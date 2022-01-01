West End restaurants you'll love

West End restaurants
Toast

West End's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Must-try West End restaurants

Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Causeway 3 way$16.00
Virgina BBQ, toasted roll, 6-hour smoked beef, Mayo, American cheese
Tacos de Birria$16.00
Overnight braised short rib, oxcata cheese,consume
BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street

175 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SNOWBALL$3.50
*final days* fluffy brioche, coconut glaze, coconut snow
(v) CRANBERRY ORANGE$3.50
*final days* fluffy VEGAN brioche, swirled cranberry + orange glazes
(v) COOKIE DOUGH STUFFED BISMARCK$3.50
fluffy VEGAN brioche, cookie dough, vanilla + chocolate glaze
Flour Bakery + Cafe - Beacon Hill F9 image

SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery + Cafe - Beacon Hill F9

209 Cambridge St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
bittersweet chocolate brownie$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with One Mighty Mill whole wheat flour and Tcho chocolate
avocado toast$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
City Winery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

City Winery

80 Beverly St, Boston

Avg 3.3 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Molasses Vinaigrette, Feta Cheese - vegetarian / gluten free
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, San Marzano, Tomato Sauce
Pint of Peach Bellini Sorbet$10.00
Giovanna Gelato and Sorbet - Locally sourced from Malden Mass.
Cinis image

 

Cinis

252 Friend Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stella (Star) Pizza$17.00
pointed crust filled with creamy ricotta, pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated cheese, basil.
Mac and Cini$8.00
Our housemade Mac n cheese
Traditonal$8.00
Beef rags with peas and our three cheese blend
City Winery - Boston Retail image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

City Winery - Boston Retail

80 Beverly St, Boston

Avg 3.3 (455 reviews)
Takeout
