (16oz)

Special: Iced Mochanut Latte (16oz)

$5.25
Special: Iced Orange Creamsicle Latte (16oz)

Special: Iced Orange Creamsicle Latte (16oz)

$5.25
Special: Toasted Coconut Latte (12oz)

Special: Toasted Coconut Latte (12oz)

$5.25
Special: Iced Toasted Coconut Latte (16oz)

Special: Iced Toasted Coconut Latte (16oz)

$5.25

Special: Citrus Matcha Latte (12oz)

$4.75

Special: Iced Citrus Matcha Latte (16oz)

$4.75

Breakfast - Available All Day!

The Jimmy Pesto

The Jimmy Pesto

$8.00

egg, feta cheese, spinach, pickled red onion, sunflower seed pesto, revival muffin

Plain Jane Sando

Plain Jane Sando

$6.00

egg, monterey jack cheese, revival muffin

FiDi-licious

FiDi-licious

$8.00

egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, revival muffin *contains raw egg

Sweetest Naboo (n)

Sweetest Naboo (n)

$8.00

housemade almond butter, mixed berry compote, bacon, revival muffin

Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf)

Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf)

$5.50

plain greek yogurt, Mayron's compote, almond granola (9oz) *contains coconut*

Overnight Oats (n, vegan, gf)

Overnight Oats (n, vegan, gf)

$6.50

almond milk, homemade almond butter, maple

Build Your Own Egg Sammy!

$5.25

we started with the muffin and the egg, now you choose!

Revival Muffin

Revival Muffin

$1.95

our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery w/ a soft interior + crispy, golden exterior

Specialty Sandwiches

Harissa Explains It All (vegan, sesame)

Harissa Explains It All (vegan, sesame)

$9.50

roasted sweet potato, harissa hummus, radish, spinach, harissa vinaigrette, whole wheat wrap (vegan) *no modifications, prepared ahead of time

The Shire

The Shire

$12.00

roasted turkey, sunflower seed pesto, radish, pickled red onion, spinach, whole wheat tortilla *no modifications, prepared ahead of time

Jack Hammer

Jack Hammer

$12.00

ham, jack cheese, avocado, pickled jalapenos, romaine, ancho aioli, flour wrap *no modifications, prepared ahead of time

Chick Jagger

Chick Jagger

$12.00

grilled chicken, franks red hot, bacon, romaine, tomato, blue cheese dressing, flour wrap *no modifications, prepared ahead of time

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, aleppo pepper. croutons + dressing on side *dressing contains raw egg

Not Your Yaya's Salad

Not Your Yaya's Salad

$11.50

romaine, cucumber, radish, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta, pita crunch, creamy vegan dill dressing pita crunch + dressing on side

Hummus Cup

Hummus Cup

$6.00

housemade harissa hummus, cucumber, carrot, celery

Side Orders

house-made sweet potato chips *fried in peanut oil*
Housemade Sweet Potato Chips (n)

Housemade Sweet Potato Chips (n)

$3.50

Deep River Chips

$4.00

Hot Coffee Beverages

Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)

$3.50

roasted by our long-time friend and partner, charlie of blind tiger coffee, comes juanambu! this is a washed process colombian from the rio juanambu region. tasting notes: honeydew melon, rainier cherry, & caramel

Complex Coffee To-Go (12oz)

$3.50

roasted by our friend, Partners in Brooklyn- this is Gahahe, Burundi washed process tasting notes: raspberry jam, earl grey, sugar cookie

Latte (12oz)

Latte (12oz)

$3.95

a double shot of espresso + steamed milk

Cappuccino (8oz)

Cappuccino (8oz)

$3.50

a double shot of espresso + steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

a double shot every time! now serving nahun vidal, honduras!roasted by our long-time friend and partner, kuma in seattle washed process we taste: berries, meyer lemon, milk chocolate

Macchiato (3oz)

Macchiato (3oz)

$3.75

your traditional 3oz macchiato - a double shot of espresso w/ a dollop of steamed milk

Cortado (4oz)

Cortado (4oz)

$4.00

equal parts espresso + steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait (12oz)

Cafe Au Lait (12oz)

$3.50

our classic coffee topped w/ steamed milk

Flat White (8oz)

Flat White (8oz)

$4.50

like a cappuccino, but w/ a super thin layer of micro-foam (8oz only)

Mocha (12oz)

Mocha (12oz)

$5.25

a double shot of espresso, steamed milk, + of course, our dairy-free chocolate

Americano (12oz)

Americano (12oz)

$3.95

a double shot of espresso over hot water

Golden Crema (12oz)

Golden Crema (12oz)

$5.25

a double shot latte w/ honey + cinnamon

Red Eye (12oz)

Red Eye (12oz)

$4.25

classic coffee + espresso = super powers!

