Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square

Boston, MA 02110

Popular Items

Omelet

$6.50
Toasted Bagel

$2.50
Soup

$6.50


Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.75
Iced Coffee

$3.50
Hot Tea

$2.75
Iced Tea

$2.50

Mango Limeade

$3.25

Bottled Beverages

Poland Springs Still Water

$1.25

Poland Springs Sparkling Water

$2.25

Natalie's OJ

$3.75

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Snapple - Peach

$2.50Out of stock

Snapple - Lemon

$2.50

Snapple - Raspberry

$2.50Out of stock

Vitamin Water - Kiwi Strawberry

$2.50

Vitamin Water - XXX

$2.50

Vitamin Water - Power C

$2.50

Tower Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tower Root Beer

$2.50

Culture pop soda - Watermelon

$3.00

Culture pop soda - Orange mango

$3.00

Culture pop soda - Ginger lemon

$3.00

Culture pop soda - wild berries

$3.00Out of stock

Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$2.25

Spindrift - Lemon

$2.25

Spindrift - Grapefruit

$2.25

Spindrift - pineapple

$2.25

Pastry

Cookie

$1.50
Coffee Cake

$3.25
Granola Bar (vg, n)

$3.75
Quickbread

$3.00
Muffin

$3.00
Brownie (gf, n)

$3.75

Breakfast

Savage Sausage

$7.25

Sausage, egg, monterey jack, spicy ketchup, homemade english muffin

Avocado Toast

$9.25

sunflower seed pesto, radish, spinach, cherry tomato, 6 minute egg, honey whole wheat

Hot Saus

$7.25

egg, sausage, jack cheese, brown rice + quinoa, pickled jalapenos, fresno hot sauce, flour tortilla

Toasted Bagel

$2.50
Bagelicious

$6.75

Egg White, Broccoli Situation, Cheddar, Spicy Aioli, Homemade Bagel

Jimmy Pesto

$6.25

Egg, spinach, feta, sunflower seed pesto, pickled red onion, homemade english muffin

Leonardo Da Kimchi (df, gf**)

$9.25

brown rice + quinoa, spinach, avocado, kimchi, 6 min egg, chioggia beets, crunchy garlic

OatToast

$7.25

Homemade Almond Butter, Banana, Honey, Homemade Oat Bread (add bacon for $1)

Overnight Oats (df, n)

$4.75

Chia Seeds, Almond Butter, Maple, Berries (vegan, n)

Omelet

$6.50
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich

$4.25
Yogurt Parfait (n)

$5.50

Fruit Compote, Banana, Almond Granola (n)

Homemade English Muffin or Toast

$1.75
Banana

$1.50
Side of Bacon

$3.00
Hardboiled Eggs

$2.50

Lunch

Daily Special

$10.00
BLT

$11.50

Four Slices of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Potato Bread

Turkey Melt

$9.50

Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Romaine, Ancho Aioli, Marble Rye

Crispy Eggplant

$9.25

Spicy Goat Cheese, Bread + Butter Pickles, Spinach, Sweet Potato Bread (v, n)

For-Gouda-Bout It

$10.25

ham, smoked gouda, roasted onions, bread + butter pickles, romaine, dijonaise* on white bread

Green Queen

$10.50

chicken, sunflower seed pesto, sundried tomato spread, roasted onions, monterey jack, potato roll

Burrito or Bowl

$10.00

Choice of burrito or bowl with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and choice of protein.

Quesadilla

$9.75
Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.75
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Roasted chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and blue cheese

Not Your Yaya's Salad (n, soy)

$9.25

romaine, cucumber, radish, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta, pita crunch, creamy vegan dressing* *contains almonds

Let The Beet Drop (n, vegan, sesame, gf**)

$8.00Out of stock

chioggia beet + marinated chickpeas, harissa hummus, seedy nut crunch*, lemon dressing *contains pistachios

Grilled Cheese

$5.00
AB+C

$6.75

Housemade almond butter, mixed berry compote, sweet potato bread (n)

Soup

$6.50
Build Your Own Sandwich

$6.00
Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.75

The Classic (minus anchovies).

Build Your Own Salad

$5.00

Snacks

Deep River Chips - Sea Salt

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Sea Salt + Vineagar

$2.50

Deep River Chips - BBQ

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Maui Onion

$2.50

Clif - Chocolate brownie

$2.50

Clif Bar - Crunchy peanut butter

$2.50Out of stock

Clif protein bars - chocolate penut butter

$3.25

Cliff Bar - Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Salted Cashews

$1.75

Salted Peanuts

$1.50

Fig Bar - Raspberry

$2.00Out of stock

Fig Bar - Blueberry

$2.00

Fig Bar - Original

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and Enjoy

Location

One Post Office Square, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

