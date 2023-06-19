Revival Cafe Milk Street
No reviews yet
121 Devonshire St
Boston, MA 02108
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Daily + Seasonal Specials
Breakfast - Available All Day!
The Jimmy Pesto
egg, feta cheese, spinach, pickled red onion, sunflower seed pesto, revival muffin
Plain Jane Sando
egg, monterey jack cheese, revival muffin
FiDi-licious
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, revival muffin *contains raw egg
Sweetest Naboo (n)
housemade almond butter, mixed berry compote, bacon, revival muffin
Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf)
plain greek yogurt, Mayron's compote, almond granola (9oz) *contains coconut*
Overnight Oats (n, vegan, gf)
almond milk, homemade almond butter, maple
Build Your Own Egg Sammy!
we started with the muffin and the egg, now you choose!
Revival Muffin
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery w/ a soft interior + crispy, golden exterior
Specialty Sandwiches
Harissa Explains It All (vegan, sesame)
roasted sweet potato, harissa hummus, radish, spinach, harissa vinaigrette, whole wheat wrap (vegan) *no modifications, prepared ahead of time
The Shire
roasted turkey, sunflower seed pesto, radish, pickled red onion, spinach, whole wheat tortilla *no modifications, prepared ahead of time
Jack Hammer
ham, jack cheese, avocado, pickled jalapenos, romaine, ancho aioli, flour wrap *no modifications, prepared ahead of time
Chick Jagger
grilled chicken, franks red hot, bacon, romaine, tomato, blue cheese dressing, flour wrap *no modifications, prepared ahead of time
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, aleppo pepper. croutons + dressing on side *dressing contains raw egg
Not Your Yaya's Salad
romaine, cucumber, radish, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta, pita crunch, creamy vegan dill dressing pita crunch + dressing on side
Hummus Cup
housemade harissa hummus, cucumber, carrot, celery
Side Orders
Hot Coffee Beverages
Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)
roasted by our long-time friend and partner, charlie of blind tiger coffee, comes juanambu! this is a washed process colombian from the rio juanambu region. tasting notes: honeydew melon, rainier cherry, & caramel
Complex Coffee To-Go (12oz)
roasted by our friend, Partners in Brooklyn- this is Gahahe, Burundi washed process tasting notes: raspberry jam, earl grey, sugar cookie
Latte (12oz)
a double shot of espresso + steamed milk
Cappuccino (8oz)
a double shot of espresso + steamed milk
Espresso
a double shot every time! now serving nahun vidal, honduras!roasted by our long-time friend and partner, kuma in seattle washed process we taste: berries, meyer lemon, milk chocolate
Macchiato (3oz)
your traditional 3oz macchiato - a double shot of espresso w/ a dollop of steamed milk
Cortado (4oz)
equal parts espresso + steamed milk
Cafe Au Lait (12oz)
our classic coffee topped w/ steamed milk
Flat White (8oz)
like a cappuccino, but w/ a super thin layer of micro-foam (8oz only)
Mocha (12oz)
a double shot of espresso, steamed milk, + of course, our dairy-free chocolate
Americano (12oz)
a double shot of espresso over hot water
Golden Crema (12oz)
a double shot latte w/ honey + cinnamon
Red Eye (12oz)
classic coffee + espresso = super powers!
Babyccinno (8oz)
milk steamed to the perfect temperature for your kiddo, dusted with chocolate - add house-made syrup for .60!
Iced Coffee Beverages
Iced Coffee (16oz)
now serving george howell: dota, costa rica tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry + orange
Iced Latte (16oz)
a double shot of espresso + milk over ice
Iced Mocha (16oz)
a double shot of espresso, milk, + our dairy-free chocolate over ice
Iced Golden Crema (16oz)
a double shot iced latte w/ honey + cinnamon
Iced Espresso
a double shot every time! now serving revival blend that is made exclusively for us by our new friends at proud houndl! it is a mix of a washed colombia + a natural nicaragua: we taste: almond, cherry, warm baking spices
Iced Americano (16oz)
a double shot of espresso over chilled water and ice
Iced Red Eye (16oz)
iced coffee + espresso = super powers!
Tea + Other Beverages
Hibiscus Palmer (16oz)
50/50 lemonade + hibiscus lime cooler tea from our friends at mem tea!
Golden Green Iced Tea (16oz)
mem's golden green tea served iced- so refreshing!
Black Iced Tea (16oz)
unsweetened and refreshing!
Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)
a selection of MEM tea served over sparkling water and ice
Chai Latte (12oz)
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting w/ clove, cardamom, nutmeg + more, served with steamed milk
Iced Chai Latte (16oz)
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting w/ clove, cardamom, nutmeg + more, served with milk over ice
Red Crema (12oz)
a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey
Iced Red Crema (16oz)
a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey served over ice
Hot Chocolate (12oz)
dairy-free chocolate + steamed milk
Ginger Steamer (16oz)
ginger broth, lemon + a touch of honey make this the perfect cold weather treat!
Ginger Sparkler (16oz)
our classic ginger steamer, but make it iced! ginger + lemon juice w/ honey topped w/ sparkling water
Hot Tea (16oz)
a handful of favorites from our friends at MEM! We love them! *only served hot
Hot Tea Latte (16oz)
our favorite teas from MEM w/ steamed milk! *only served hot
Matcha Latte (12oz)
a delicious green tea powder w/ extra antioxidants, caffeine + flavor! slightly sweetened + served w/ steamed milk
Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)
a delicious green tea powder w/ extra antioxidants, caffeine + flavor! slightly sweetened + served w/ cold milk over ice
Housemade Lemonade (16oz)
refreshing housemade lemonade - the perfect warm weather treat!
Arnold Palmer (16oz)
unsweetened black iced tea w/ our housemade lemonade - 50/50
Milk (8oz)
your choice of chilled milk - great for the kiddos!
Bottled Water (Still)
Culture Pop Soda (12oz)
soda you can feel good about! made w/ real organic fruit juice, spices, + live probiotics
Spindrift (12oz)
choose from a variety of sparkling water flavors
Natalie's Orange Juice
Kombucha (12oz can)
canned kombucha by our friends at pigeon cove ferments out of gloucester! current flavor: jalapeno cucumber
Morning Pastries
Banana Bread
super moist + packed with bananas (nut-free)
Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff + they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist + flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, + vegan to boot!
Traditional Coffee Cake
a revival classic: cinnamon swirl + a crumbly top
Granola Bar (gf, n, coconut, vegan)
packed full of pistachios + dried cherries - this sweet, salty, chewy granola bar has it all! one bite + you'll be sold. better yet - they're gluten free + vegan!
Blueberry Lemon Bread
bright + lemony quick bread perfect for spring! filled w/ fresh, juicy blueberries
Passionfruit Quick Bread
zingy passionfruit is baked into our moist quick bread for a fruity + delicious addition to the day!
Pecan Breakfast Cookie (vegan, gf**, n)
who says you can't have a cookie for breakfast? this baked oatmeal breakfast cookie is made with oat + almond flours, no refined sugar, real maple syrup + crunchy pecans for the perfect start to your day!
Blackberry Chamomile Muffin
floral chamomile meets tart + juicy blackberries to bring you this tasty breakfast pastry!
Afternoon Pastries
Paleo Cookie (gf, df, coconut)
this magical green snacking cookie is made with sun butter and chocolate chips! a delightful paleo treat! (gf, df) *fun fact - baking soda activates the sunflower seed butter to make the cookie a naturally vibrant green color!
Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)
long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside w/ chocolate + walnuts *contains nuts*
Raspberry Almond Cake (gf, n)
this nutty gluten-free cake is topped w/ raspberries + almonds - need we say more? *contains nuts*
Chocolate Chip Cookie
this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite fo'sho!
Monster Cookie (n, gf**)
new name, who this?! loaded with peanut butter, chocolate chips +m&ms, the monster bar you know + love is back and better than ever - this time as a cookie!
Retail
George Howell, Dota, Costa Rica (12oz)
roasted by our friends at george howell - dota, costa rica! tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry, orange
Blind Tiger, Juanambu, Colombia (8oz)
roasted by our long-time friend and partner, charlie of blind tiger coffee, comes juanambu! this is a washed process colombian from the rio juanambu region. tasting notes: honeydew melon, rainier cherry, & caramel
Partners, Gahahe, Burundi (12oz)
starting our new partnership with (who else) partners, out of brooklyn, ny! this is gahahe, burundi, a washed process out of the gatara comune region in kayanza. tasting notes: golden raisin, dried fig, and honey
Kuma, Nahun Vidal, Honduras (12oz)
roasted by our long-time friend and partner, kuma in seattle- this is nahun vidal, honduras! washed process roaster’s notes: red apple, samoas cookies, dates we taste: berries, meyer lemon, milk chocolate
Ducky's Fried Chicken T-shirt (unisex)
if you know, you know! just a sweet little throwback to our roots + it's cute as heck
Spread Love Tote Bag
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.
121 Devonshire St, Boston, MA 02108