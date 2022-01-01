Cake in Back Bay
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|slice midnight chocolate cake
|$6.00
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache
|four pack devil's food cake truffles
|$8.00
chocolate cake with strawberry chocolate drizzle. 4 pack. (veg, w/o nuts)
|slice of robin's egg cake
|$6.00
malted chocolate cake filled with malted vanilla buttercream, finished with robin’s egg blue buttercream and chocolate speckles (veg, w/o nuts)
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Rich, decadant, chocolatey... and gluten free to boot!
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Rose Kissed Petit Bundt Cake
|$4.00
|Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)
|$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|1 Chocolate Chip Cake
|$7.50
|2 Chocolate Chip Cakes
|$11.50
|King Cakes
|$14.50
Three mini banana & chocolate chip pancakes – topped with bacon & finished with a peanut butter drizzle & whipped cream.