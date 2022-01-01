Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Back Bay

Go
Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
slice midnight chocolate cake$6.00
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache
four pack devil's food cake truffles$8.00
chocolate cake with strawberry chocolate drizzle. 4 pack. (veg, w/o nuts)
slice of robin's egg cake$6.00
malted chocolate cake filled with malted vanilla buttercream, finished with robin’s egg blue buttercream and chocolate speckles (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$9.00
Rich, decadant, chocolatey... and gluten free to boot!
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rose Kissed Petit Bundt Cake$4.00
April 27: Meyer Lemon Cod Cakes or Spring Pea Risotto Cakes (v)
Meyer Lemon Cod Cakes or Spring Pea Risotto Cakes (v): warm pistachio orzo, spring salad + creamsicle sandwich cookies for dessert.
*this meal cannot be made vegan!
*Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people. Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Chocolate Chip Cake$7.50
2 Chocolate Chip Cakes$11.50
King Cakes$14.50
Three mini banana & chocolate chip pancakes – topped with bacon & finished with a peanut butter drizzle & whipped cream.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Item pic

 

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Cake$3.25
More about Revival - OPOS

Browse other tasty dishes in Back Bay

Chai Lattes

Tuna Rolls

Pies

Turkey Clubs

Mac And Cheese

Miso Soup

Shumai

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Back Bay to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston