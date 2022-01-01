West End restaurants you'll love
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Causeway 3 way
|$16.00
Virgina BBQ, toasted roll, 6-hour smoked beef, Mayo, American cheese
|Tacos de Birria
|$16.00
Overnight braised short rib, oxcata cheese,consume
|BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
Blackbird Doughnuts® Cambridge Street
175 Cambridge Street, Boston
|SNOWBALL
|$3.50
*final days* fluffy brioche, coconut glaze, coconut snow
|(v) CRANBERRY ORANGE
|$3.50
*final days* fluffy VEGAN brioche, swirled cranberry + orange glazes
|(v) COOKIE DOUGH STUFFED BISMARCK
|$3.50
fluffy VEGAN brioche, cookie dough, vanilla + chocolate glaze
SANDWICHES
Flour Bakery + Cafe - Beacon Hill F9
209 Cambridge St, Boston
|bittersweet chocolate brownie
|$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with One Mighty Mill whole wheat flour and Tcho chocolate
|avocado toast
|$10.50
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
City Winery
80 Beverly St, Boston
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Molasses Vinaigrette, Feta Cheese - vegetarian / gluten free
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, San Marzano, Tomato Sauce
|Pint of Peach Bellini Sorbet
|$10.00
Giovanna Gelato and Sorbet - Locally sourced from Malden Mass.
Cinis
252 Friend Street, Boston
|Stella (Star) Pizza
|$17.00
pointed crust filled with creamy ricotta, pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated cheese, basil.
|Mac and Cini
|$8.00
Our housemade Mac n cheese
|Traditonal
|$8.00
Beef rags with peas and our three cheese blend