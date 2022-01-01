Back Bay cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Back Bay
More about FLOUR CLARENDON ST
FLOUR CLARENDON ST
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Popular items
|banana bread
|$4.00
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
|cappuccino
|$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
|almond macaroon
|$3.00
gluten free and vegan
More about Revival - OPOS
Revival - OPOS
One Post Office Square, Boston
|Popular items
|Hot Coffee
|$2.75
|Build Your Own Sandwich
|$6.00
|Iced Coffee
|$3.50
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Popular items
|Plain Jane
|$5.00
egg, monterey jack, homemade revival muffin
|Bagelicious
|$6.75
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg
|Chop It Like It's Hot
|$11.50
roasted turkey, romaine, broccoli situation, garlic roasted carrots, pickled red onion, garlic croutons, miso poppy vinaigrette
More about Jonquils Cafe
Jonquils Cafe
125 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Any
|$8.95
|The heart, pistachio raspberry
|$8.95
|Hazelnut Caramel
|$9.25