Babyccinno (8oz)

$2.00

milk steamed to the perfect temperature for your kiddo, dusted with chocolate - add house-made syrup for .60!

Iced Coffee Beverages

Iced Coffee (16oz)

Iced Coffee (16oz)

$3.95

now serving george howell: dota, costa rica tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry + orange

Iced Latte (16oz)

Iced Latte (16oz)

$4.95

a double shot of espresso + milk over ice

Iced Mocha (16oz)

Iced Mocha (16oz)

$5.25

a double shot of espresso, milk, + our dairy-free chocolate over ice

Iced Golden Crema (16oz)

Iced Golden Crema (16oz)

$5.25

a double shot iced latte w/ honey + cinnamon

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$3.25

a double shot every time! now serving revival blend that is made exclusively for us by our new friends at proud houndl! it is a mix of a washed colombia + a natural nicaragua: we taste: almond, cherry, warm baking spices

Iced Americano (16oz)

Iced Americano (16oz)

$3.95

a double shot of espresso over chilled water and ice

Iced Red Eye (16oz)

Iced Red Eye (16oz)

$4.95

iced coffee + espresso = super powers!

Tea + Other Beverages

Hibiscus Palmer (16oz)

Hibiscus Palmer (16oz)

$3.75

50/50 lemonade + hibiscus lime cooler tea from our friends at mem tea!

Golden Green Iced Tea (16oz)

Golden Green Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.50

mem's golden green tea served iced- so refreshing!

Black Iced Tea (16oz)

Black Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.00

unsweetened and refreshing!

Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)

Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.50

a selection of MEM tea served over sparkling water and ice

Chai Latte (12oz)

Chai Latte (12oz)

$4.00

slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting w/ clove, cardamom, nutmeg + more, served with steamed milk

Iced Chai Latte (16oz)

Iced Chai Latte (16oz)

$4.00

slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting w/ clove, cardamom, nutmeg + more, served with milk over ice

Red Crema (12oz)

$4.25

a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey

Iced Red Crema (16oz)

Iced Red Crema (16oz)

$4.25

a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey served over ice

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$3.75

dairy-free chocolate + steamed milk

Ginger Steamer (16oz)

$3.50

ginger broth, lemon + a touch of honey make this the perfect cold weather treat!

Ginger Sparkler (16oz)

Ginger Sparkler (16oz)

$3.50

our classic ginger steamer, but make it iced! ginger + lemon juice w/ honey topped w/ sparkling water

Hot Tea (16oz)

Hot Tea (16oz)

$3.00

a handful of favorites from our friends at MEM! We love them! *only served hot

Hot Tea Latte (16oz)

$3.75

our favorite teas from MEM w/ steamed milk! *only served hot

Matcha Latte (12oz)

Matcha Latte (12oz)

$4.25

a delicious green tea powder w/ extra antioxidants, caffeine + flavor! slightly sweetened + served w/ steamed milk

Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)

Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)

$4.25

a delicious green tea powder w/ extra antioxidants, caffeine + flavor! slightly sweetened + served w/ cold milk over ice

Housemade Lemonade (16oz)

Housemade Lemonade (16oz)

$3.50

refreshing housemade lemonade - the perfect warm weather treat!

Arnold Palmer (16oz)

Arnold Palmer (16oz)

$3.50

unsweetened black iced tea w/ our housemade lemonade - 50/50

Milk (8oz)

Milk (8oz)

$2.00

your choice of chilled milk - great for the kiddos!

Bottled Water (Still)

Bottled Water (Still)

$1.25
Culture Pop Soda (12oz)

Culture Pop Soda (12oz)

$3.00

soda you can feel good about! made w/ real organic fruit juice, spices, + live probiotics

Spindrift (12oz)

Spindrift (12oz)

$2.25

choose from a variety of sparkling water flavors

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.00

Kombucha (12oz can)

$5.00

canned kombucha by our friends at pigeon cove ferments out of gloucester! current flavor: jalapeno cucumber

Morning Pastries

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.75

super moist + packed with bananas (nut-free)

Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)

Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)

$4.25

if you know, you know. ask any revival staff + they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist + flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, + vegan to boot!

Traditional Coffee Cake

Traditional Coffee Cake

$3.75

a revival classic: cinnamon swirl + a crumbly top

Granola Bar (gf, n, coconut, vegan)

Granola Bar (gf, n, coconut, vegan)

$5.00

packed full of pistachios + dried cherries - this sweet, salty, chewy granola bar has it all! one bite + you'll be sold. better yet - they're gluten free + vegan!

Blueberry Lemon Bread

Blueberry Lemon Bread

$3.75

bright + lemony quick bread perfect for spring! filled w/ fresh, juicy blueberries

Passionfruit Quick Bread

Passionfruit Quick Bread

$3.75

zingy passionfruit is baked into our moist quick bread for a fruity + delicious addition to the day!

Pecan Breakfast Cookie (vegan, gf**, n)

Pecan Breakfast Cookie (vegan, gf**, n)

$4.00

who says you can't have a cookie for breakfast? this baked oatmeal breakfast cookie is made with oat + almond flours, no refined sugar, real maple syrup + crunchy pecans for the perfect start to your day!

Blackberry Chamomile Muffin

Blackberry Chamomile Muffin

$3.75

floral chamomile meets tart + juicy blackberries to bring you this tasty breakfast pastry!

Afternoon Pastries

Paleo Cookie (gf, df, coconut)

Paleo Cookie (gf, df, coconut)

$2.25

this magical green snacking cookie is made with sun butter and chocolate chips! a delightful paleo treat! (gf, df) *fun fact - baking soda activates the sunflower seed butter to make the cookie a naturally vibrant green color!

Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)

Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)

$3.50

long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside w/ chocolate + walnuts *contains nuts*

Raspberry Almond Cake (gf, n)

$4.25

this nutty gluten-free cake is topped w/ raspberries + almonds - need we say more? *contains nuts*

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite fo'sho!

Monster Cookie (n, gf**)

Monster Cookie (n, gf**)

$3.75

new name, who this?! loaded with peanut butter, chocolate chips +m&ms, the monster bar you know + love is back and better than ever - this time as a cookie!

Retail

George Howell, Dota, Costa Rica (12oz)

$18.00

roasted by our friends at george howell - dota, costa rica! tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry, orange

Blind Tiger, Juanambu, Colombia (8oz)

Blind Tiger, Juanambu, Colombia (8oz)

$13.00

roasted by our long-time friend and partner, charlie of blind tiger coffee, comes juanambu! this is a washed process colombian from the rio juanambu region. tasting notes: honeydew melon, rainier cherry, & caramel

Partners, Gahahe, Burundi (12oz)

$17.50

starting our new partnership with (who else) partners, out of brooklyn, ny! this is gahahe, burundi, a washed process out of the gatara comune region in kayanza. tasting notes: golden raisin, dried fig, and honey

Kuma, Nahun Vidal, Honduras (12oz)

Kuma, Nahun Vidal, Honduras (12oz)

$21.00Out of stock

roasted by our long-time friend and partner, kuma in seattle- this is nahun vidal, honduras! washed process roaster’s notes: red apple, samoas cookies, dates we taste: berries, meyer lemon, milk chocolate

Ducky's Fried Chicken T-shirt (unisex)

Ducky's Fried Chicken T-shirt (unisex)

$25.00

if you know, you know! just a sweet little throwback to our roots + it's cute as heck

Spread Love Tote Bag

Spread Love Tote Bag

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.

Website

Location

121 Devonshire St, Boston, MA 02108

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Milk Street Cafe
orange star4.2 • 290
50 Milk Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Render Coffee - DTX - 121 Devonshire Street
orange starNo Reviews
121 Devonshire Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Chicken and Rice Guys - 280 Washington
orange star4.7 • 1,062
280 Washington Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
Falafel King
orange starNo Reviews
260 Washington St. Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
Boloco - Congress St
orange starNo Reviews
50 Congress Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Revival - OPOS
orange starNo Reviews
One Post Office Square Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (175 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston